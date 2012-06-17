Trending

Trebon wins first Pro XCT eliminator

Woodruff wins women's contest

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Trebon
2Colin Cares
3Gert Heyns
4Braden Kappius
5Kalan Beisel
6Brendon Davids
7Chad Cheeney
8Franklin Macky

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Woodruff
2Diedre York
3Nina Baum
4Rose Grant
5Rebecca Gross
6Moniquie Mata
7Lauren Catlin
8Katherine O'shea

