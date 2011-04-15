Image 1 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) rides in alone to take the short track win at Sea Otter. (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 34 Adam Craig (Giant Rabobank) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 34 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) rides the ridge at the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 34 With Max Plaxton up the road, the chasing was left to Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 34 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) on the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 34 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) flies through the S-turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 34 Todd Wells (Specialized) gets the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 34 Brian Lopes (Oakley) wasted no time in joining the leaders at the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 34 The elite men's start was clean despite a jam-up at the first climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 34 Ryan Trebon, in white, is unaccustomed to starting this far back in the pack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 34 Racers including Cal Giant's Nick Weighall are forced off their bikes on the first climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 34 Riders head up the course in an orderly procession (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 34 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) battles former world champion Brian Lopes on the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 34 Brady Kappius (Cliff Bar) turns himself inside out to beat his friend Russell Finsterwald (Trek Subaru) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 34 Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) attempts to lay down the law at the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 34 Todd Wells (Specialized) has to remind himself that Max Plaxton is his teammate this year and not Sid Taberlay's (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 34 Sam Schultz (Trek-Subaru) leads a group through a tricky bog (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 34 Adam Craig (Giant Rabobank) appears to be coming on form as he moved up dramatically in the field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 34 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 34 US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) is looking for his first win this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 34 Trek-Subaru teammates Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (left) and Sam Schultz (right) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 34 Sam Schultz (Trek-Subaru) hammers up the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 34 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) follows his teammate's wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 34 Sam Schultz (Trek-Subaru) tries to stay with the the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 34 The Trek-Subaru boys chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) rode a tactically perfect race today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 34 Kerry Werner (BMC) has one of his best races ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 34 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) rode with the leaders for a couple laps but slipped off the pace (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 34 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek-Subaru) rode much of the race with Sam Schultz (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) leads US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) and Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) corners with one lap to go in the Sea Otter short track race. (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) leads former teammate Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) coming off a win at the US Fontana Pro XCT short track (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Max Plaxton (Specialized) proved himself the strongest man in the elite men's short track race at the Sea Otter Classic on Friday afternoon. Plaxton was part of a three-man lead group, including his teammate Todd Wells and his former teammate Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H20 Overdrive). With a few laps to go, the Canadian launched an attack and escaped on his own. He held on for the victory while Taberlay fought a charge from Wells for second place.

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) steadily worked his way up, picking off other racers one by one on a course that was difficult for passing. Craig made steady forward progress to finish in fourth place ahead of Subaru-Trek racers Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski and Sam Schultz.

Brian Lopes made an early race appearance among the front few, before eventually dropping back. "Lopes insided everybody and caused quite a scrum," said Craig. "He had a sweet line - I started using his line mid-race to pass people."

In the first three laps, Plaxton, Taberlay, and Wells rode themselves off the front. They were initially chased by Barry Wicks (Kona), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) and Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale).

"I knew the start was key and wanted to be in the top three through the first three laps," said Plaxton. "Somehow we just got a gap - the three of us."

"It was a hard course, with tactics. There wasn't a lot of drafting," said Plaxton. "I didn't think Sid was riding as strong as Todd and me, so I figured one of us would take the win."

Plaxton was right. "I didn't have the power," said Taberlay.

"It was a tough race like always. It was a cool short track though because it's really hard and the fastest guy wins," said Wells. " There's not much drafting here, and it's a selective course. Where there's an uphill, it's off camber, bumpy and loose, so there's not a lot of time to sit on and recover. It's a full out race the whole time."

Wells and Plaxton took turn applying the pressure on Taberlay. "I felt good. It was nice having Plaxton with me and Sid. I attacked a few times and didn't go anywhere," said Wells. "When Plaxton attacked, he went at the top of the course where it was pretty bumpy and he was soaking up the bumps."

Plaxton raced a dual suspension Specialized while Wells was on the team's hardtail. "I came out here yesterday and did a lap each on my hardtail and full suspension. I timed them and the full suspension was faster," said Plaxton. "Little things like that make a difference."

Behind Plaxton, Wells and Taberlay raced - at times struggling to pass lapped riders on a short course with few good passing options.

