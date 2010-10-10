Image 1 of 12 Sally Annis has had a breakout year so far (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 2 of 12 Amy Dombroski chasing back to the front. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 3 of 12 Congratulations at the finish line (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 4 of 12 The women's field starts on the pavement. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 5 of 12 The elite women's podium: Andrea Smith, Sally Annis and Amy Dombroski (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 6 of 12 Johnson consoles his teammate (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 7 of 12 Jamey Driscoll, Tim Johnson and Luca Damiani on the podium (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 8 of 12 Jamey Driscoll puts on the pressure early in the race. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 9 of 12 Bunny hopping the barriers was an option. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 10 of 12 The men's field gets underway. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 11 of 12 US champion Tim Johnson in Providence (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 12 of 12 Tim Johnson, the US 'cross champion, lays the hammer down in Providence (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010)

Day One of the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival presented by Interbike surprised more than one racer as the unseasonably nice weather lulled more than one racer into thinking the technical course would be easier dry. Instead, the women’s race shattered with a commanding performance by the newly found ‘cross power, Sally Annis of cyclocrossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles, while the men’s race turned into a nail biter between Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com teammates Tim Johnson and Jamey Driscoll.

Breakout for Annis

The women’s race was expected to be a pitched battle as there was no particular favorite. From the gun the race turned into a 3 women ordeal as Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized), Sally Annis and Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) emerged from the first lap with a small gap to the rest of the field. However, the group quickly broke apart as Miller flatted at the top of the course, gapping Smith and giving Annis the chance she needed, which she seized and never looked back on.

“I heard some crunch, crunch, crunchin’ and then [Meredith] started running,” explained a surprisingly relaxed Annis, “I just decided that was the time to go and just tried to go as fast I could for the entire race.”

Smith made a valiant effort to pull back the Crossresults.com rider but was never able to close the gap completely. Behind her Luna Pro Team rider Amy Dombroski moved her way through the field after a weak start to take the final podium spot as a small going away present before she leaves for a spell of racing in Europe.

Johnson takes a close one

At the start of the men’s race it was clear everyone was waiting to watch National champion Tim Johnson ride away from the field. True to expectations, after a fast start, Johnson shed Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and Jamey Driscoll, and by the second lap he looked to be on his way to yet another victory in Providence. His teammate Driscoll had other plans. Not content to simply let Johnson ride away, Driscoll had the crowds scurrying about the course as they watched the young Vermonter pull by Johnson second by second, lap by lap.

“We were both just racing as hard as we could out there and at the end Jamey was picking it up,” explained Johnson. “Going into the last lap my gap was falling down a little bit faster than I was thinking.”

Driscoll stunned all as he caught his teammate on the final lap in the technical back section. The two went to the line in a surprising photo finish, with Johnson winning by half a wheel after all was said and done.

Behind the two Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com riders, Damiani continued his strong season comfortably holding onto third while making a show of it as he bunny hopped the barriers in front of the Harpoon beer garden and its cheering crowds.

Full Results

UCI Elite/U23 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis 1:04:57 2 Jamey Driscoll (USA) 3 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:00:49 4 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks 0:01:40 5 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Cycling 0:02:21 6 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 0:02:23 7 Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources 8 Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks 9 Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:02:57 10 Jerome Townsend (USA) 11 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 12 Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP 0:03:55 13 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg,com/Joe's Garage/Scott 0:04:20 14 Josh Dillon (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX 0:04:31 15 David Wilcox (USA) PEDROS 0:04:39 16 John Hanson (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel 0:05:04 17 Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 0:05:18 18 John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com 0:05:37 19 Joshua Lehmann (USA) PEDROS 20 Greg Whitney (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco 21 Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources/Seaside Cycles 22 Brian Wilichoski (USA) CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM 23 Adam Sullivan (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC 24 Tom Sampson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 25 Cary Fridrich (USA) EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL/ Mad Alchemy 26 Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com 27 Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 28 Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames 29 Collin Huston (USA) Moots 30 Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy 31 Christian Parrett (USA) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling 32 Peter Rubijono (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 33 Cort Cramer (USA) Svelte Cycles 34 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 35 Ryan Kelly (USA) CrossResults.com 36 Kevin Wolfson (USA) Independent Fabrication 37 Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop 38 Adam Snyder (USA) Team Jamis 39 Mark Babcock (USA) DePaula Racing 40 Tyler Wertenbruch (USA) SLO Nexus - Gym One 41 Rodrigo Moraes (USA) Edgartown Bicycles 42 Jeff Gelt (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel of Farmington CT

