Gagne wins Bonelli Park super D

Cares and Edsall round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:05:17.26
2Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:10.76
3Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:12.86
4Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles0:00:16.47
5Clinton Claassen (USA)0:00:21.18
6Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:21.28
7Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek0:00:21.71
8Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:00:24.39
9Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development0:00:25.30
10Andrew Juiliano (USA) Mastermind Athletic0:00:26.53
11Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:26.89
12Cole Oberman (USA)0:00:28.40
13Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:00:29.91
14Jeremy Martin (Can)0:00:34.15
15Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles0:00:35.57
16Macky Franklin (USA) Yeti-SRAM0:00:36.11
17Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale0:00:39.39
18Kalan Beisel (USA)0:00:40.17
19Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team0:00:43.83
20Matthew Connors (USA) Bicycle Ranch0:00:46.58
21Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:00:46.82
22Zachary Griffin (USA) Bike Bakersfield0:00:48.16
23Mike Montalbano (USA)0:01:11.97
24Felix Cote (Can)0:01:36.34
25Tsering Alleyne (USA) Marin Bikes0:01:59.68
26Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:02:30.52
27Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance0:05:21.37
DNFBrendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air/Specialized
DNFBen Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized
DNFJohn Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
DNFSebastian Cadreux-Duval (Can) Espresso Sports

