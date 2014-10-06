Compton takes double wins in Providence
Hyde secures elite men's round two
US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) took her second win of the weekend at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival 2 held on Sunday in Rhode Island. She soloed to the win ahead of Helen Wyman (Kona) and Rachel Lloyd (Cal Giant).
Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/NCC) took the victory in the elite men's race by six seconds ahead of Raleigh Clement teammates James Driscoll and Ben Berden. The previous day's winner Jeremy Powers (Aspire), the US cyclo-cross champion, did not start the second round.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund / NCC)
|1:02:17
|2
|James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement)
|0:00:06
|3
|Ben Berden (Raleigh / Clement)
|0:00:10
|4
|Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:00:13
|5
|Justin Lindine (Redline Factory / NBX)
|0:00:15
|6
|Jonathan Page (XcelLED)
|0:00:23
|7
|Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES)
|0:00:24
|8
|Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)
|0:00:25
|9
|Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Pro CX)
|0:00:33
|10
|Anthony Clark (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:00:44
|11
|Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com)
|0:01:07
|12
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:01:08
|13
|Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)
|0:01:18
|14
|Kerry Werner (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|0:01:52
|15
|Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:01:55
|16
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:02:10
|17
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
|18
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)
|0:02:11
|19
|Dan Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)
|0:02:18
|20
|Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized)
|0:02:30
|21
|Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)
|0:02:32
|22
|Tristan Cowie (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)
|0:02:49
|23
|Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)
|0:02:54
|24
|Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:03:04
|25
|Sam Okeefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:03:21
|26
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:03:40
|27
|Phil Short (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
|28
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|0:03:41
|29
|Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com)
|0:03:51
|30
|Andrew L'esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:03:52
|31
|Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)
|0:04:05
|32
|Zach Mcdonald
|0:04:13
|33
|Hugo Robinson (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:04:14
|34
|Scott Smith (JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike)
|0:04:44
|35
|Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)
|0:05:04
|36
|Dylan Mcnicholas (POLARTEC)
|0:05:10
|37
|Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)
|0:05:25
|38
|Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)
|0:05:31
|39
|Charles Schubert (CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2)
|0:05:40
|40
|Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling- Killington Mountai)
|0:05:50
|41
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:05:56
|42
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|0:06:10
|43
|Andrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|0:06:25
|44
|Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro CX Team)
|0:06:31
|45
|Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)
|0:06:36
|46
|Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|0:06:39
|47
|Matthew Sousa (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2)
|0:06:42
|48
|Greg Whitney (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta)
|0:06:56
|49
|Cody Lacosta (High Gear cyclery/ Trek)
|0:07:13
|50
|Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!)
|0:07:18
|51
|Felix Belhumeur (Pivot cycles/ote)
|0:07:24
|52
|John Burns (Burns Racing)
|53
|Michael Garrigan (Van Dessel/ Shimano/ POC)
|0:07:25
|54
|Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao Factory)
|0:07:39
|55
|Mark Shannon (Seasucker)
|-1Lap
|56
|Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|-1Lap
|57
|Devin Wagner (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|-2Lap
|58
|Ian Schon (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2)
|-2Lap
|59
|Thomas Gauthier (Pivot cycles-Ote)
|-2Lap
|60
|Ryan Ramirez (The Pony Shop)
|-2Lap
|61
|Kailin Waterman (Bicycle blue book/HRS/Rocklobst)
|-2Lap
|62
|Evan Cooper (Hudson-Flash Cyclocross)
|-2Lap
|63
|Forrest Conrad (UVM Cycling)
|-3Lap
|64
|Nick Iacovelli (High Gear/Trek/WW)
|-4Lap
|DNF
|Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)
|DNF
|Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Matt Timmerman (Cannondale)
|DNF
|Andrew Juiliano (VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER)
|DNF
|Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)
|DNF
|Ross Baldwin (High gear/Trek/WW)
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (Cycleton)
|DNF
|Adam Sullivan (Grinta Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
|DNS
|Emmanuel Goguen (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf)
|DNS
|Austin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)
|DNS
|Nick Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|DNS
|Amos Brumble (CCB racing)
|DNS
|Tom Sampson (adigga racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:42:50
|2
|Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)
|0:00:17
|3
|Rachel Lloyd (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:33
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:40
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (GE Capital/American Classic)
|0:00:44
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|0:00:54
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c)
|0:01:09
|8
|Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|0:01:34
|9
|Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|10
|Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)
|0:01:46
|11
|Meredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
|0:02:12
|12
|Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe)
|13
|Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/SPY)
|0:02:19
|14
|Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)
|0:02:32
|15
|Mical Dyck (Stan's NoTubes)
|0:02:38
|16
|Ellen Noble (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:02:41
|17
|Emily Kachorek (Squid)
|0:02:42
|18
|Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling)
|0:02:55
|19
|Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)
|0:03:07
|20
|Carolina Gomez (VANDERKITTEN RACING)
|0:03:09
|21
|Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)
|0:03:36
|22
|Rebecca Fahringer (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:03:45
|23
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)
|0:04:07
|24
|Cheryl Sornson (Team Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:04:14
|25
|Jenny Ives (Verge Sport-Test Pilot)
|0:04:16
|26
|Rebecca Gross (VANDERKITTEN RACING)
|0:04:26
|27
|Katie Arnold (Stanridge)
|0:04:29
|28
|Katherine Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:04:30
|29
|Jennifer Nichols
|0:04:32
|30
|Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:04:35
|31
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
|0:04:38
|32
|Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)
|0:05:07
|33
|Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)
|0:05:15
|34
|Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius)
|0:05:16
|35
|Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:05:18
|36
|Stephanie Wetzel (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:05:31
|37
|Victoria Gates (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:05:34
|38
|Roni Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:05:35
|39
|Vickie Monahan (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|0:05:47
|40
|Anna Jo Dingman (TRT Bicycles)
|0:05:48
|41
|Melissa Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)
|0:05:49
|42
|Jennifer Nordhem (Hudson/Flash CX)
|0:05:51
|43
|Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)
|0:05:52
|44
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stan's NoTubes/Corning Race Tea)
|0:06:09
|45
|Melody Chase (Gus cx / Raleigh)
|0:06:44
|46
|Leslie Timm (Ladies First Racing)
|0:07:07
|47
|Michelle Khare
|0:07:14
|48
|Emily Reynolds (Ladies First Racing)
|0:07:23
|49
|Michele Smith (Hup United)
|0:07:38
|50
|Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:07:45
|51
|Heather Heinrich (Wooden Wheels Racing)
|0:07:52
|52
|Melissa Lafleur (Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovat)
|0:07:57
|53
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:08:08
|54
|Christin Christoph (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|0:08:26
|55
|Christine Fort (pedalpowertraining.com)
|-1Lap
|56
|Erin Mascelli (SRAM Factory)
|-1Lap
|57
|Abigail Isolda (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|-1Lap
|58
|Jordan Dubé (Keough Cyclocross)
|-2Lap
|59
|Shane Ferro (CRCA / Rockstar Games / Signatu)
|-3Lap
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement)
|DNF
|Erin Faccone (GPM Sport)
|DNF
|Nicole Thiemann (Rare Disease Cycling)
