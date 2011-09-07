Trending

Image 1 of 21

Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) won the individual time trial in Gemeert

Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) won the individual time trial in Gemeert
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 21

Trixi Worrack (AA Drink)

Trixi Worrack (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 21

Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) kept herself in the top ten on GC with fourteenth on the stage

Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) kept herself in the top ten on GC with fourteenth on the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 21

Fourth place on the stage was enough to put Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) in second on GC

Fourth place on the stage was enough to put Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) in second on GC
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 21

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) was ninth on the stage and stayed third on GC

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) was ninth on the stage and stayed third on GC
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 21

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) was 10th in the time trial

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) was 10th in the time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 21

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) extended her slender lead on GC to 30 seconds after the time trial, where she finished second

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) extended her slender lead on GC to 30 seconds after the time trial, where she finished second
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 21

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) extended her slender lead on GC to 30 seconds after the time trial, where she finished second

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) extended her slender lead on GC to 30 seconds after the time trial, where she finished second
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 21

Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) won the individual time trial in Gemeert

Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) won the individual time trial in Gemeert
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 21

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) also stays in the top 10 on GC after the time trial

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) also stays in the top 10 on GC after the time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 21

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) stays in the top 10 on GC

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) stays in the top 10 on GC
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 21

The young rider competition was taken over by Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) after the stage

The young rider competition was taken over by Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) after the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 21

Rhae-Christie Shaw (Canada) finished 11th against the clock

Rhae-Christie Shaw (Canada) finished 11th against the clock
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 21

Third place went to Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

Third place went to Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 21

Twelfth place for Robin Farina (United States)

Twelfth place for Robin Farina (United States)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 21

Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) was sixth, which puts her 15th on GC

Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) was sixth, which puts her 15th on GC
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 21

A fast ride for Megan Guarnier (Tibco) gave her seventh place on the stage

A fast ride for Megan Guarnier (Tibco) gave her seventh place on the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 21

Linda Villumsen (AA Drink) finished fifth in the time trial

Linda Villumsen (AA Drink) finished fifth in the time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 21

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) is an ex-Netherlands time trial Champion

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) is an ex-Netherlands time trial Champion
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 21

Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) took eighth place

Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) took eighth place
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 21

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) kept the race lead and in fact extended it to 30 seconds over Emma Johansson

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) kept the race lead and in fact extended it to 30 seconds over Emma Johansson
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) powered to victory in the 20.5km time trial stage in her home country's Profile Ladies Tour. Van Dijk topped race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) by 11 seconds and Vos's teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten by 26 seconds.

Van Dijk suffered an untimely mechanical in the previous day's opening stage and lost nearly ten minutes and any hope of overall victory, but bounced back to win the event's time trial stage for the third straight year.

"The GC isn't much of an option, but it wasn't a priority for us this year," said Van Dijk. "We plan to go after a few more stage wins if we can, but our main goal is to prepare for Worlds."

"It was a very technical start for the first four kilometers, then it straightened out for the circuit," said HTC Highroad directeur sportif Jens Zemke. "I could tell immediately that Ellen had power in her legs and was riding for the win.

"The mechanical yesterday lost a lot of time for her (Van Dijk)," said Zemke. "All team cars were behind the last group, so it took too long for us to get our mechanic on the scene."

Stage runner-up Vos remains in the leader's jersey and extended her advantage over his rivals. The Dutchwoman now holds a 30-second lead over Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK) with Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women) in third overall, 58 seconds back.