UCI Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 0:41:07 2 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:00:23 3 Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:37 4 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com 0:00:52 5 Ann d'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:00:54 6 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized 7 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 0:01:43 8 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 9 Rebecca Wellons (USA) PEDRO'S 0:02:09 10 Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:02:26 11 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB/Deep Blue 0:02:48 12 Rebecca Blatt (USA) silver bull/central wheel 0:02:56 13 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:03:10 14 Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz Subaru 0:03:26 15 Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCROSS.com / CBRC 0:03:40 16 Melissa Ross (USA) Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles 0:03:49 17 Laura Ralston (USA) MIT 0:04:39 18 Catherine Sterling (USA) 19 Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:05:29 20 Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 0:05:50 21 Andrea Myers (USA) Bethel Cycle 0:06:34 22 Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA) North American Velo 0:06:40 23 Giulia Righi (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel of Farmington CT 24 Jan Tanner (USA) Benidorm Bikes /Eastern Bloc C.C. 0:06:59 25 Laura Summers (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel of Farmington CT 0:08:24 26 Margaret Thompson (USA) Team Hammer Nutrition DNF Linnea Koons (USA) PVD DNF Jena Greaser (USA) Colavita Racing DNF Paulin Frascone (USA) Bicycle concept DNF Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC

U23 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks 1:06:37 2 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 0:00:43 3 Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks 4 Jerome Townsend (USA) 0:01:17 5 Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP 0:02:15 6 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg,com/Joe's Garage/Scott 0:02:40 7 Joshua Lehmann (USA) PEDROS 8 Tom Sampson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 9 Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 10 Collin Huston (USA) Moots 11 Christian Parrett (USA) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling 12 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross

Juniors 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Gates (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY) 0:31:18 2 Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF) 0:01:50 3 Donnie Seib (BIKEMAN.COM) 0:02:07 4 Max Durham (ccb racing) 0:04:18 5 Harrison White (CBRC) 0:05:46 6 Ry Brodsky (Corner Cycle) 0:07:03 7 Mac Barnes 8 Jaalen Pottle (Hyper Force BMX/JRA Cycles) 9 Greg Gunsalus (Team FUJI) 10 Raffaele Bauer (Minuteman road Club) 11 Zoe Brodsky (MBRC/ Bicycle Link)

Cat 3/Juniors 15-18 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nate Campbell (seaside cycle/antero resources) 0:47:35 2 Gerald Adasavage (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:00:10 3 Matt Mitchell (545 Velo) 0:00:29 4 Doug Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club) 0:00:44 5 Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:00:56 6 Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes) 0:01:00 7 Ryan White (crossresults.com) 8 Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing) 9 Jack Macclarence (CBRC / Proctor Academy) 10 Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com) 0:01:11 11 Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / NFG Cycles) 0:01:18 12 Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team) 0:01:42 13 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:01:49 14 Peter Goguen (TEAM CF) 0:01:53 15 Ian Harris (NYC Velo) 0:02:01 16 Ned Connelly (Cox Communications Cycling Team) 0:02:18 17 Chandler Delinks (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM) 0:02:32 18 Michael Sampson (Rhino Bike Works) 0:02:38 19 Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:02:44 20 Adam St. Germain (Circle A Cycles) 21 Ian Schon (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles) 0:02:56 22 Brian Hayes (Svelte Cycles) 23 Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:03:12 24 Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike) 25 Nixon (Cannondale Factory Racing) 26 Andrew Krulewitz (Cambridge Bicycles/Igleheart Frames) 0:03:30 27 John Gibbons (NEBC / Cycle Loft / Devonshire Dental) 28 Mark Romanovsky (Yorktown Cycles) 0:03:39 29 Anson Ross (U.S. ARMY/Central Wheel- GHCC) 30 Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling) 0:03:47 31 Christopher Raymond (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:03:52 32 Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars) 0:04:09 33 Jamie Harris (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 34 Ben Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works) 35 Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy) 0:04:01 36 Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles) 0:04:32 37 Thomas Mahan 38 Jeffrey Bramhall (Pedro's) 39 Peter Abdinoor (Team Psycho) 40 Nicholas Quesnel (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:04:52 41 David Carmona (Battenkill United) 42 Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games) 0:04:58 43 Jurgen Nebelung (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:05:04 44 Thomas Buttner (Verge Sport / Test Pilot) 45 Bob Biese (Team Vortex) 46 Bryon Lewis (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:05:15 47 Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles) 0:05:30 48 Jeffrey Ziegler (Team Wheelworks) 49 Forrest Conrad (Pure Energy Racing/ ProAir HFA) 0:05:51 50 Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:05:57 51 Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling) 52 Jonathan Anderson (ECV) 53 Christopher Bailey (Svelte Cycles) 54 Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Cyclocross) 55 Luke Fortini (Cycle-Smart) 56 Keith Berkoben (MIT Cycling / FXDD) 57 Harry Precourt (Twin Six) 58 Oliver Hiller (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:06:30 59 Tristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC) 0:06:42 60 David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing) 0:07:04 61 Paul Mcmahon (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources) 0:07:18 62 David Montes (Cambridge Bicycles/ Igleheart Frames) 63 Matt Aumiller (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:07:36 64 Chris Mckernan (Essex County Velo) 0:07:42 65 Daniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:07:45 66 Mike Mast (Bicycle Therapy) 0:08:07 67 Harrison Seiler (B2C2) 0:08:18 68 Aaron Ross (Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles) 69 Julian Meier (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks) 0:08:32 70 Seth Davis (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames) 0:08:41 71 David Patnaude (Minuteman Road Club) 0:08:53 72 Jeremy Jo (Wheelworks Racing) 0:12:41 73 Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot) 74 Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 75 Scott Frison (Devils' Gear Bike Shop / Bacon Lap Racing) 76 Shane Mulrooney 77 Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes) 78 Kevin Boyd (Union Velo / NFG Cycles) 79 Jeff Murray (IRSMedic/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners) 80 Kyle Foley (CCCC-IRSMedic.com) 81 Joseph Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 82 Tomas Jurgensen (Quad Cycles)

