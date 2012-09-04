Teutenberg wins BrainWash Ladies Tour opener
Vos takes race lead on intermediate time bonuses
Specialized-lululemon sprinter Ina Teutenberg stamped her authority on the opening stage of the BrainWash Ladies Tour, winning the sprint over Rabobank's Marianne Vos in a convincing fashion.
However, even with the 10 second time bonus for the win, Teutenberg did not take the race lead. Vos accumulated six seconds in bonifications during the stage which, in addition to her six second bonus at the finish, put her in the race lead by two seconds over the German.
The day's third place finisher Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sits in third place overall, eight seconds behind Vos.
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|2:49:19
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|4
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|8
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|9
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|11
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|13
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|14
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
|15
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|16
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|17
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|18
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
|19
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|20
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|21
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|22
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|24
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|25
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|26
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|27
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|28
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|29
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|30
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|31
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|32
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|33
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|34
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
|35
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|36
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|37
|Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|38
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|39
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|40
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|41
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
|42
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|43
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|44
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|45
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|46
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
|47
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|48
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|49
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
|50
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|51
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|52
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|53
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|54
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|55
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|56
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|57
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|58
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|59
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|60
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|61
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
|62
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|63
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|64
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|65
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|66
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|67
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|68
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|69
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|70
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
|71
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|72
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|73
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|74
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|75
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|76
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|77
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|78
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|79
|Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team
|80
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|81
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:00:13
|82
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|83
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|84
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|85
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|86
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|87
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|88
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:23
|89
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|90
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|91
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:00:42
|92
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:12
|93
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:02:18
|94
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:55
|95
|Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:08:04
|DNF
|Eveline Dergent (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgian National Team
