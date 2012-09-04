Trending

Teutenberg wins BrainWash Ladies Tour opener

Vos takes race lead on intermediate time bonuses

Specialized-lululemon sprinter Ina Teutenberg stamped her authority on the opening stage of the BrainWash Ladies Tour, winning the sprint over Rabobank's Marianne Vos in a convincing fashion.

However, even with the 10 second time bonus for the win, Teutenberg did not take the race lead. Vos accumulated six seconds in bonifications during the stage which, in addition to her six second bonus at the finish, put her in the race lead by two seconds over the German.

The day's third place finisher Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sits in third place overall, eight seconds behind Vos.

Full Results
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon2:49:19
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
4Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
8Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
9Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
11Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
13Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
14Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
15Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
16Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
17Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
18Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
19Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
20Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
21Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
22Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
23Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
24Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
25Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
26Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
27Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
28Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
29Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
30Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
31Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
32Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
33Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
34Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
35Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
36Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
37Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
38Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
39Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
40Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
41Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
42Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
43Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
44Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
45Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
46Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
47Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
48Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
49Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
50Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
51Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
52Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
53Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
54Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
55Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
56Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
57Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
58Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
59Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
60Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
61Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
62Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
63Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
64Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
65Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
66Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
67Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
68Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
69Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
70Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
71Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
72Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
73Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
74Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
75Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
76Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
77Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
78Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
79Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team
80Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
81Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:00:13
82Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
83Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:00:18
84Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
85Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
86Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:00:19
87Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
88Amber Neben (USA) Specialized - lululemon0:00:23
89Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
90Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
91Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:00:42
92Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:12
93Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:02:18
94Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:07:55
95Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling0:08:04
DNFEveline Dergent (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFEvelyn Arys (Bel) Belgian National Team

General classification after stage 1
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team2:49:07
2Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:00:02
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:08
4Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:00:09
5Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
6Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:12
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
10Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
11Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
13Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
15Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
16Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
17Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
18Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
19Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
20Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
22Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
23Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
24Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
25Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
26Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
27Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
28Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
29Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
30Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
31Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
32Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
33Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
34Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
35Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
36Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
37Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
38Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
39Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
40Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
41Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
42Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
43Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
44Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
45Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
46Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
47Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
48Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
49Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
50Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
51Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
52Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
53Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
54Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
55Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
56Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
57Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
58Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
59Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
60Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
61Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
62Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
63Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
64Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
65Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
66Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
67Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
68Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
69Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
70Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
71Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
72Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
73Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
74Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
75Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
76Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
77Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
78Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
79Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team
80Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
81Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:00:25
82Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
83Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:00:30
84Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
85Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
86Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:00:31
87Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
88Amber Neben (USA) Specialized - lululemon0:00:35
89Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
90Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
91Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:00:54
92Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:24
93Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:02:30
94Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:08:07
95Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling0:08:16

Latest on Cyclingnews