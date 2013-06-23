Image 1 of 14 Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) pulled away from Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) on the second lap of five to take the win in the women's pro cross-country race (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 14 Chlloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) took second on the day (Image credit: Tom Robinson) Image 3 of 14 Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) blasts through the woods (Image credit: Tom Robinson) Image 4 of 14 Local favorite Heidi Rentz (The Cycling House) descending back to the base. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 5 of 14 Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) hitting the A-line on lap 2. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 6 of 14 Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) was all alone by the second lap. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 7 of 14 Lizzy English (Liv/Giant) was hitting the famed A-line for the second year in a row. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 8 of 14 Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) just having crossed the finish line to take the victory. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 9 of 14 Rose Grant (Sprotsman & Ski Haus) was the top Montanan in the women's elite race. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 10 of 14 Chasing hard in third all day was Evelyn Dong. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 11 of 14 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes) and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) battled it out for 4th most of the race. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 12 of 14 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) chased in 2nd place for most of the race. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 13 of 14 The 2013 Missoula Pro XCT women's podium. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 14 of 14 The women's field at the start of the 2013 Missoula Pro XCT. (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Pua Mata (Cannondale Sho-Air) showed that she has fully recovered from an injury sustained earlier in the year by winning the elite women's cross country race at the Missoula XC at Marshall Mountain.

The selection for the women's race happened within the first few laps with Mata, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) and Evelyn Dong going off the front. Mata jumped away on the descent during the second lap and never looked back.

Woodruff tried to bridge the gap but could never catch up to Mata, who is showing that even with the setback of a broken leg in the early season, she is a force to be reckoned with this season on the Pro XCT circuit.

Full Results