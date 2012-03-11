Trending

Torres escapes the chaos for first US Pro XCT win

Cares, Gagne make up the podium

Image 1 of 6

Men's winner Ignacio Torres

(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 2 of 6

Colin Cares of Kenda/Felt took 2nd place

(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 3 of 6

Kerry Werner took 5th and 1st in the under 23 category

(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 4 of 6

Last week's 10th place getter Brendon Davids struggled

(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 5 of 6

Men's Pro XCT podium

(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 6 of 6

Raphael Gagne took third place

(Image credit: US Cup)

In the elite men's race, nearly 70 men rolled up to the line to do battle in the heat of the day at the 1:45 pm start. Unseasonably warm weather meant that the six-lap affair would also be a battle of the elements.

Mexico's Ignacio Torres (Turbo team) grabbed the bull by the horns and led the first lap. Torres' teammate Emmanuel Valencia chased him while Cannondale's Alex Grant, Sho-Air/Specialized's Brendon Davids and Kenda/Felt's Colin Cares were not much further behind.

Davids was the first to make a mistake. A dropped chain late into lap one put the young rider back outside the top 10.

Meanwhile, Torres began to extend his lead pushing a furious pace.

On lap three, riders were spread out everywhere as the hot weather and technical course took its toll. In the meantime, Davids clawed his way back into eighth, passing Subaru-Trek's Russell Finsterwald and others as he joined the tail end of a five-man group including Menso Dejong, Grant, Ryan Woodall. But that would soon change as Davids went down in the back section, crashing and flatting his front tire.

Meanwhile Torres quietly extended his lead and looked comfortable with one to go, oblivious to the chaos behind. Cares put in a strong ride with a hard chasing Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory).

In the end, Torres cruised to a 20-second victory, taking the first US Pro XCT win of his career. Cares was second, followed by Gagne, Valencia and the young Kerry Werner of the BMC development team. Werner was the top U23 racer of the day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo1:27:13
2Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:20
3Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:01:07
4Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo0:01:15
5Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development0:01:35
6Menso De Jong (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles0:02:21
7Antoine Caron (Can) Subway-Genetik0:02:27
8Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:14
9Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis0:03:37
10Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek0:03:58
11Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance0:04:08
12Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:04:14
13Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles0:04:21
14Jeremy Martin (Can)0:05:06
15Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply0:05:15
16Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air/Specialized0:05:44
17Macky Franklin (USA) Yeti-Sram0:06:47
18Ben Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized0:07:04
19Kalan Beisel (USA)0:07:10
20Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
21Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt0:08:19
22Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles0:09:04
23Graham Aldredge (USA) Mesa Cycles Racing0:09:14
24Anthony Smith (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:09:19
25Felix Cote (Can)0:09:37
26Brennan Wodtli (USA)0:09:56
27Sean Donovan (USA) KHS/Cytomax0:10:41
28Ernest Watenpaugh (USA) Tokyo Joes0:10:42
29Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:11:08
30Sebastian Cadreux-Duval (Can) Espresso Sports0:11:41
31Garrett Gibson (USA)0:12:23
32Charles Jenkins (USA) KHS 650 Crew0:12:26
33Kevin Bradford-Paris (USA)0:13:01
34Zachary Keller (USA) Focus/Cycling Trek0:13:11
35Hal Helbock (USA) Cytomax/KHS0:13:14
36Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team0:13:20
37Matthew Connors (USA) Bicycle Ranch0:14:09
38William Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz-X Fusion0:14:27
39Danny Munoz (USA) Socal Endurance0:15:06
40Ryan Clark (USA) Cynergy Cycles0:15:54
41Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale0:16:21
42Nate Whitman (USA) Herbalife 24/Cynergy0:16:37
43Cole Oberman (USA)0:16:41
44Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA)0:16:49
45Paul Freiwald (USA) Pivot Cycles0:18:59
- 2 LapsMax Houtzager (USA) Santa Cruz-X Fusion
- 2 LapsTyler Gauthier (USA) Culvers
- 2 LapsMike Montalbano (USA)
- 2 LapsTsering Alleyne (USA) Marin Bikes
- 2 LapsJon Brichner (USA) Winter Park Winery
- 2 LapsAndrew Juiliano (USA) Mastermind Athletic
- 2 LapsAlex Wild (USA) Trailhead Cyclery
- 2 LapsTravis Wilkerson (USA) Surf City Cyclery
- 3 LapsTravis Glysson (USA) AZ Devo
- 3 LapsSteve Weston (USA)
- 3 LapsDerek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
- 3 LapsZachary Griffin (USA) Bike Bakersfield
DNFStephen Dempsey (USA) Freehubmag.Com
DNFClinton Claassen (USA)
DNFColby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
DNFDrew Edsall (USA) Kenda/Felt
DNFJohn Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes

