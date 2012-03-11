Torres escapes the chaos for first US Pro XCT win
Cares, Gagne make up the podium
In the elite men's race, nearly 70 men rolled up to the line to do battle in the heat of the day at the 1:45 pm start. Unseasonably warm weather meant that the six-lap affair would also be a battle of the elements.
Mexico's Ignacio Torres (Turbo team) grabbed the bull by the horns and led the first lap. Torres' teammate Emmanuel Valencia chased him while Cannondale's Alex Grant, Sho-Air/Specialized's Brendon Davids and Kenda/Felt's Colin Cares were not much further behind.
Davids was the first to make a mistake. A dropped chain late into lap one put the young rider back outside the top 10.
Meanwhile, Torres began to extend his lead pushing a furious pace.
On lap three, riders were spread out everywhere as the hot weather and technical course took its toll. In the meantime, Davids clawed his way back into eighth, passing Subaru-Trek's Russell Finsterwald and others as he joined the tail end of a five-man group including Menso Dejong, Grant, Ryan Woodall. But that would soon change as Davids went down in the back section, crashing and flatting his front tire.
Meanwhile Torres quietly extended his lead and looked comfortable with one to go, oblivious to the chaos behind. Cares put in a strong ride with a hard chasing Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory).
In the end, Torres cruised to a 20-second victory, taking the first US Pro XCT win of his career. Cares was second, followed by Gagne, Valencia and the young Kerry Werner of the BMC development team. Werner was the top U23 racer of the day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo
|1:27:13
|2
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:00:20
|3
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|0:01:07
|4
|Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo
|0:01:15
|5
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development
|0:01:35
|6
|Menso De Jong (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|0:02:21
|7
|Antoine Caron (Can) Subway-Genetik
|0:02:27
|8
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:14
|9
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis
|0:03:37
|10
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:03:58
|11
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
|0:04:08
|12
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:04:14
|13
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|0:04:21
|14
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:05:06
|15
|Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply
|0:05:15
|16
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|0:05:44
|17
|Macky Franklin (USA) Yeti-Sram
|0:06:47
|18
|Ben Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|0:07:04
|19
|Kalan Beisel (USA)
|0:07:10
|20
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|21
|Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:08:19
|22
|Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles
|0:09:04
|23
|Graham Aldredge (USA) Mesa Cycles Racing
|0:09:14
|24
|Anthony Smith (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:09:19
|25
|Felix Cote (Can)
|0:09:37
|26
|Brennan Wodtli (USA)
|0:09:56
|27
|Sean Donovan (USA) KHS/Cytomax
|0:10:41
|28
|Ernest Watenpaugh (USA) Tokyo Joes
|0:10:42
|29
|Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:11:08
|30
|Sebastian Cadreux-Duval (Can) Espresso Sports
|0:11:41
|31
|Garrett Gibson (USA)
|0:12:23
|32
|Charles Jenkins (USA) KHS 650 Crew
|0:12:26
|33
|Kevin Bradford-Paris (USA)
|0:13:01
|34
|Zachary Keller (USA) Focus/Cycling Trek
|0:13:11
|35
|Hal Helbock (USA) Cytomax/KHS
|0:13:14
|36
|Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team
|0:13:20
|37
|Matthew Connors (USA) Bicycle Ranch
|0:14:09
|38
|William Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz-X Fusion
|0:14:27
|39
|Danny Munoz (USA) Socal Endurance
|0:15:06
|40
|Ryan Clark (USA) Cynergy Cycles
|0:15:54
|41
|Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale
|0:16:21
|42
|Nate Whitman (USA) Herbalife 24/Cynergy
|0:16:37
|43
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:16:41
|44
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA)
|0:16:49
|45
|Paul Freiwald (USA) Pivot Cycles
|0:18:59
|- 2 Laps
|Max Houtzager (USA) Santa Cruz-X Fusion
|- 2 Laps
|Tyler Gauthier (USA) Culvers
|- 2 Laps
|Mike Montalbano (USA)
|- 2 Laps
|Tsering Alleyne (USA) Marin Bikes
|- 2 Laps
|Jon Brichner (USA) Winter Park Winery
|- 2 Laps
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Mastermind Athletic
|- 2 Laps
|Alex Wild (USA) Trailhead Cyclery
|- 2 Laps
|Travis Wilkerson (USA) Surf City Cyclery
|- 3 Laps
|Travis Glysson (USA) AZ Devo
|- 3 Laps
|Steve Weston (USA)
|- 3 Laps
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|- 3 Laps
|Zachary Griffin (USA) Bike Bakersfield
|DNF
|Stephen Dempsey (USA) Freehubmag.Com
|DNF
|Clinton Claassen (USA)
|DNF
|Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
|DNF
|Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda/Felt
|DNF
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy