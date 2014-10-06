Trending

Compton takes double wins in Providence

Hyde secures elite men's round two

Image 1 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) leading at the stairs on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) sweeps the weekend at the Providence Cyclocross Festival

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 51

Libby White (U. Vermont) riding well on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) with no other riders anywhere near her

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) again rode solo nearly the entire race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) descends the biggest hill on the course after dropping Wyman

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 51

Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) and Maghalie Rochette (Luna) lead the chase to Wyman and Compton on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) rides a flyover while Helen Wyman (Kona) runs it

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 51

Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading a long train of women chasing Helen Wyman

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 51

Young Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 51

Is Arley Kemmerer (PB2) ever going to lose a start again?

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 51

Rebecca Gross (Vanderkitten) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) was pleased with her weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) and Crystal Antony on the front row of the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 51

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) running the barriers with a half lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 51

Helen Wyman (Kona) clearing the barriers on her last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 51

Cyrstal Anthony (Optum Pro Team) flying over a ramp

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 51

Helen Wyman (Kona) racing in a sea of course tape and fencing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 51

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) descending a ramp near the beer garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 51

Rebecca Gross (Vanderkitten) streaking down the backside of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 51

Arley Kemmerer (PB2) had quite a battle going with Rachel Lloyd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 51

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Racing) chasing Meredith Miller

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 51

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) seemed to be having a better outing in today’s dry conditions

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 51

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running a set of stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 51

The Elite Women on lap one making a U-turn around he announcers tower

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 51

Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) is racing just one week after suffering a long gash in her leg

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 51

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) coming off one of the flyovers with three laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 51

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) reeled in Winterberg and went on to claim second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 51

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) rode with the chasers but let others do the work until the last couple laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 51

Lukas Winterberg (Cannodale) was riding for Cannondale for a two-week period

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 51

Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund) has looked strong all season but has not led in major races

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 51

Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport) leading the chasers to Winterberg and Hyde

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 51

Lukas Winterberg (Cannodale) working with Stephen Hyde to get clear of the field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 51

As usual chaos reigned at the combination stairs and flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 51

Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale) in a breakaway with Stephen Hyde on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 51

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) looked competitive early in the race but dropped out for an unknown reason

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 51

Zach McDonald (KCCX0 leading on an off-camber section of course on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 51

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) was pumping the air at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 51

Lukas Winterberg (Cannodale) rides into the finish knowing he lost his podium spot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 51

Riders passing by the large Industry Expo

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 51

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) with the race lead with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 51

Curtis White (Cannondale) racing to another U23 victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 51

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) seemed to get faster in the later laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 51

Lukas Winterberg (Cannodale) and Stephen Hyde with two laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 51

Boston native Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) has probably raced in Providence more times than he can count

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 51

Robert Marion (American Classic) riding just behind the chase group on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 47 of 51

Travis Livermon (Kona) took an active part in leading the chase group behind the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 48 of 51

Lukas Winterberg (Cannodale) leading Stephen Hyde up one of the three flyovers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 49 of 51

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) got off to a fantastic start. Here he is leading Jamey Driscoll at the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 50 of 51

Former USA Champion Jonathan Page (Fuji Spy) looked as sharp as he has all season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 51 of 51

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) has continued to rise through the ranks of the Elite racers this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) took her second win of the weekend at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival 2 held on Sunday in Rhode Island. She soloed to the win ahead of Helen Wyman (Kona) and Rachel Lloyd (Cal Giant).

