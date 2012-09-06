Trending

Wild captures stage 3 in Leerdam

Specialized-lululemon's Becker takes over GC lead from teammate Worrack

Full Results
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl2:49:41
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
4Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
5Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
7Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
10Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
11Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
12Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
13Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
14Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
15Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
16Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
17Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
18Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
19Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
20Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
21Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
22Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
23Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
24Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
25Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
26Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
27Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
28Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
29Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
31Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
32Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
33Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
34Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
35Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
36Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
37Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
38Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
39Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
40Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
41Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
42Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
43Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
44Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
45Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
46Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
47Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
48Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
49Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
50Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
51Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
52Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
53Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
54Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:00:12
55Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
56Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
57Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:54
58Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
59Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
60Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
61Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
62Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:00:57
63Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:01:03
64Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:01:05
65Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:01:07
66Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:01:08
67Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:01:10
68Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
69Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS
70Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:01:40
71Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
72Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:01:54
73Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
74Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:02:01
75Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:02:13
76Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:03:45
77Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:04:33
78Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team0:05:26
79Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:06:22
80Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:06:41
81Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
82Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:08:47
83Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
84Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team
85Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
86Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling0:11:47
87Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
88Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
89Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:25:25
90Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
DNSElizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
DNFMyfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
DNFAshlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling

General classification after stage 3
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon6:20:03
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:00:01
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
5Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS0:00:17
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:00:20
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:36
9Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:59
10Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
11Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:04
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:02:05
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:02:15
15Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:12
16Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:20
17Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
18Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
19Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
20Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS0:03:42
21Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos0:03:46
22Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:03:47
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos0:03:49
24Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
25Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
26Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:03:51
27Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
28Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
29Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:04:04
30Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:04:09
31Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:04:12
32Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
33Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:17
34Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
35Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
36Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
37Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:23
38Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
39Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:04:46
40Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
41Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
42Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
43Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:56
44Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:04:57
45Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:00
46Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
47Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:05:17
48Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:05:31
49Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:05:35
50Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:05:40
51Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:05:52
52Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
53Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
54Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
55Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:54
56Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:05:58
57Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
58Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:06:00
59Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team0:06:10
60Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:06:43
61Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:07:07
62Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team0:07:23
63Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos0:07:25
64Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:07:38
65Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:07:52
66Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:07:53
67Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
68Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:08:08
69Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:08:11
70Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:08:24
71Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:08:41
72Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:08:47
73Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:09:44
74Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:10:23
75Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:10:52
76Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team0:11:26
77Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:11:30
78Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:11:39
79Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:12:29
80Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:12:59
81Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:13:43
82Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:14:45
83Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:15:40
84Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team0:16:29
85Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling0:18:31
86Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling0:18:44
87Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:21:30
88Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling0:22:52

Combination classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team23pts
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon16
3Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS14
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon13
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl9
6Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl9
7Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team8
8Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon8
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team7
10Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos7
11Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon7
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team6
13Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS5
14Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon5
15Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS4
16Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team3
17Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD2
18Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team2
19Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT1
20Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team6:21:02
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:01:16
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:21
4Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos0:02:50
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:02:52
7Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
8Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:10
9Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:03:18
10Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
11Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:03:24
12Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:03:47
13Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
14Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:03:58
15Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:01
16Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
17Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:18
18Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:36
19Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:04:41
20Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:04:53
21Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:55
22Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:04:59
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:11
24Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:06:08
25Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:06:53
26Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:06:54
27Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:07:42
28Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:09:53
29Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:10:31
30Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:12:00
31Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:12:44
32Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:14:41
33Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:20:31
34Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling0:21:53

