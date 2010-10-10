Johnson, Annis take home day 1 wins
Scherz takes top U23 over local favorite Keough
Day One of the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival presented by Interbike surprised more than one racer as the unseasonably nice weather lulled more than one racer into thinking the technical course would be easier dry. Instead, the women’s race shattered with a commanding performance by the newly found ‘cross power, Sally Annis of cyclocrossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles, while the men’s race turned into a nail biter between Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com teammates Tim Johnson and Jamey Driscoll.
Breakout for Annis
The women’s race was expected to be a pitched battle as there was no particular favorite. From the gun the race turned into a 3 women ordeal as Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized), Sally Annis and Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) emerged from the first lap with a small gap to the rest of the field. However, the group quickly broke apart as Miller flatted at the top of the course, gapping Smith and giving Annis the chance she needed, which she seized and never looked back on.
“I heard some crunch, crunch, crunchin’ and then [Meredith] started running,” explained a surprisingly relaxed Annis, “I just decided that was the time to go and just tried to go as fast I could for the entire race.”
Smith made a valiant effort to pull back the Crossresults.com rider but was never able to close the gap completely. Behind her Luna Pro Team rider Amy Dombroski moved her way through the field after a weak start to take the final podium spot as a small going away present before she leaves for a spell of racing in Europe.
Johnson takes a close one
At the start of the men’s race it was clear everyone was waiting to watch National champion Tim Johnson ride away from the field. True to expectations, after a fast start, Johnson shed Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and Jamey Driscoll, and by the second lap he looked to be on his way to yet another victory in Providence. His teammate Driscoll had other plans. Not content to simply let Johnson ride away, Driscoll had the crowds scurrying about the course as they watched the young Vermonter pull by Johnson second by second, lap by lap.
“We were both just racing as hard as we could out there and at the end Jamey was picking it up,” explained Johnson. “Going into the last lap my gap was falling down a little bit faster than I was thinking.”
Driscoll stunned all as he caught his teammate on the final lap in the technical back section. The two went to the line in a surprising photo finish, with Johnson winning by half a wheel after all was said and done.
Behind the two Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com riders, Damiani continued his strong season comfortably holding onto third while making a show of it as he bunny hopped the barriers in front of the Harpoon beer garden and its cheering crowds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis
|1:04:57
|2
|Jamey Driscoll (USA)
|3
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:49
|4
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|0:01:40
|5
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:02:21
|6
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:02:23
|7
|Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources
|8
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|9
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:57
|10
|Jerome Townsend (USA)
|11
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|12
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP
|0:03:55
|13
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg,com/Joe's Garage/Scott
|0:04:20
|14
|Josh Dillon (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX
|0:04:31
|15
|David Wilcox (USA) PEDROS
|0:04:39
|16
|John Hanson (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel
|0:05:04
|17
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:18
|18
|John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:05:37
|19
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) PEDROS
|20
|Greg Whitney (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|21
|Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources/Seaside Cycles
|22
|Brian Wilichoski (USA) CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM
|23
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|24
|Tom Sampson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|25
|Cary Fridrich (USA) EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL/ Mad Alchemy
|26
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com
|27
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|28
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|29
|Collin Huston (USA) Moots
|30
|Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|31
|Christian Parrett (USA) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling
|32
|Peter Rubijono (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|33
|Cort Cramer (USA) Svelte Cycles
|34
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|35
|Ryan Kelly (USA) CrossResults.com
|36
|Kevin Wolfson (USA) Independent Fabrication
|37
|Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
|38
|Adam Snyder (USA) Team Jamis
|39
|Mark Babcock (USA) DePaula Racing
|40
|Tyler Wertenbruch (USA) SLO Nexus - Gym One
|41
|Rodrigo Moraes (USA) Edgartown Bicycles
|42
|Jeff Gelt (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel of Farmington CT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:41:07
|2
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:23
|3
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com
|0:00:52
|5
|Ann d'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:54
|6
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized
|7
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:01:43
|8
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|9
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) PEDRO'S
|0:02:09
|10
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:26
|11
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB/Deep Blue
|0:02:48
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) silver bull/central wheel
|0:02:56
|13
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:10
|14
|Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz Subaru
|0:03:26
|15
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCROSS.com / CBRC
|0:03:40
|16
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles
|0:03:49
|17
|Laura Ralston (USA) MIT
|0:04:39
|18
|Catherine Sterling (USA)
|19
|Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:05:29
|20
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:05:50
|21
|Andrea Myers (USA) Bethel Cycle
|0:06:34
|22
|Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA) North American Velo
|0:06:40
|23
|Giulia Righi (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel of Farmington CT
|24
|Jan Tanner (USA) Benidorm Bikes /Eastern Bloc C.C.