Women 3/4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (NYCROSS.COM/CBRC) 0:27:04 2 Elizabeth White (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY) 0:00:42 3 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 0:00:47 4 Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:01:10 5 Nancy Labbe-Giguere 0:01:21 6 Karen Tripp (Revolution Cyclery) 7 Kaitlyn Lawrence (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:01:51 8 Kathleen Lysakowski (bikebarnracing.com) 0:02:14 9 Christine Fort (crossresults.com) 10 Susan Maclean (Gear Works / Spin Arts) 0:02:42 11 Christina Birch (MIT Cycling/FXDD) 12 Becca Schepps (Jimenez Velo Sport) 13 Brittlee Bowman (Kissena) 0:03:06 14 Dana Prey (crossresults.com) 15 Teri Carilli (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:03:27 16 Joy Stark (HUP United) 0:03:54 17 Emily Curley (Gear Works/BLUE STEEL CYCLERY) 18 Stacey Moseley (NBX) 0:03:58 19 Inette Rex (CVC/Subaru of New England) 20 Lauren Kling (Unattached) 21 Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:04:23 22 Rebekah Weiner 23 Leah Pappas-Barnes (Cycle-Smart) 24 Janet Lorang (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 25 Robin Shea (EECT/Kreb Cycle) 26 Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/CycleMania) 0:04:37 27 Jennifer Urquhart (HUP United) 28 Amanda Bedard (Cycling Concepts) 29 Kristen Lukach (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:05:25 30 Dana Cooreman (mission in Motion) 0:05:51 31 Anna Milton (LadiesFirst p/b MiltonCat) 0:06:01 32 Erin Brennan (Portland Velo Club) 0:06:22 33 Katherine Snell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 34 Elaine Debitetto (Team Psycho) 0:06:39 35 Katherine Miller (Portland Velo Club) 0:07:04 36 Kate Weiler (Minuteman Road Club) 0:07:30 37 Leigh Boyle (Noreast Cycling) 0:08:10 38 Marylou Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 39 Martha Fanning (PBMC) 0:08:32 40 Alyssa Koomas 0:09:13 41 Karen Nash (CCB Racing) 0:11:17 42 Julie Lockhart (NEBC/Devonshire Dental/Cycle Loft) 43 Sally Mcinnis (JRA Cycles) 44 Susan Arapoff (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental) 45 Caroline Cardiasmenos (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 46 Linda Shelburne (Cape Cod Racing/C4) 47 Natalia Boltulehour

