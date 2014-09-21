Trending

Van Avermaet wins Primus Classic Impanis - Van Petegem

Van Der Sande and Golas round out podium

Greg Van Avermaet finds just enought energy to throw his arm up in celebration

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:20:04
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:11
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
11Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
13Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
14Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:57
17Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
21Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
22Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
24Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
27Floris Gerfs (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
28Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
29Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
30Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
32Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
36Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
38Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
39Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
40Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
41Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
42Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
43Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
45Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
47Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
48Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
49Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
50Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
51Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
52Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
53Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
56Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
57August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
58Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
59Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
60Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
63Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
64Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
65Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
66Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
67Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
68Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Clement Chevrier (Fra)
70Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
71Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
72Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
74Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
75Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
76Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
80Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
83Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
84Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
85Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
86Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
90Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
91Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
92Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
95Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
96Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
98Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Knudsgaard
99Rasmus Guldhammer (Den)
100Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
101Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
102Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
103Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
107Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
110Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
111Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
112Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
113Andrew Fenn (Gbr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
114Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
116Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
118Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
119Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:05
120Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:07:15
121Nino Honigh (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:14:53
122Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
123Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
124Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
125Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
126Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
127Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
128Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
129Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:15:26
130Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFLuke Davison (Aus)
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFKarsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAngelo Raffaele (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFScott Thwaites (Gbr) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFMaarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFJonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFOscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
DNFTim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
DNFAlexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFKurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFTitte Van Laer (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFAlphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFFlorent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