|0:06:59
|25
|Laura Summers (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel of Farmington CT
|0:08:24
|26
|Margaret Thompson (USA) Team Hammer Nutrition
|DNF
|Linnea Koons (USA) PVD
|DNF
|Jena Greaser (USA) Colavita Racing
|DNF
|Paulin Frascone (USA) Bicycle concept
|DNF
|Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|1:06:37
|2
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:00:43
|3
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|4
|Jerome Townsend (USA)
|0:01:17
|5
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP
|0:02:15
|6
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg,com/Joe's Garage/Scott
|0:02:40
|7
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) PEDROS
|8
|Tom Sampson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|9
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|10
|Collin Huston (USA) Moots
|11
|Christian Parrett (USA) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling
|12
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Gates (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|0:31:18
|2
|Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF)
|0:01:50
|3
|Donnie Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)
|0:02:07
|4
|Max Durham (ccb racing)
|0:04:18
|5
|Harrison White (CBRC)
|0:05:46
|6
|Ry Brodsky (Corner Cycle)
|0:07:03
|7
|Mac Barnes
|8
|Jaalen Pottle (Hyper Force BMX/JRA Cycles)
|9
|Greg Gunsalus (Team FUJI)
|10
|Raffaele Bauer (Minuteman road Club)
|11
|Zoe Brodsky (MBRC/ Bicycle Link)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nate Campbell (seaside cycle/antero resources)
|0:47:35
|2
|Gerald Adasavage (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:00:10
|3
|Matt Mitchell (545 Velo)
|0:00:29
|4
|Doug Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:00:44
|5
|Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
|0:00:56
|6
|Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes)
|0:01:00
|7
|Ryan White (crossresults.com)
|8
|Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing)
|9
|Jack Macclarence (CBRC / Proctor Academy)
|10
|Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com)
|0:01:11
|11
|Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / NFG Cycles)
|0:01:18
|12
|Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team)
|0:01:42
|13
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|0:01:49
|14
|Peter Goguen (TEAM CF)
|0:01:53
|15
|Ian Harris (NYC Velo)
|0:02:01
|16
|Ned Connelly (Cox Communications Cycling Team)
|0:02:18
|17
|Chandler Delinks (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
|0:02:32
|18
|Michael Sampson (Rhino Bike Works)
|0:02:38
|19
|Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:02:44
|20
|Adam St. Germain (Circle A Cycles)
|21
|Ian Schon (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)
|0:02:56
|22
|Brian Hayes (Svelte Cycles)
|23
|Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:03:12
|24
|Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike)
|25
|Nixon (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|26
|Andrew Krulewitz (Cambridge Bicycles/Igleheart Frames)
|0:03:30
|27
|John Gibbons (NEBC / Cycle Loft / Devonshire Dental)
|28
|Mark Romanovsky (Yorktown Cycles)
|0:03:39
|29
|Anson Ross (U.S. ARMY/Central Wheel- GHCC)
|30
|Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling)
|0:03:47
|31
|Christopher Raymond (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:03:52
|32
|Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars)
|0:04:09
|33
|Jamie Harris (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|34
|Ben Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works)
|35
|Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy)
|0:04:01
|36
|Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles)
|0:04:32
|37
|Thomas Mahan
|38
|Jeffrey Bramhall (Pedro's)
|39
|Peter Abdinoor (Team Psycho)
|40
|Nicholas Quesnel (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:04:52
|41
|David Carmona (Battenkill United)
|42
|Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games)
|0:04:58
|43
|Jurgen Nebelung (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:05:04
|44
|Thomas Buttner (Verge Sport / Test Pilot)
|45
|Bob Biese (Team Vortex)
|46
|Bryon Lewis (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:05:15
|47
|Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles)
|0:05:30
|48
|Jeffrey Ziegler (Team Wheelworks)
|49
|Forrest Conrad (Pure Energy Racing/ ProAir HFA)
|0:05:51
|50
|Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
|0:05:57
|51
|Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling)
|52
|Jonathan Anderson (ECV)
|53