Men 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Campbell (Newbury Comics / High&Mighty Beer Co.) 0:34:33 2 Brock Boynton (BH Ultralight Bicycles) 0:00:23 3 Nathan Turillo (Refunds Now) 0:00:26 4 David Mccahill (Team Placid Planet) 0:00:43 5 Shane Buker (Threshold Cycling) 0:00:47 6 Eric Oishi (Jimenez Velosport) 0:01:15 7 Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High&Mighty Beer Co.) 8 Curtis Singmaster (Cyclocrossracing.com) 0:01:24 9 Joe Phenix (Bikeworks/hallamore) 10 Niall Gengler (NFG Cycles) 0:01:32 11 Benjamin Pagano (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:01:48 12 Michael Weiler (Minuteman Road Club) 13 Kasper Ludwig-Larsen (Hudson Furniture Racing Team) 0:01:59 14 P J Mcquade (Minuteman Road Club) 15 Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania) 16 Alejandro Cifuentes-Lorenzen (CLR Racing www.clrracing.com) 0:02:16 17 Graham Dimmock (Hup United) 18 Jon Conway (bikebarnracing.com) 0:02:27 19 Michael Brier (Refunds Now) 20 Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club) 0:02:40 21 Kent Hirshberg (dedham bike/ morse lumber) 0:02:55 22 Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle) 0:03:03 23 Christopher Payton (Cycle Loft Velo) 0:03:26 24 Parke Rhoads (CyclocrossRacing.com) 25 Conor Mckenzie (Geekhouse Bikes) 26 Marty Walsh (Geekhouse Bikes) 27 Scott Decoteau (Competitive Edge Ski & Bike) 0:03:38 28 Patrick Flaherty (Landry's Bicycles) 0:03:44 29 Bogert Kisch (Team Town Cycle) 30 Sean Madsen (Bikes Not Bombs) 31 Keith Cardoza (Pedros) 0:03:58 32 Torrance Kopfer (Landry's Bicycles) 0:04:23 33 Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:04:36 34 Tristan Schneiter (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:04:50 35 Todd Ford 36 Dan Barrett (Threshold Cycling) 37 Ronald Locke 38 Owen Robbins 39 Robert Bauer (Minuteman Road Club) 40 Matthew Li (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:05:04 41 Nathaniel Kapinos 42 Raymond Cloutier (Geek House) 0:05:11 43 Kenneth Cheung (MIT Cycling / FXDD) 0:05:23 44 Jeff Lukauh (Noreast) 0:05:38 45 Doug Farley 46 Christopher Cohen (Brown University Cycling) 47 Jared Borowik (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:05:59 48 Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs) 0:06:05 49 Ian Hertzler (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:06:40 50 Jeremy Katz (QuadCycles) 51 Thomas Estrada (Geekhouse Bikes) 52 Jacob Horsey (NFG Cycles) 0:06:54 53 Marshall Moore (Brown University) 54 Dan Durusky 0:07:08 55 Yi Peng Teoh (Brown University) 56 Tristan Beaulieu 0:07:37 57 Gregory Gibbons (MVCX) 0:07:59 58 John Rothemich 59 Richard Walsh (Grace Bicycles Velo Club) 60 Jason Albright 61 Matthew Rossi (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) 62 Michael Mulrooney 63 Ronald Gainer Jr. (Independent Fabrication Factory/Team New Beige)

Masters Men 35+ (1-3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) 0:46:19 2 Curtis Boivin (cyclocross racing / ride blue) 0:00:10 3 Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com) 4 Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:00:21 5 Mark Mccormack (Team FUJI/Clif Bar) 0:00:37 6 James Tosca (Corner Cycle) 0:00:51 7 Rob Hult (Gear Works / Spin Arts) 0:01:02 8 Michael Magur (Verge Sport) 0:01:48 9 Johannes Huseby (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:01:58 10 Pete Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 11 Glen Gollrad (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:02:17 12 Cliff Kenyon (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:02:30 13 Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.com) 0:02:39 14 Harry Stover (bikebarnracing.com) 15 Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo) 16 Donald Snoop Jr. (Verge Sport/Test Pilot) 0:03:23 17 Scott Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:03:31 18 Craig Mattern (Nalgene-R3) 0:03:43 19 Jason Snow (Cycle Safe) 0:04:02 20 David Hildebrand (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:04:18 21 Paul Stanton 22 Jeffrey Ferraro (U.S. Army/Central Wheel-GHCC) 23 Wade Summers (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp) 24 Gray Eldridge (Corner Cycle) 25 Matthew Myette (Zanconato Racing) 26 Brant Hornberger (BikeReg.com) 0:04:55 27 Zach Magoon (BIKEMAN.com) 0:05:21 28 William Palm (MIT Cycling/FXDD) 0:05:30 29 Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:06:13 30 Todd Kruger (Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham) 0:06:26 31 Jerry Chabot (Cyclocrossracing.com) 0:06:37 32 Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage) 0:06:48 33 Geoff Williams (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue) 34 Jeremy Brazeal (CVC/Subaru of New England) 35 David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 36 John Buser (Paradise Racing) 37 Dominique Desmonts (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal & Pump) 38 Murat Altinbasak (WeeBIKE.com/HasyunUSA) 39 Drew Davis (Podium Café) 40 Bill Shattuck (Corner Cycle)

