Wild captures stage 3 in Leerdam
Specialized-lululemon's Becker takes over GC lead from teammate Worrack
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|2:49:41
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|4
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|5
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|7
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|10
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|11
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|12
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|13
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|14
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
|15
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|16
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
|17
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
|18
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|19
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|20
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|21
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|22
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|23
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|24
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
|25
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|26
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|27
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|28
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|29
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|31
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|32
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|33
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|34
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|35
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|36
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|37
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|38
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|39
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|40
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|41
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
|42
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|43
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|44
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|45
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
|46
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
|47
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|48
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|49
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|50
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|51
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|52
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|53
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|54
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:12
|55
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|56
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|57
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:54
|58
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|59
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|60
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|61
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|62
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:00:57
|63
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:01:03
|64
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|65
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:01:07
|66
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:01:08
|67
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:01:10
|68
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|69
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS
|70
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|71
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|72
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:01:54
|73
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|74
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:02:01
|75
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:02:13
|76
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:03:45
|77
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|78
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|0:05:26
|79
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|80
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:06:41
|81
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|82
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|83
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|84
|Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team
|85
|Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|86
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:11:47
|87
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|88
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
|89
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:25:25
|90
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|DNS
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|DNF
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|6:20:03
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:01
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|0:00:17
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:00:20
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|9
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|10
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|11
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:02:05
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:02:15
|15
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:12
|16
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|17
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|19
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:03:42
|21
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:03:46
|22
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:03:49
|24
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
|25
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
|26
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|27
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|28
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|29
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:04:04
|30
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:04:09
|31
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|32
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|33
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:17
|34
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
|35
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
|36
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
|37
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:23
|38
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|39
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:46
|40
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|41
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|42
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|43
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:56
|44
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:04:57
|45
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:00
|46
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|47
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:05:17
|48
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|49
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:05:35
|50
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:05:40
|51
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:05:52
|52
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|53
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|54
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|55
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:54
|56
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:05:58
|57
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|58
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:06:00
|59
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:06:10
|60
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|61
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:07:07
|62
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:07:23
|63
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:07:25
|64
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:07:38
|65
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:07:52
|66
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:07:53
|67
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|68
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:08:08
|69
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:08:11
|70
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|71
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:08:41
|72
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:08:47
|73
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:09:44
|74
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:10:23
|75
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|76
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|0:11:26
|77
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:11:30
|78
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:11:39
|79
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:12:29
|80
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|81
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:13:43
|82
|Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:14:45
|83
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:40
|84
|Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team
|0:16:29
|85
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:18:31
|86
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:18:44
|87
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:30
|88
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:22:52
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|16
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|14
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|13
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|9
|6
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|9
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|8
|8
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|8
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|7
|10
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|7
|11
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|7
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|5
|14
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|5
|15
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|4
|16
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|2
|18
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|1
|20
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|6:21:02
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:01:16
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|4
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:02:50
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|7
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|8
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:10
|9
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
|11
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:03:24
|12
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:47
|13
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|14
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:03:58
|15
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:01
|16
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|17
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:18
|18
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:36
|19
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:41
|20
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:04:53
|21
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:55
|22
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:59
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:11
|24
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:06:08
|25
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:06:53
|26
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:06:54
|27
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:07:42
|28
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:09:53
|29
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:10:31
|30
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|31
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:12:44
|32
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|33
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:20:31
|34
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:21:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy