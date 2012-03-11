Image 1 of 3 Allison Mann crosses the line in first (Image credit: US Cup) Image 2 of 3 Mann all alone out front (Image credit: US Cup) Image 3 of 3 The women's chase group (Image credit: US Cup)

On a warm, sunny southern California day, round 2 of the US Pro XCT series drew a host of new faces to the front of the pack. With many of the top 10 riders opting to prepare for the upcoming World Cup next weekend in South Africa, the race was wide open and both the men's and women's races were taken by first-time winners.

In the women's race, local Allison Mann (Sho-Air/Specialized) made the best of home track knowledge and good form to earn herself a runaway victory, the first of her US Pro XCT career. Mann got to the front of the women's field and simply road away to a convincing solo win.

Behind Mann, several riders battled. Things broke apart late in the five-lap race as the rising heat of the afternoon began to wear on competitors. Zephanie Blasi (WXC World racing team) eventually took second.

Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes), Jaime Busch and Canadian Andreanne Pichette (Opus-OCG team) rounded out the top 10. Pichette was also the first U23 racer to finish.

Full Results