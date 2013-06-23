Trending

Mata dominates on way to winning the Missoula Pro XCT

Woodruff, Dong make up the podium

Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) pulled away from Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) on the second lap of five to take the win in the women's pro cross-country race

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Chlloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) took second on the day

(Image credit: Tom Robinson)
Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) blasts through the woods

(Image credit: Tom Robinson)
Local favorite Heidi Rentz (The Cycling House) descending back to the base.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) hitting the A-line on lap 2.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) was all alone by the second lap.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Lizzy English (Liv/Giant) was hitting the famed A-line for the second year in a row.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) just having crossed the finish line to take the victory.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Rose Grant (Sprotsman & Ski Haus) was the top Montanan in the women's elite race.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Chasing hard in third all day was Evelyn Dong.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes) and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) battled it out for 4th most of the race.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) chased in 2nd place for most of the race.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
The 2013 Missoula Pro XCT women's podium.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
The women's field at the start of the 2013 Missoula Pro XCT.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Pua Mata (Cannondale Sho-Air) showed that she has fully recovered from an injury sustained earlier in the year by winning the elite women's cross country race at the Missoula XC at Marshall Mountain.

The selection for the women's race happened within the first few laps with Mata, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) and Evelyn Dong going off the front. Mata jumped away on the descent during the second lap and never looked back.

Woodruff tried to bridge the gap but could never catch up to Mata, who is showing that even with the setback of a broken leg in the early season, she is a force to be reckoned with this season on the Pro XCT circuit.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir)
2Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club)
3Evelyn Dong
4Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes)
5Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
6Amanda Sin (SCOTT-3 Rox Racing)
7Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
8Teal Stetson-Lee (Team LUNA Chix)
9Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo Factory Team)
10Amanda Carey
11Alexis Skarda
12Larissa Fitchett
13Cindy Montambault (Equipe du Quebec/CVM 2 VALS)
14Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics)
15Shayna Powless (BMC Mountainbike Development Team USA)
16Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)
17Jamie Busch
18Elizabeth English
19Heidi Rentz
20Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
21Sarah Kaufmann (Stans NoTubes Womens Elite)
22Kaila Hart (No Tubes Elite Womens Racing)
23Erica Tingey
24Linnea Dixson (Mafia Racing)
25Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
26Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
27Lisa Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
28Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
DNFFrederique Trudel (Specialized racing Canada/TeamQuebec)
DNFCatherine Fleury (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone d'Alma)
DNFChristina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's/Sho-Air)
DNFBeth Utley (ORO Valley Bicycle)
DNFAnna Beck (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)
DNFLydia Tanner
DNFDeidre York (The Gear Movement Pro Cycling Team)
DNFLesley Paterson

