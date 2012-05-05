Trending

Konwa wins namesake race

Krompets victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Konwa (Pol)1:15:47
2Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:00:55
3Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)0:01:38
4Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:04:06
5Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:04:19
6Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:04:25
7Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:06:39
8Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)0:08:23
9Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr)0:09:08
10Karol Michalski (Pol)0:09:11
11Sebastian Swat (Pol)0:09:31
12Tomas Bartak (Cze)0:09:33
13Tomas Bohata (Cze)0:09:49
14Michal Górniak (Pol)0:12:40
15Piotr Sulek (Pol)0:12:59
16Pawel Wojczal (Pol)0:13:13
17Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)0:13:36
18Borys Goral (Pol)0:14:55
19Sylwester Swat (Pol)0:16:17
20Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
21Mikolaj Jurkowlaniec (Pol)
22Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol)
23Lukasz Klimaszewski (Pol)
24Tymur Rusiia (Ukr)
25Dawid Bujalski (Pol)
26Arkadiusz Kielbasa (Pol)
27Lukasz Sycz (Pol)
28Rafal Adamczyk (Pol)
29Karol Kucieba (Pol)
30Sebastian Grzeskowiak (Pol)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)1:15:24
2Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:01:38
3Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:02:35
4Monika Zur (Pol)0:06:14
5Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)0:10:17
6Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)0:11:34
7Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:12:25
8Marta Turobos (Pol)
9Marta Sulek (Pol)
10Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)

