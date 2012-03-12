Gagne wins Bonelli Park super D
Cares and Edsall round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|0:05:17.26
|2
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:00:10.76
|3
|Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:00:12.86
|4
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|0:00:16.47
|5
|Clinton Claassen (USA)
|0:00:21.18
|6
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:21.28
|7
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:00:21.71
|8
|Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:00:24.39
|9
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development
|0:00:25.30
|10
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Mastermind Athletic
|0:00:26.53
|11
|Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:00:26.89
|12
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:00:28.40
|13
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:00:29.91
|14
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:00:34.15
|15
|Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles
|0:00:35.57
|16
|Macky Franklin (USA) Yeti-SRAM
|0:00:36.11
|17
|Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale
|0:00:39.39
|18
|Kalan Beisel (USA)
|0:00:40.17
|19
|Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team
|0:00:43.83
|20
|Matthew Connors (USA) Bicycle Ranch
|0:00:46.58
|21
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:00:46.82
|22
|Zachary Griffin (USA) Bike Bakersfield
|0:00:48.16
|23
|Mike Montalbano (USA)
|0:01:11.97
|24
|Felix Cote (Can)
|0:01:36.34
|25
|Tsering Alleyne (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:01:59.68
|26
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:02:30.52
|27
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
|0:05:21.37
|DNF
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|DNF
|Ben Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|DNF
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|DNF
|Sebastian Cadreux-Duval (Can) Espresso Sports