Full Results
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:27:31
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:11
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:26
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:00:27
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:43
6Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:00:50
7Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:00:51
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:00:52
9Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:01:00
10Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:07
11Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:01:11
12Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:01:17
13Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:21
14Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:22
15Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:01:25
16Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:26
17Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:01:28
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:33
19Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:01:37
20Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:43
21Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
22Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women0:01:49
23Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:01:50
24Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana0:01:54
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:55
26Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:01:57
27Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:01:58
28Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:02:01
29Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:04
30Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:05
31Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
32Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:02:06
33Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:02:07
34Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:02:09
35Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:02:15
36Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
37Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:02:21
38Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:02:22
39Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
40Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:02:25
41Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women0:02:26
42Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:02:27
43Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:02:28
44Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:02:29
45Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:02:31
46Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
47Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:02:33
48Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
49Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:02:34
50Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:36
51Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:38
52Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:02:39
53Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:40
54Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
55Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:02:41
56Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
57Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:43
58Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:02:44
59Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:48
60Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
61Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:49
62Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:02:55
63Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
64Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:02:57
65Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
66Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women0:02:58
67Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:03:03
68Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
69Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:03:07
70Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
71Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
72Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:03:08
73Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
74Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
75Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:09
76Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:03:11
77Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:03:14
78Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:03:16
79Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:19
80Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
81Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:03:21
82Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:03:29
83Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:30
84Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:03:32
85Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
86Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women0:03:35
87Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
88Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:03:42
89Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:46
90Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:03:47
91Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:03:48
92Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:03:50
93Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:03:51
94Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
95Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:03:52
96Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:53
97Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:03:55
98Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:03:57
99Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:58
100Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:04:00
101Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
102Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
103Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:04:03
104Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
105Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:04:09
106Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:04:10
107Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:04:13
108Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
109Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
110Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
111Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:04:22
112Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord0:04:24
113Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:04:33
114Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord0:04:36
115Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:04:38
116Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:40
117Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:04:48
118Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana0:04:53
119Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:04:54
120Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord0:04:56
121Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:05:00
122Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:05:07
123Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:05:08
124Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:05:15
125Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:05:16
126Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:17
127Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:05:18
128Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:05:19
129Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:05:34
130Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:05:42
131Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:05:43
132Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:05:58
133Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:06:48
134Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord0:08:54
DNFKristin McGrath (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance

Points
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women10pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit9
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit8
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK7
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team6
6Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara5
7Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top4
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK3
9Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2
10Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:28:57
2Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:00:11
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:29
4Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:00:31
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:38
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:00:39
7Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:00:40
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:41
9Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:00:56
10Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
11Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:01:01
12Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:01:03
13Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:01:05
14Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:07
15Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:01:15
16Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
17Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:01:17
18Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:01:18
19Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:01:22
20Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:01:31
21Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
22Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women0:01:32
23Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:37
24Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
25Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:41
26Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:01:45
27Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:53
28Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
29Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:02:03
30Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:02:09
31Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:02:25
32Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:27
33Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:02:29
34Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:34
35Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
36Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:02:43
37Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord0:02:58
38Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:03:07
39Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord0:03:10
40Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team0:03:14
41Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:03:22
42Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:03:41
43Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:03:49
44Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:03:51

Teams
1Nederland Bloeit1:24:31
2HTC Highroad Women0:00:39
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:25
4TIBCO - To the Top0:02:04
5Hitec Products UCK0:02:16
6Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:19
7Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:03:31
8Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:03:44
9Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:04:17
10SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:04:18
11USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:04:47
12Team Specialized DPD0:04:48
13German National Team Women0:05:15
14Lotto Honda Team0:05:31
15Dolmans Landscaping Team0:06:13
16Team Jan van Arckel0:06:30
17Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:06:35
18Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
19SC MCipollini Giordana0:07:12
20Italian National Team0:08:09
21SRAM - WV Eemland0:09:25
22Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:10:50
23Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:10:52
24Regioteam WEST0:11:09
25District Noord0:11:58
26People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:12:24

