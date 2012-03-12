Trending

Pichette speeds to super D victory at Bonelli Park

Mann and Brooks within two seconds

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreann Pichette (Can) Opus-OGC/Equipe Quebec0:06:38.67
2Allison Mann (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized0:00:01.01
3Cayley Brooks (Can)0:00:01.67
4Sage Wilderman (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:04.96
5Lanthier Nadeau Andreane (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:00:11.32
6Probert-Turner Christina (USA) The Team-Socalcross0:00:14.64
7Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tube/Kenda0:00:49.67
8Olivia Harkness (USA) Mafia Racing0:00:50.57
9Liz Carrington (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:01:04.65
10Valerie Meunier (Can)0:02:07.54