|Christopher Bailey (Svelte Cycles)
|54
|Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Cyclocross)
|55
|Luke Fortini (Cycle-Smart)
|56
|Keith Berkoben (MIT Cycling / FXDD)
|57
|Harry Precourt (Twin Six)
|58
|Oliver Hiller (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
|0:06:30
|59
|Tristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC)
|0:06:42
|60
|David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing)
|0:07:04
|61
|Paul Mcmahon (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources)
|0:07:18
|62
|David Montes (Cambridge Bicycles/ Igleheart Frames)
|63
|Matt Aumiller (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|0:07:36
|64
|Chris Mckernan (Essex County Velo)
|0:07:42
|65
|Daniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:07:45
|66
|Mike Mast (Bicycle Therapy)
|0:08:07
|67
|Harrison Seiler (B2C2)
|0:08:18
|68
|Aaron Ross (Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles)
|69
|Julian Meier (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
|0:08:32
|70
|Seth Davis (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames)
|0:08:41
|71
|David Patnaude (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:08:53
|72
|Jeremy Jo (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:12:41
|73
|Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot)
|74
|Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
|75
|Scott Frison (Devils' Gear Bike Shop / Bacon Lap Racing)
|76
|Shane Mulrooney
|77
|Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes)
|78
|Kevin Boyd (Union Velo / NFG Cycles)
|79
|Jeff Murray (IRSMedic/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)
|80
|Kyle Foley (CCCC-IRSMedic.com)
|81
|Joseph Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|82
|Tomas Jurgensen (Quad Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (NYCROSS.COM/CBRC)
|0:27:04
|2
|Elizabeth White (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|0:00:42
|3
|Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports)
|0:00:47
|4
|Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:01:10
|5
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere
|0:01:21
|6
|Karen Tripp (Revolution Cyclery)
|7
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:01:51
|8
|Kathleen Lysakowski (bikebarnracing.com)
|0:02:14
|9
|Christine Fort (crossresults.com)
|10
|Susan Maclean (Gear Works / Spin Arts)
|0:02:42
|11
|Christina Birch (MIT Cycling/FXDD)
|12
|Becca Schepps (Jimenez Velo Sport)
|13
|Brittlee Bowman (Kissena)
|0:03:06
|14
|Dana Prey (crossresults.com)
|15
|Teri Carilli (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:03:27
|16
|Joy Stark (HUP United)
|0:03:54
|17
|Emily Curley (Gear Works/BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|18
|Stacey Moseley (NBX)
|0:03:58
|19
|Inette Rex (CVC/Subaru of New England)
|20
|Lauren Kling (Unattached)
|21
|Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:04:23
|22
|Rebekah Weiner
|23
|Leah Pappas-Barnes (Cycle-Smart)
|24
|Janet Lorang (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|25
|Robin Shea (EECT/Kreb Cycle)
|26
|Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/CycleMania)
|0:04:37
|27
|Jennifer Urquhart (HUP United)
|28
|Amanda Bedard (Cycling Concepts)
|29
|Kristen Lukach (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:05:25
|30
|Dana Cooreman (mission in Motion)
|0:05:51
|31
|Anna Milton (LadiesFirst p/b MiltonCat)
|0:06:01
|32
|Erin Brennan (Portland Velo Club)
|0:06:22
|33
|Katherine Snell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|34
|Elaine Debitetto (Team Psycho)
|0:06:39
|35
|Katherine Miller (Portland Velo Club)
|0:07:04
|36
|Kate Weiler (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:07:30
|37
|Leigh Boyle (Noreast Cycling)
|0:08:10
|38
|Marylou Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|39
|Martha Fanning (PBMC)
|0:08:32
|40
|Alyssa Koomas
|0:09:13
|41
|Karen Nash (CCB Racing)
|0:11:17
|42
|Julie Lockhart (NEBC/Devonshire Dental/Cycle Loft)
|43
|Sally Mcinnis (JRA Cycles)
|44
|Susan Arapoff (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)
|45
|Caroline Cardiasmenos (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|46
|Linda Shelburne (Cape Cod Racing/C4)
|47
|Natalia Boltulehour
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Campbell (Newbury Comics / High&Mighty Beer Co.)
|0:34:33
|2
|Brock Boynton (BH Ultralight Bicycles)
|0:00:23
|3
|Nathan Turillo (Refunds Now)
|0:00:26
|4
|David Mccahill (Team Placid Planet)
|0:00:43
|5
|Shane Buker (Threshold Cycling)
|0:00:47
|6
|Eric Oishi (Jimenez Velosport)
|0:01:15
|7
|Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High&Mighty Beer Co.)