General classification after stage 2
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:15:38
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:00:30
3Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:58
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:02
5Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:26
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:44
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:06
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:15
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:02:17
10Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:02:42
11Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:44
12Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:03
13Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:16
14Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:03:21
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:03:23
16Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:03:24
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:03:25
18Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:03:33
19Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:03:50
20Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:54
21Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:03:58
22Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:04:00
23Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:04:01
24Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:04:10
25Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:04:16
26Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
27Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:04:23
28Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:04:31
29Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:04:38
30Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
31Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:48
32Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:04:54
33Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:04:55
34Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
35Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:04:58
36Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women0:04:59
37Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:05:04
38Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:13
39Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
40Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:14
41Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:05:22
42Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:05:28
43Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:05:30
44Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:06:03
45Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:06:05
46Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:06:19
47Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:06:21
48Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:06:25
49Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:06:26
50Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:06:35
51Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team0:06:46
52Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:07:06
53Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:08
54Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:08:17
55Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana0:09:36
56Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:09:50
57Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:09:51
58Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:10:03
59Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:10:09
60Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:10:18
61Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:10:21
62Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:10:25
63Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:10:26
64Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women0:10:40
65Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:10:49
66Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
67Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women0:10:50
68Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:10:51
69Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:10:58
70Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:11:02
71Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
72Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:11:03
73Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:11:17
74Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:11:29
75Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:11:32
76Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women0:11:40
77Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
78Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:11:48
79Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:11:51
80Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:11:52
81Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:11:57
82Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:12:00
83Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:12:19
84Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:12:20
85Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:12:24
86Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:12:25
87Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:12:30
88Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:12:32
89Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:12:39
90Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
91Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:12:48
92Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:12:50
93Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:12:52
94Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:12:54
95Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:12:58
96Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:12:59
97Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:13:02
98Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:13:10
99Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
100Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:13:20
101Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:13:23
102Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women0:13:26
103Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:13:33
104Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:13:42
105Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
106Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:13:51
107Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
108Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
109Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:13:54
110Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
111Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:14:04
112Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
113Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
114Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:14:09
115Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:14:13
116Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord0:14:15
117Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord0:14:27
118Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:14:29
119Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team0:14:31
120Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana0:14:44
121Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:14:45
122Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord0:14:47
123Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:14:51
124Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:14:58
125Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:15:06
126Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:15:10
127Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:15:25
128Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:15:33
129Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
130Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:15:34
131Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:15:47
132Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:16:28
133Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:16:39
134Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord0:19:26

Points classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit34pts
2Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women22
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK21
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team17
5Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara12
6Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women10
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team10
8Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit9
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit8
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team8
11Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team7
12Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team6
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team6
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara5
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team5
16Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top4
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women4
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK3
19Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo3
20Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team2
21Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance1

Young riders classification
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3:17:44
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:09
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:11
4Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:01:54
5Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:02:04
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:02:32
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:02:49
8Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
9Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:02:58
10Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:08
11Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:03:24
12Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:04:20
13Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:05:00
14Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:06:11
15Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:08:03
16Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:08:19
17Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:08:20
18Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women0:08:34
19Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:08:43
20Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:09:11
21Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:09:42
22Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:09:45
23Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:09:51
24Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:10:14
25Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:10:18
26Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:10:24
27Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:10:26
28Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:10:33
29Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:10:42
30Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:10:48
31Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:10:53
32Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:10:56
33Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:11:04
34Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
35Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:11:14
36Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:11:36
37Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:11:45
38Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
39Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:12:03
40Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord0:12:09
41Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord0:12:21
42Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team0:12:25
43Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:12:52
44Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:13:00

Teams classification
1AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team9:50:43
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:57
3HTC Highroad Women0:01:36
4Diadora - Pasta Zara0:05:38
5TIBCO - To the Top0:07:52
6USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:08:27
7SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:10:06
8Hitec Products UCK0:12:53
9SC MCipollini Giordana0:13:00
10Top Girls Fassa Bartolo0:13:13
11Italian National Team0:13:57
12Dolmans Landscaping Team0:14:44
13Team Specialized DPD0:15:45
14Lotto Honda Team0:16:28
15Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:17:22
16Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:20:33
17German National Team Women0:21:21
18Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:22:41
19Team Jan van Arckel0:24:45
20Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:26:55
21SRAM - WV Eemland0:27:40
22Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:31:16
23Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:36:23
24Regioteam WEST0:38:51
25District Noord0:39:40
26People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:40:06

