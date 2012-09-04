Specialized-lululemon sprinter Ina Teutenberg stamped her authority on the opening stage of the BrainWash Ladies Tour, winning the sprint over Rabobank's Marianne Vos in a convincing fashion.

However, even with the 10 second time bonus for the win, Teutenberg did not take the race lead. Vos accumulated six seconds in bonifications during the stage which, in addition to her six second bonus at the finish, put her in the race lead by two seconds over the German.

The day's third place finisher Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sits in third place overall, eight seconds behind Vos.

Full Results 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 2:49:19 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team 4 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 8 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 9 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos 10 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 11 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 13 Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 14 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team 15 Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 16 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 17 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 18 Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team 19 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team 20 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 21 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 22 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 23 Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 24 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team 25 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS 26 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon 27 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 28 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 29 Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos 30 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team 31 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 32 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 33 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 34 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos 35 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team 36 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 37 Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 38 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS 39 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 40 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 41 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team 42 Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team 43 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 44 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team 45 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 46 Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team 47 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 48 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles 49 Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos 50 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 51 Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team 52 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles 53 Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles 54 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling 55 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 56 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 57 Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 58 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team 59 Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 60 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 61 Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling 62 Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 63 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 64 Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 65 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon 66 Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team 67 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 68 Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 69 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 70 Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling 71 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team 72 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 73 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 74 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team 75 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 76 Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 77 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 78 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team 79 Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team 80 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 81 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles 0:00:13 82 Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling 83 Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 0:00:18 84 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 85 Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling 86 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 0:00:19 87 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos 88 Amber Neben (USA) Specialized - lululemon 0:00:23 89 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 90 Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 91 Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:00:42 92 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:02:12 93 Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:02:18 94 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:07:55 95 Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:08:04 DNF Eveline Dergent (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgian National Team