"Sid chased Max, and I tried to jump across, but I couldn't go, so I figured I'd sit on Sid and try to get him at the end, but it didn't work out," said Wells. "He got me."

Taberlay won the tactical battle for second. "I led Todd for the last three or four laps, and he attacked me once in there, but I managed to stay with him. It was two against one, so I had to chase."

"I knew I didn't have as much power, so on the last lap, I made sure that at key sections, where Todd could have passed, I lifted the pace, so he couldn't get past," said Taberlay. "Once I had him going into the final descent, I knew I had him - it was too fast to pass there."

Wicks and Bishop faded backward through the field while Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) and JHK ended up trying to bridge to the leaders, but they didn't pull it off. The two rode the later part of the race together.

Craig seemed to get a slow start and then steadily started catching the riders in front of him. "I was second row at the start and I probably should have elbowed may way up to the first row, but what are you going to do?" said Craig.

"I had to settle in and ride my race. I had to wait for things to spread out, and then I started picking off people," said Craig. You had to ride twice as hard to pass anyone. It's so bumpy outside of the race line."

"Once I caught and passed Jeremy and Sam, I knew I'd still try to get Plaxton and those guys, but I didn't think I'd catch them," said Craig. "I don't need to burn that many extra matches. I figured I'd stay in foruth and save something for tomorrow."

The elite men will contest the Sea Otter cross country on Saturday afternoon.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized Factory Racing 2 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda / H2O Overdrive 3 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 4 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 5 Jeremy Horgan-Kobel (USA) Subaru-Trek 6 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 7 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development Team 8 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 9 Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development Team 10 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory 11 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 12 Barry Wicks (USA) -1lap Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles / Mtfmx.Com -1lap Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team -1lap Lachlan Norris (Aus) -1lap Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale -1lap Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis -1lap Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage / Scott -1lap Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar -1lap Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis Pulled Jack Hinkens (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development Team Pulled Peter Glassford (USA) Trek Canada Pulled Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Kenda/Tomac Pulled Joshua Carlson (Aus) Rockstar Racing/ Giant Bicycles Pulled Brian Lopes (USA) Pulled Mitch Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes Pulled Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek Pulled Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar Pulled Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis Pulled Kalan Beisel (USA) Yeti-Sram Pulled Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale Pulled Adam Snyder (USA) Team Jamis Pulled Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System/Cannondale Pulled Jason Moeschler (USA) WTB/Cannondale/Shimano Pulled Bryson Perry (USA) Pulled Jon Stierwalt (USA) Pulled Kevin Bradford-Paris (USA) Emdesports/ Specialized Pulled Nathan Guerra (USA) Wheel & Sprocket/Vision Pulled Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt Pulled Keisuke Goda (USA) Team Specialized Pulled Michael Hosey (USA) Pulled Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized MTB Pulled Garrett Gibson (USA) Pulled Christopher Michael (USA) American Classic/Kenda/Tomac Pulled Seamus Powell (USA) Giant-Mid Atlantic Pro MTB Team Pulled Tristan Uhl (USA) Pulled Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) IXS-Swiss Wheeler Team Pulled Scott Tietzel (USA) Specialzied Bicycles Pulled Jim Thijs (USA) Team Barracuda Pulled Christopher Hurst (USA) Stan's Notubes/Axa/Crca Pulled Jim Hewett (USA) Summit Bicycles Pulled Nicholas Weighall (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized MTB Pulled Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis Pulled Jason Young (USA) Feedback Sports Racing Pulled Will Curtis (USA) Pulled Nate Byrom (USA) Northstar-At-Tahoe/Giant Pulled Aaron Elwell (USA) Highgear/Trek Pulled Peter Odonnell (USA) GT Bicycles Pulled Kris Sneddon (USA) Kona Pulled Skyler Trujillo (USA) Niner/Stans/Ergon Pulled Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team Pulled Matthew Paziuk (Can) Trek Store Toronto Pulled Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized Pulled Nick Truitt (USA) Pulled Riley Predum (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized Pulled Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda-Felt Pulled Mitchell Peterson (USA) Pulled Brent Steinberg (USA) Livetrainrace.Com Pulled Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team Pulled Dean Poshard (USA) Rock Lobster

Note: Organizer results are missing two places, so results are not technically "full".