|8
|Curtis Singmaster (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:01:24
|9
|Joe Phenix (Bikeworks/hallamore)
|10
|Niall Gengler (NFG Cycles)
|0:01:32
|11
|Benjamin Pagano (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:01:48
|12
|Michael Weiler (Minuteman Road Club)
|13
|Kasper Ludwig-Larsen (Hudson Furniture Racing Team)
|0:01:59
|14
|P J Mcquade (Minuteman Road Club)
|15
|Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania)
|16
|Alejandro Cifuentes-Lorenzen (CLR Racing www.clrracing.com)
|0:02:16
|17
|Graham Dimmock (Hup United)
|18
|Jon Conway (bikebarnracing.com)
|0:02:27
|19
|Michael Brier (Refunds Now)
|20
|Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:02:40
|21
|Kent Hirshberg (dedham bike/ morse lumber)
|0:02:55
|22
|Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle)
|0:03:03
|23
|Christopher Payton (Cycle Loft Velo)
|0:03:26
|24
|Parke Rhoads (CyclocrossRacing.com)
|25
|Conor Mckenzie (Geekhouse Bikes)
|26
|Marty Walsh (Geekhouse Bikes)
|27
|Scott Decoteau (Competitive Edge Ski & Bike)
|0:03:38
|28
|Patrick Flaherty (Landry's Bicycles)
|0:03:44
|29
|Bogert Kisch (Team Town Cycle)
|30
|Sean Madsen (Bikes Not Bombs)
|31
|Keith Cardoza (Pedros)
|0:03:58
|32
|Torrance Kopfer (Landry's Bicycles)
|0:04:23
|33
|Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|0:04:36
|34
|Tristan Schneiter (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:04:50
|35
|Todd Ford
|36
|Dan Barrett (Threshold Cycling)
|37
|Ronald Locke
|38
|Owen Robbins
|39
|Robert Bauer (Minuteman Road Club)
|40
|Matthew Li (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:05:04
|41
|Nathaniel Kapinos
|42
|Raymond Cloutier (Geek House)
|0:05:11
|43
|Kenneth Cheung (MIT Cycling / FXDD)
|0:05:23
|44
|Jeff Lukauh (Noreast)
|0:05:38
|45
|Doug Farley
|46
|Christopher Cohen (Brown University Cycling)
|47
|Jared Borowik (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:05:59
|48
|Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs)
|0:06:05
|49
|Ian Hertzler (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:06:40
|50
|Jeremy Katz (QuadCycles)
|51
|Thomas Estrada (Geekhouse Bikes)
|52
|Jacob Horsey (NFG Cycles)
|0:06:54
|53
|Marshall Moore (Brown University)
|54
|Dan Durusky
|0:07:08
|55
|Yi Peng Teoh (Brown University)
|56
|Tristan Beaulieu
|0:07:37
|57
|Gregory Gibbons (MVCX)
|0:07:59
|58
|John Rothemich
|59
|Richard Walsh (Grace Bicycles Velo Club)
|60
|Jason Albright
|61
|Matthew Rossi (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti)
|62
|Michael Mulrooney
|63
|Ronald Gainer Jr. (Independent Fabrication Factory/Team New Beige)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)
|0:46:19
|2
|Curtis Boivin (cyclocross racing / ride blue)
|0:00:10
|3
|Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com)
|4
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:21
|5
|Mark Mccormack (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)
|0:00:37
|6
|James Tosca (Corner Cycle)
|0:00:51
|7
|Rob Hult (Gear Works / Spin Arts)
|0:01:02
|8
|Michael Magur (Verge Sport)
|0:01:48
|9
|Johannes Huseby (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:01:58
|10
|Pete Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)
|11
|Glen Gollrad (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:02:17
|12
|Cliff Kenyon (Expo/Superior Energy)
|0:02:30
|13
|Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.com)
|0:02:39
|14
|Harry Stover (bikebarnracing.com)
|15
|Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo)
|16
|Donald Snoop Jr. (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|0:03:23
|17
|Scott Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:03:31
|18
|Craig Mattern (Nalgene-R3)
|0:03:43
|19
|Jason Snow (Cycle Safe)
|0:04:02
|20
|David Hildebrand (Expo/Superior Energy)
|0:04:18
|21
|Paul Stanton
|22
|Jeffrey Ferraro (U.S. Army/Central Wheel-GHCC)
|23
|Wade Summers (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp)
