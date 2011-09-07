Van Dijk wins in Gemert
Vos extends overall lead
Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) powered to victory in the 20.5km time trial stage in her home country's Profile Ladies Tour. Van Dijk topped race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) by 11 seconds and Vos's teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten by 26 seconds.
Van Dijk suffered an untimely mechanical in the previous day's opening stage and lost nearly ten minutes and any hope of overall victory, but bounced back to win the event's time trial stage for the third straight year.
"The GC isn't much of an option, but it wasn't a priority for us this year," said Van Dijk. "We plan to go after a few more stage wins if we can, but our main goal is to prepare for Worlds."
"It was a very technical start for the first four kilometers, then it straightened out for the circuit," said HTC Highroad directeur sportif Jens Zemke. "I could tell immediately that Ellen had power in her legs and was riding for the win.
"The mechanical yesterday lost a lot of time for her (Van Dijk)," said Zemke. "All team cars were behind the last group, so it took too long for us to get our mechanic on the scene."
Stage runner-up Vos remains in the leader's jersey and extended her advantage over his rivals. The Dutchwoman now holds a 30-second lead over Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK) with Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women) in third overall, 58 seconds back.
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:27:31
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:11
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:26
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:27
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:00:50
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:00:51
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:52
|9
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:00
|10
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|11
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|12
|Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:01:17
|13
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:21
|14
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:22
|15
|Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|16
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:26
|17
|Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:01:28
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|19
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:37
|20
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:43
|21
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|22
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:01:49
|23
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:01:50
|24
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:54
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|26
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|27
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:01:58
|28
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:02:01
|29
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|30
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:05
|31
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|32
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:02:06
|33
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:07
|34
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:02:09
|35
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:02:15
|36
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|37
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|38
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:22
|39
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|40
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:25
|41
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:02:26
|42
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:27
|43
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:02:28
|44
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|45
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:31
|46
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|47
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:02:33
|48
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|49
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:02:34
|50
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:36
|51
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|52
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:02:39
|53
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:40
|54
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|55
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:02:41
|56
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|58
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:02:44
|59
|Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|60
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|61
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:49
|62
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:55
|63
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|64
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:02:57
|65
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|66
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:02:58
|67
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:03:03
|68
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|69
|Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|70
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|71
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|72
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:03:08
|73
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|74
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|75
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|76
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:11
|77
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:03:14
|78
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|79
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|80
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|81
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:03:21
|82
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|83
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:30
|84
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|85
|Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|86
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:03:35
|87
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|88
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:03:42
|89
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:46
|90
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:03:47
|91
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:03:48
|92
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:03:50
|93
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:03:51
|94
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|95
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:03:52
|96
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:53
|97
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|98
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:03:57
|99
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|100
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:00
|101
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|102
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|103
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:04:03
|104
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|105
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|106
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:04:10
|107
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:04:13
|108
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|109
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|110
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|111
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|112
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|0:04:24
|113
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|114
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|0:04:36
|115
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|116
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:40
|117
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:48
|118
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:53
|119
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|120
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
|0:04:56
|121
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:05:00
|122
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:05:07
|123
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:05:08
|124
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:05:15
|125
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:05:16
|126
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:17
|127
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|128
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:05:19
|129
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|130
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|131
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:05:43
|132
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:05:58
|133
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:06:48
|134
|Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
|0:08:54
|DNF
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|7
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|4
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|9
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2
|10
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:28:57
|2
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:11
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:00:39
|7
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:00:40
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:41
|9
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|11
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:01:01
|12
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|13
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:01:05
|14
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:07
|15
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:01:15
|16
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|17
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|18
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:01:18
|19
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:01:22
|20
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:01:31
|21
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|22
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:01:32
|23
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:37
|24
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|25
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:41
|26
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:01:45
|27
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|28
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|29
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|30
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:02:09
|31
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:02:25
|32
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:27
|33
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|34
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:34
|35
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|36
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|37
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|0:02:58
|38
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|39
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|0:03:10
|40
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:03:14
|41
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:22
|42
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:03:41
|43
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:03:49
|44
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:03:51
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|1:24:31
|2
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:39
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|4
|TIBCO - To the Top
|0:02:04
|5
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:16
|6
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:19
|7
|Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:03:44
|9
|Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:04:17
|10
|SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|11
|USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:04:47
|12
|Team Specialized DPD
|0:04:48
|13
|German National Team Women
|0:05:15
|14
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:05:31
|15
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:06:13
|16
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:06:30
|17
