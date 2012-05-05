Konwa wins namesake race
Krompets victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|1:15:47
|2
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|0:00:55
|3
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|0:01:38
|4
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:04:06
|5
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:04:19
|6
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|0:04:25
|7
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|0:06:39
|8
|Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)
|0:08:23
|9
|Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr)
|0:09:08
|10
|Karol Michalski (Pol)
|0:09:11
|11
|Sebastian Swat (Pol)
|0:09:31
|12
|Tomas Bartak (Cze)
|0:09:33
|13
|Tomas Bohata (Cze)
|0:09:49
|14
|Michal Górniak (Pol)
|0:12:40
|15
|Piotr Sulek (Pol)
|0:12:59
|16
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|0:13:13
|17
|Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)
|0:13:36
|18
|Borys Goral (Pol)
|0:14:55
|19
|Sylwester Swat (Pol)
|0:16:17
|20
|Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
|21
|Mikolaj Jurkowlaniec (Pol)
|22
|Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol)
|23
|Lukasz Klimaszewski (Pol)
|24
|Tymur Rusiia (Ukr)
|25
|Dawid Bujalski (Pol)
|26
|Arkadiusz Kielbasa (Pol)
|27
|Lukasz Sycz (Pol)
|28
|Rafal Adamczyk (Pol)
|29
|Karol Kucieba (Pol)
|30
|Sebastian Grzeskowiak (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|1:15:24
|2
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:01:38
|3
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:02:35
|4
|Monika Zur (Pol)
|0:06:14
|5
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)
|0:10:17
|6
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|0:11:34
|7
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:12:25
|8
|Marta Turobos (Pol)
|9
|Marta Sulek (Pol)
|10
|Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)