|24
|Gray Eldridge (Corner Cycle)
|25
|Matthew Myette (Zanconato Racing)
|26
|Brant Hornberger (BikeReg.com)
|0:04:55
|27
|Zach Magoon (BIKEMAN.com)
|0:05:21
|28
|William Palm (MIT Cycling/FXDD)
|0:05:30
|29
|Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:06:13
|30
|Todd Kruger (Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham)
|0:06:26
|31
|Jerry Chabot (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:06:37
|32
|Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage)
|0:06:48
|33
|Geoff Williams (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue)
|34
|Jeremy Brazeal (CVC/Subaru of New England)
|35
|David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)
|36
|John Buser (Paradise Racing)
|37
|Dominique Desmonts (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal & Pump)
|38
|Murat Altinbasak (WeeBIKE.com/HasyunUSA)
|39
|Drew Davis (Podium Café)
|40
|Bill Shattuck (Corner Cycle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Ferguson (Beacon Cycling/Cape Atlantic Racing)
|0:39:59
|2
|Jeff Molongoski (Joe,s Garage)
|3
|Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle)
|4
|Paul Curley (Gear Works/BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|0:00:19
|5
|David Overstreet (Wilderness Sports)
|6
|Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)
|0:00:36
|7
|Eric J. Carlson (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|0:00:47
|8
|Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
|0:00:51
|9
|Paul Richard (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:01:07
|10
|Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
|0:01:18
|11
|Mitchell Medeiros (scottee's westport bicycle)
|0:01:30
|12
|Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1)
|0:01:37
|13
|Alec Petro (Team Psycho)
|14
|David Belknap (Cycle Lodge)
|0:01:57
|15
|Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club)
|0:01:58
|16
|Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy)
|17
|Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks racing)
|18
|Andrew Durham (CCB Racing)
|19
|Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC)
|20
|Patrick Cunningham (Williams Cycling)
|0:02:16
|21
|John Grenier (Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar)
|22
|Richard Brown
|0:02:33
|23
|Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)
|0:02:39
|24
|William Thompson (CCC/Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)
|25
|Steve Witkus (Bikeman.com)
|26
|Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports)
|0:03:03
|27
|John Souza (SmaltiBikes.com)
|0:03:19
|28
|Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage)
|0:03:27
|29
|John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:03:37
|30
|Michael Christy (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|31
|Jamison Burt (Unattached)
|0:03:51
|32
|Michael Bradford (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|0:04:00
|33
|Brian Mcinnis (JRA Cycles)
|34
|Christopher Burke (Cyclocrossracing.com/Ride Blue)
|35
|Michael Good (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|36
|Alexis Arapoff (BIKEMAN.COM)
|37
|Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop)
|0:04:22
|38
|Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club)
|0:04:28
|39
|Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)
|0:04:45
|40
|John Prevost (FELT CANADA)
|0:05:19
|41
|Gary Dalton (Cox Communications Cycling Team)
|42
|Robert Blinn (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|43
|Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)
|44
|John Pescatore
|0:05:34
|45
|Tom Stevens (Gear Works/Spin Arts)
|0:06:10
|46
|David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com)
|0:06:31
|47
|Al Curits (Bethel Cycle)
|0:07:03
|48
|Jay Mongillo (Cycle-Smart)
|0:07:13
|49
|Jesus Vazquez (www.bikebarnracing.com)
|0:09:24
|50
|Joseph Savick (PROVIDENCE VELO CLUB)
|51
|Dan Coleman (Colavita Racing inc.)