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|18
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|19
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:12
|20
|Italian National Team
|0:08:09
|21
|SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:09:25
|22
|Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|23
|Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|24
|Regioteam WEST
|0:11:09
|25
|District Noord
|0:11:58
|26
|People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:12:24
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:15:38
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:30
|3
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:58
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:26
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:17
|10
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:42
|11
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|12
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|13
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|14
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:03:21
|15
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:03:23
|16
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:03:24
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:25
|18
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:03:33
|19
|Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:03:50
|20
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:54
|21
|Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|22
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:04:00
|23
|Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:04:01
|24
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:10
|25
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:04:16
|26
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|27
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:04:23
|28
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:04:31
|29
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:04:38
|30
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|31
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:48
|32
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:04:54
|33
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:04:55
|34
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|35
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:58
|36
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:04:59
|37
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:05:04
|38
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:05:13
|39
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|40
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|41
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:05:22
|42
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:05:28
|43
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:05:30
|44
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:06:03
|45
|Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|46
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:06:19
|47
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:06:21
|48
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:06:25
|49
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:06:26
|50
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:06:35
|51
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:06:46
|52
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|53
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:08
|54
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:08:17
|55
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:09:36
|56
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:09:50
|57
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:09:51
|58
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|59
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:10:09
|60
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:10:18
|61
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:10:21
|62
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|63
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:10:26
|64
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:10:40
|65
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:10:49
|66
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|67
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:10:50
|68
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|69
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|70
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|71
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|72
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:11:03
|73
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:11:17
|74
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:11:29
|75
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:11:32
|76
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:11:40
|77
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|78
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|79
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|80
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:11:52
|81
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:11:57
|82
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:12:00
|83
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:12:19
|84
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|85
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:12:24
|86
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:12:25
|87
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:12:30
|88
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:12:32
|89
|Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|90
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|91
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:12:48
|92
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:12:50
|93
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:52
|94
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:12:54
|95
|Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:12:58
|96
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:12:59
|97
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:13:02
|98
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|99
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|100
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:13:20
|101
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|102
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:13:26
|103
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:13:33
|104
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:13:42
|105
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|106
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:13:51
|107
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|108
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|109
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:13:54
|110
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|111
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:14:04
|112
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|113
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|114
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:14:09
|115
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|116
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|0:14:15
|117
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|0:14:27
|118
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:29
|119
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:14:31
|120
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:14:44
|121
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|122
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
|0:14:47
|123
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:14:51
|124
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:14:58
|125
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:15:06
|126
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:15:10
|127
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:15:25
|128
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:15:33
|129
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|130
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:15:34
|131
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:15:47
|132
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:16:28
|133
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:16:39
|134
|Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
|0:19:26
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|pts
|2
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|22
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|21
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|12
|6
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|10
|8
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|4
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|19
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|3
|20
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|1
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3:17:44
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:11
|4
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:01:54
|5
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:04
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:02:32
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:49
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:02:58
|10
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|11
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:24
|12
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:20
|13
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|14
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:06:11
|15
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:08:03
|16
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|17
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:08:20
|18
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:08:34
|19
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:08:43
|20
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:09:11
|21
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|22
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|23
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:09:51
|24
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|25
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:10:18
|26
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:10:24
|27
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:10:26
|28
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:10:33
|29
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:10:42
|30
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:10:48
|31
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:10:53
|32
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:10:56
|33
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|34
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|35
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|36
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:11:36
|37
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:11:45
|38
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|39
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|40
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|0:12:09
|41
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|0:12:21
|42
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:12:25
|43
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:12:52
|44
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:13:00
|1
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|9:50:43
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:57
|3
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:36
|4
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:05:38
|5
|TIBCO - To the Top
|0:07:52
|6
|USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:08:27
|7
|SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:10:06
|8
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:53
|9
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:13:00
|10
|Top Girls Fassa Bartolo
|0:13:13
|11
|Italian National Team
|0:13:57
|12
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:14:44
|13
|Team Specialized DPD
|0:15:45
|14
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:16:28
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:17:22
|16
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|17
|German National Team Women
|0:21:21
|18
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:22:41
|19
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:24:45
|20
|Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:26:55
|21
|SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:27:40
|22
|Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:31:16
|23
|Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:36:23
|24
|Regioteam WEST
|0:38:51
|25
|District Noord
|0:39:40
|26
|People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:40:06
