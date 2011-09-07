Image 1 of 21 Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) won the individual time trial in Gemeert (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 21 Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 21 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) kept herself in the top ten on GC with fourteenth on the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 21 Fourth place on the stage was enough to put Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) in second on GC (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 21 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) was ninth on the stage and stayed third on GC (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 21 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) was 10th in the time trial (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 21 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) extended her slender lead on GC to 30 seconds after the time trial, where she finished second (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 21 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) extended her slender lead on GC to 30 seconds after the time trial, where she finished second (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 21 Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) won the individual time trial in Gemeert (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 21 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) also stays in the top 10 on GC after the time trial (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 21 Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) stays in the top 10 on GC (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 21 The young rider competition was taken over by Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) after the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 21 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Canada) finished 11th against the clock (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 21 Third place went to Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 21 Twelfth place for Robin Farina (United States) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 21 Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) was sixth, which puts her 15th on GC (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 21 A fast ride for Megan Guarnier (Tibco) gave her seventh place on the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 21 Linda Villumsen (AA Drink) finished fifth in the time trial (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 21 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) is an ex-Netherlands time trial Champion (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 21 Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) took eighth place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 21 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) kept the race lead and in fact extended it to 30 seconds over Emma Johansson (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) powered to victory in the 20.5km time trial stage in her home country's Profile Ladies Tour. Van Dijk topped race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) by 11 seconds and Vos's teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten by 26 seconds.

Van Dijk suffered an untimely mechanical in the previous day's opening stage and lost nearly ten minutes and any hope of overall victory, but bounced back to win the event's time trial stage for the third straight year.

"The GC isn't much of an option, but it wasn't a priority for us this year," said Van Dijk. "We plan to go after a few more stage wins if we can, but our main goal is to prepare for Worlds."

"It was a very technical start for the first four kilometers, then it straightened out for the circuit," said HTC Highroad directeur sportif Jens Zemke. "I could tell immediately that Ellen had power in her legs and was riding for the win.

"The mechanical yesterday lost a lot of time for her (Van Dijk)," said Zemke. "All team cars were behind the last group, so it took too long for us to get our mechanic on the scene."

Stage runner-up Vos remains in the leader's jersey and extended her advantage over his rivals. The Dutchwoman now holds a 30-second lead over Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK) with Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women) in third overall, 58 seconds back.

Full Results 1 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:27:31 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:11 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:26 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:27 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:43 6 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:00:50 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:00:51 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:52 9 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:00 10 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:07 11 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:01:11 12 Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:01:17 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:21 14 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:01:22 15 Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:01:25 16 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:01:26 17 Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:01:28 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:33 19 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:37 20 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:01:43 21 Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 22 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women 0:01:49 23 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:01:50 24 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:01:54 25 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:55 26 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:01:57 27 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 0:01:58 28 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:02:01 29 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:04 30 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:02:05 31 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 32 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:02:06 33 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:07 34 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:02:09 35 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:02:15 36 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team 37 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:02:21 38 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:22 39 Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 40 Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:25 41 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women 0:02:26 42 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:27 43 Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:02:28 44 Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:02:29 45 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:31 46 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 47 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:02:33 48 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 49 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:02:34 50 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:36 51 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:38 52 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:02:39 53 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:40 54 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 55 Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:02:41 56 Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 57 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:43 58 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:02:44 59 Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:48 60 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 61 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:02:49 62 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 0:02:55 63 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 64 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:02:57 65 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 66 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women 0:02:58 67 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:03:03 68 Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 69 Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:03:07 70 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 71 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 72 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:03:08 73 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 74 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women 75 Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:09 76 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:03:11 77 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:03:14 78 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:16 79 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:19 80 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 81 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:03:21 82 Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:03:29 83 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:30 84 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:03:32 85 Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 86 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women 0:03:35 87 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 88 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:03:42 89 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:46 90 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:03:47 91 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:03:48 92 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:03:50 93 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:03:51 94 Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 95 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team 0:03:52 96 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:53 97 Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:03:55 98 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:03:57 99 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:58 100 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:04:00 101 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 102 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 103 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:04:03 104 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 105 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:04:09 106 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:04:10 107 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:04:13 108 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team 109 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 110 Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST 111 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:04:22 112 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord 0:04:24 113 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:04:33 114 Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord 0:04:36 115 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:04:38 116 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:04:40 117 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:04:48 118 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:04:53 119 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:04:54 120 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord 0:04:56 121 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:05:00 122 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:05:07 123 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:05:08 124 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:05:15 125 Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:05:16 126 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:05:17 127 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:05:18 128 Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:05:19 129 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:05:34 130 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:42 131 Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:05:43 132 Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:05:58 133 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:06:48 134 Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord 0:08:54 DNF Kristin McGrath (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance

Points 1 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 10 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 7 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 6 6 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 5 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 4 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 3 9 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 2 10 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:28:57 2 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:11 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:00:31 5 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:38 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:00:39 7 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:00:40 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:41 9 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:00:56 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 11 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:01:01 12 Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:01:03 13 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:01:05 14 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:01:07 15 Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:01:15 16 Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 17 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:17 18 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:01:18 19 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:01:22 20 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:01:31 21 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 22 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women 0:01:32 23 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:01:37 24 Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 25 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:01:41 26 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:01:45 27 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:53 28 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 29 Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:02:03 30 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:02:09 31 Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:02:25 32 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:27 33 Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:02:29 34 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:34 35 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 36 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:02:43 37 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord 0:02:58 38 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:03:07 39 Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord 0:03:10 40 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:03:14 41 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:03:22 42 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:03:41 43 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:03:49 44 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:03:51

Teams 1 Nederland Bloeit 1:24:31 2 HTC Highroad Women 0:00:39 3 AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:25 4 TIBCO - To the Top 0:02:04 5 Hitec Products UCK 0:02:16 6 Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:02:19 7 Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:03:31 8 Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:03:44 9 Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:04:17 10 SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:04:18 11 USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:04:47 12 Team Specialized DPD 0:04:48 13 German National Team Women 0:05:15 14 Lotto Honda Team 0:05:31 15 Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:06:13 16 Team Jan van Arckel 0:06:30 17 Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:06:35 18 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 19 SC MCipollini Giordana 0:07:12 20 Italian National Team 0:08:09 21 SRAM - WV Eemland 0:09:25 22 Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:10:50 23 Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:10:52 24 Regioteam WEST 0:11:09 25 District Noord 0:11:58 26 People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:12:24

General classification after stage 2 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:15:38 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:30 3 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:58 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:02 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:01:26 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:44 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:06 8 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:15 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:17 10 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:42 11 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:44 12 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:03 13 Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:03:16 14 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:03:21 15 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:03:23 16 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:03:24 17 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 0:03:25 18 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:03:33 19 Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:03:50 20 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:54 21 Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:03:58 22 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:04:00 23 Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:04:01 24 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 0:04:10 25 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:04:16 26 Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 27 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:04:23 28 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 0:04:31 29 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:04:38 30 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 31 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team 0:04:48 32 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:04:54 33 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:04:55 34 Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 35 Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:04:58 36 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women 0:04:59 37 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:05:04 38 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:05:13 39 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 40 Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:14 41 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:05:22 42 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:05:28 43 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:05:30 44 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:06:03 45 Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:06:05 46 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:06:19 47 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:06:21 48 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team 0:06:25 49 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:06:26 50 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:06:35 51 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team 0:06:46 52 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:07:06 53 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:08 54 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:08:17 55 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:09:36 56 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:09:50 57 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:09:51 58 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:10:03 59 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:10:09 60 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:10:18 61 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:10:21 62 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:10:25 63 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:10:26 64 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women 0:10:40 65 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:10:49 66 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 67 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women 0:10:50 68 Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:10:51 69 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:10:58 70 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:11:02 71 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 72 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:11:03 73 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:11:17 74 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:11:29 75 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:11:32 76 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women 0:11:40 77 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 78 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:11:48 79 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:11:51 80 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:11:52 81 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:11:57 82 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:12:00 83 Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:12:19 84 Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:12:20 85 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:12:24 86 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:12:25 87 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:12:30 88 Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:12:32 89 Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:12:39 90 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 91 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:12:48 92 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:12:50 93 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 0:12:52 94 Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:12:54 95 Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:12:58 96 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:12:59 97 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:13:02 98 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:13:10 99 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 100 Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:13:20 101 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:13:23 102 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women 0:13:26 103 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:13:33 104 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:13:42 105 Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 106 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:13:51 107 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 108 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 109 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:13:54 110 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 111 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:14:04 112 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 113 Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST 114 Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:14:09 115 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:14:13 116 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord 0:14:15 117 Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord 0:14:27 118 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:14:29 119 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:14:31 120 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:14:44 121 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:14:45 122 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord 0:14:47 123 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:14:51 124 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:14:58 125 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:15:06 126 Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:15:10 127 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:15:25 128 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:15:33 129 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 130 Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:15:34 131 Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:15:47 132 Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:16:28 133 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:16:39 134 Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord 0:19:26

Points classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 pts 2 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 22 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 21 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 17 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 12 6 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 10 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 10 8 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 9 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 8 11 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 7 12 Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 6 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 6 14 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 5 15 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 5 16 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 4 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 4 18 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 3 19 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 3 20 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 2 21 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 1

Young riders classification 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3:17:44 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:11 4 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:01:54 5 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:04 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo 0:02:32 7 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:49 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:02:58 10 Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:08 11 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:03:24 12 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:04:20 13 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:05:00 14 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:06:11 15 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:08:03 16 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:08:19 17 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:08:20 18 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women 0:08:34 19 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:08:43 20 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:09:11 21 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:09:42 22 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:09:45 23 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:09:51 24 Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:10:14 25 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:10:18 26 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:10:24 27 Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:10:26 28 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:10:33 29 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:10:42 30 Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:10:48 31 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:10:53 32 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:10:56 33 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:11:04 34 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 35 Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:11:14 36 Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:11:36 37 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:11:45 38 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 39 Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:12:03 40 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord 0:12:09 41 Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord 0:12:21 42 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:12:25 43 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:12:52 44 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:13:00