Masters Men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Ferguson (Beacon Cycling/Cape Atlantic Racing) 0:39:59 2 Jeff Molongoski (Joe,s Garage) 3 Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle) 4 Paul Curley (Gear Works/BLUE STEEL CYCLERY) 0:00:19 5 David Overstreet (Wilderness Sports) 6 Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles) 0:00:36 7 Eric J. Carlson (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY) 0:00:47 8 Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 0:00:51 9 Paul Richard (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:01:07 10 Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 0:01:18 11 Mitchell Medeiros (scottee's westport bicycle) 0:01:30 12 Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1) 0:01:37 13 Alec Petro (Team Psycho) 14 David Belknap (Cycle Lodge) 0:01:57 15 Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club) 0:01:58 16 Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy) 17 Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks racing) 18 Andrew Durham (CCB Racing) 19 Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC) 20 Patrick Cunningham (Williams Cycling) 0:02:16 21 John Grenier (Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar) 22 Richard Brown 0:02:33 23 Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:02:39 24 William Thompson (CCC/Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles) 25 Steve Witkus (Bikeman.com) 26 Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports) 0:03:03 27 John Souza (SmaltiBikes.com) 0:03:19 28 Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage) 0:03:27 29 John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing) 0:03:37 30 Michael Christy (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 31 Jamison Burt (Unattached) 0:03:51 32 Michael Bradford (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY) 0:04:00 33 Brian Mcinnis (JRA Cycles) 34 Christopher Burke (Cyclocrossracing.com/Ride Blue) 35 Michael Good (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 36 Alexis Arapoff (BIKEMAN.COM) 37 Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop) 0:04:22 38 Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club) 0:04:28 39 Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar) 0:04:45 40 John Prevost (FELT CANADA) 0:05:19 41 Gary Dalton (Cox Communications Cycling Team) 42 Robert Blinn (Blue Steel Cyclery) 43 Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 44 John Pescatore 0:05:34 45 Tom Stevens (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 0:06:10 46 David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com) 0:06:31 47 Al Curits (Bethel Cycle) 0:07:03 48 Jay Mongillo (Cycle-Smart) 0:07:13 49 Jesus Vazquez (www.bikebarnracing.com) 0:09:24 50 Joseph Savick (PROVIDENCE VELO CLUB) 51 Dan Coleman (Colavita Racing inc.) 0:09:35 52 James Sylvia (scottees cycles) 53 Louis D'amelio (Pure Energy Cycling - ProAir HFA)

Masters Men 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts) 0:42:59 2 Tim Groesbeck (CCB) 0:01:19 3 Dave Beals (NYCROSS.com / CBRC) 0:01:34 4 David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:01:53 5 Richard Sachs (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS - RADIX) 6 Barry Doubleday (Cycle Lodge) 0:02:17 7 Peter Crowley (NCC/Northampton Cycle Club) 0:02:31 8 Watt Moore (BCA/Tosk Chiropractic) 0:03:13 9 Tim Leonard (NYCROSS/CBRC) 10 Steven Abbott (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY) 0:03:46 11 Craig Walton (Housatonic Wheelclub) 0:05:24 12 Victor Cillis (Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4) 0:06:01 13 Jerry White (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY) 14 Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery) 15 Bob Ludecke (laurel bike club) 16 Jim Quinn (The Bicycle Link/MBRC) 17 James Themig (Mystic Velo Club) 18 Lawrence Purtill (Cox Communications Cycling Team) 19 George Pawle (Cyclonauts Racers) 20 Philip Thompson (Dick Sonne's Racing/MVBC) 21 Barry Shopnick