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/NCC) took the victory in the elite men's race by six seconds ahead of Raleigh Clement teammates James Driscoll and Ben Berden. The previous day's winner Jeremy Powers (Aspire), the US cyclo-cross champion, did not start the second round.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund / NCC)1:02:17
2James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement)0:00:06
3Ben Berden (Raleigh / Clement)0:00:10
4Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)0:00:13
5Justin Lindine (Redline Factory / NBX)0:00:15
6Jonathan Page (XcelLED)0:00:23
7Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES)0:00:24
8Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)0:00:25
9Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Pro CX)0:00:33
10Anthony Clark (JAM Fund / NCC)0:00:44
11Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com)0:01:07
12Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)0:01:08
13Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)0:01:18
14Kerry Werner (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:01:52
15Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)0:01:55
16Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:10
17Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
18Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)0:02:11
19Dan Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)0:02:18
20Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized)0:02:30
21Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)0:02:32
22Tristan Cowie (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)0:02:49
23Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)0:02:54
24Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:03:04
25Sam Okeefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:03:21
26Barry Wicks (Kona)0:03:40
27Phil Short (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
28Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)0:03:41
29Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com)0:03:51
30Andrew L'esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:03:52
31Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)0:04:05
32Zach Mcdonald0:04:13
33Hugo Robinson (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:04:14
34Scott Smith (JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike)0:04:44
35Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)0:05:04
36Dylan Mcnicholas (POLARTEC)0:05:10
37Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)0:05:25
38Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)0:05:31
39Charles Schubert (CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2)0:05:40
40Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling- Killington Mountai)0:05:50
41Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:05:56
42Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)0:06:10
43Andrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:06:25
44Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro CX Team)0:06:31
45Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)0:06:36
46Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft)0:06:39
47Matthew Sousa (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2)0:06:42
48Greg Whitney (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta)0:06:56
49Cody Lacosta (High Gear cyclery/ Trek)0:07:13
50Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!)0:07:18
51Felix Belhumeur (Pivot cycles/ote)0:07:24
52John Burns (Burns Racing)
53Michael Garrigan (Van Dessel/ Shimano/ POC)0:07:25
54Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao Factory)0:07:39
55Mark Shannon (Seasucker)-1Lap
56Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)-1Lap
57Devin Wagner (NYCROSS p/b Craft)-2Lap
58Ian Schon (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2)-2Lap
59Thomas Gauthier (Pivot cycles-Ote)-2Lap
60Ryan Ramirez (The Pony Shop)-2Lap
61Kailin Waterman (Bicycle blue book/HRS/Rocklobst)-2Lap
62Evan Cooper (Hudson-Flash Cyclocross)-2Lap
63Forrest Conrad (UVM Cycling)-3Lap
64Nick Iacovelli (High Gear/Trek/WW)-4Lap
DNFTim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)
DNFBenjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar)
DNFMatt Timmerman (Cannondale)
DNFAndrew Juiliano (VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER)
DNFAlec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)
DNFRoss Baldwin (High gear/Trek/WW)
DNFNathan Brown (Cycleton)
DNFAdam Sullivan (Grinta Cycling Team)
DNSAllen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
DNSEmmanuel Goguen (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf)
DNSAustin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)
DNSNick Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
DNSAmos Brumble (CCB racing)
DNSTom Sampson (adigga racing)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)0:42:50
2Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)0:00:17
3Rachel Lloyd (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:33
4Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling)0:00:40
5Courtenay Mcfadden (GE Capital/American Classic)0:00:44
6Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)0:00:54
7Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c)0:01:09
8Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:01:34
9Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:01:38
10Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)0:01:46
11Meredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)0:02:12
12Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe)
13Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/SPY)0:02:19
14Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)0:02:32
15Mical Dyck (Stan's NoTubes)0:02:38
16Ellen Noble (JAM Fund / NCC)0:02:41
17Emily Kachorek (Squid)0:02:42
18Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling)0:02:55
19Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)0:03:07
20Carolina Gomez (VANDERKITTEN RACING)0:03:09
21Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)0:03:36
22Rebecca Fahringer (JAM Fund / NCC)0:03:45
23Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)0:04:07
24Cheryl Sornson (Team Rare Disease Cycling)0:04:14
25Jenny Ives (Verge Sport-Test Pilot)0:04:16
26Rebecca Gross (VANDERKITTEN RACING)0:04:26
27Katie Arnold (Stanridge)0:04:29
28Katherine Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:04:30
29Jennifer Nichols0:04:32
30Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:04:35
31Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)0:04:38
32Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)0:05:07
33Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)0:05:15
34Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius)0:05:16
35Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:05:18
36Stephanie Wetzel (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:05:31
37Victoria Gates (JAM Fund / NCC)0:05:34
38Roni Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:05:35
39Vickie Monahan (NYCROSS p/b Craft)0:05:47
40Anna Jo Dingman (TRT Bicycles)0:05:48
41Melissa Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)0:05:49
42Jennifer Nordhem (Hudson/Flash CX)0:05:51
43Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)0:05:52
44Vanessa Mccaffery (Stan's NoTubes/Corning Race Tea)0:06:09
45Melody Chase (Gus cx / Raleigh)0:06:44
46Leslie Timm (Ladies First Racing)0:07:07
47Michelle Khare0:07:14
48Emily Reynolds (Ladies First Racing)0:07:23
49Michele Smith (Hup United)0:07:38
50Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:07:45
51Heather Heinrich (Wooden Wheels Racing)0:07:52
52Melissa Lafleur (Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovat)0:07:57
53Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:08:08
54Christin Christoph (NYCROSS p/b Craft)0:08:26
55Christine Fort (pedalpowertraining.com)-1Lap
56Erin Mascelli (SRAM Factory)-1Lap
57Abigail Isolda (NYCROSS p/b Craft)-1Lap
58Jordan Dubé (Keough Cyclocross)-2Lap
59Shane Ferro (CRCA / Rockstar Games / Signatu)-3Lap
DNFCaroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement)
DNFErin Faccone (GPM Sport)
DNFNicole Thiemann (Rare Disease Cycling)