|0:09:35
|52
|James Sylvia (scottees cycles)
|53
|Louis D'amelio (Pure Energy Cycling - ProAir HFA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts)
|0:42:59
|2
|Tim Groesbeck (CCB)
|0:01:19
|3
|Dave Beals (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)
|0:01:34
|4
|David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:01:53
|5
|Richard Sachs (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS - RADIX)
|6
|Barry Doubleday (Cycle Lodge)
|0:02:17
|7
|Peter Crowley (NCC/Northampton Cycle Club)
|0:02:31
|8
|Watt Moore (BCA/Tosk Chiropractic)
|0:03:13
|9
|Tim Leonard (NYCROSS/CBRC)
|10
|Steven Abbott (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|0:03:46
|11
|Craig Walton (Housatonic Wheelclub)
|0:05:24
|12
|Victor Cillis (Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4)
|0:06:01
|13
|Jerry White (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|14
|Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery)
|15
|Bob Ludecke (laurel bike club)
|16
|Jim Quinn (The Bicycle Link/MBRC)
|17
|James Themig (Mystic Velo Club)
|18
|Lawrence Purtill (Cox Communications Cycling Team)
|19
|George Pawle (Cyclonauts Racers)
|20
|Philip Thompson (Dick Sonne's Racing/MVBC)
|21
|Barry Shopnick
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Smith (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:34:44
|2
|John Buchheit (QuadCycles)
|0:00:18
|3
|Matt Donovan (Dedham Bike / Morse Lumber)
|0:00:30
|4
|Matt Williams (circle69 Racing)
|5
|Brian Medeiros (Scottee's Westport Bicycle)
|0:00:44
|6
|Matthew Whiteley (Bikeworks/Hallamore)
|0:01:00
|7
|David Dubos (Expo/Superior Energy)
|0:01:17
|8
|Wes Deane (Cox Cummunication cyling)
|0:01:24
|9
|Jeff Underhill (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|10
|Joseph Tindal (Expo/Superior Energy)
|0:01:27
|11
|Chris Neeb (Merrill Lynch)
|12
|Michael Brier (Refunds Now)
|13
|Kevin Brant (Grace Bicycle Velo Club)
|14
|Thomas Goodman (Team CF)
|15
|Frank Petty (Union Velo)
|16
|Keith Limberg (NorEast Cycling)
|17
|John Witmer (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)
|0:01:56
|18
|Evan Patten (NorEast Cycling/Slouch Inc.)
|0:02:03
|19
|Tim Dodd (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|20
|John Plump (Minuteman Road Club)
|21
|Todd Prekaski (Minuteman Road Club)
|22
|Kenneth Hamel (cyclonauts racers)
|23
|Benjamin Kjoller (Cape Cod Racing / C4)
|0:02:26
|24
|Steven Fessenden (seaside cycle)
|25
|Paul Debitetto (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:02:44
|26
|Scott Bartley (Mass Bay Road Club)
|27
|Humberto Raposo
|28
|Andre Bessette (Quinebaug Valley Velosport)
|29
|Ron Hines (QuadCycles)
|0:04:02
|30
|Roger Cadman (Newbury Comics /High&Mighty Beer Co.)
|0:03:10
|31
|Andrew Cooper (FxD Coaching)
|32
|Andrew Rinn
|33
|Bill Maidment
|34
|Jim Dowd (independent)
|35
|Tim Metzger (NorEast Cycling)
|0:03:39
|36
|James Hoard (NBX/Narragansett Beer Cycling Team p/b Apex Tech)
|37
|Tom Macclarence (CBRC)
|0:03:58
|38
|James Boyd (Cox Communications)
|0:04:30
|39
|John Romain (Bethel Cycle)
|0:04:42
|40
|Miguel Rivera Jr. (Travis Cycle)
|41
|Bruce Thompson (Minuteman Road Club)
|42
|John Torrey (cyclonauts racers)
|43
|Jim Gomez (QuadCycles)
|0:05:04
|44
|Scott Kirschner (Blue Hills Cycling Club)
|45
|Stanford Smith (Team City Sports)
|0:05:17
|46
|Doran Abel (minuteman road club)
|0:05:32
|47
|Art Baril (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:05:49
|48
|Richard Hislop (QuadCycles)
|0:06:05
|49
|Clint Lunsford (Independent Fabrication Factory Team)
|0:06:17
|50
|Richard Tobin (grace bicycles velo club)
|0:06:32
|51
|Eric Marowitz (Pete's Bike / Century Road Club of America)
|0:06:55
|52
|John Weaver (Mystic Velo)
|0:07:42
|53
|Mike Romanovsky
|0:08:17
|54
|Arnold T. Kalmbach (Grace Bicycles Velo Club)
|0:08:40
|55
|Peter Ward (North American Velo)
|0:09:56
|56
|Ed Medina (Chum Mouse Racing)
|0:10:53
|57
|Fred Delgrosso (Quad Cycle)
|0:11:05
|58
|Adam Arnold (Independent)
|59
|William Bonin
|60
|Steven Saranga
