Mata dominates on way to winning the Missoula Pro XCT
Woodruff, Dong make up the podium
Pua Mata (Cannondale Sho-Air) showed that she has fully recovered from an injury sustained earlier in the year by winning the elite women's cross country race at the Missoula XC at Marshall Mountain.
The selection for the women's race happened within the first few laps with Mata, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) and Evelyn Dong going off the front. Mata jumped away on the descent during the second lap and never looked back.
Woodruff tried to bridge the gap but could never catch up to Mata, who is showing that even with the setback of a broken leg in the early season, she is a force to be reckoned with this season on the Pro XCT circuit.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir)
|2
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|3
|Evelyn Dong
|4
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes)
|5
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|6
|Amanda Sin (SCOTT-3 Rox Racing)
|7
|Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|8
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Team LUNA Chix)
|9
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo Factory Team)
|10
|Amanda Carey
|11
|Alexis Skarda
|12
|Larissa Fitchett
|13
|Cindy Montambault (Equipe du Quebec/CVM 2 VALS)
|14
|Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics)
|15
|Shayna Powless (BMC Mountainbike Development Team USA)
|16
|Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)
|17
|Jamie Busch
|18
|Elizabeth English
|19
|Heidi Rentz
|20
|Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
|21
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stans NoTubes Womens Elite)
|22
|Kaila Hart (No Tubes Elite Womens Racing)
|23
|Erica Tingey
|24
|Linnea Dixson (Mafia Racing)
|25
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|26
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
|27
|Lisa Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|28
|Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
|DNF
|Frederique Trudel (Specialized racing Canada/TeamQuebec)
|DNF
|Catherine Fleury (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone d'Alma)
|DNF
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's/Sho-Air)
|DNF
|Beth Utley (ORO Valley Bicycle)
|DNF
|Anna Beck (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)
|DNF
|Lydia Tanner
|DNF
|Deidre York (The Gear Movement Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Lesley Paterson
