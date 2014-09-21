Van Avermaet wins Primus Classic Impanis - Van Petegem
Van Der Sande and Golas round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:20:04
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:11
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|14
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:57
|17
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
|21
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|24
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|27
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|28
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|29
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|30
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|32
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|36
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|38
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|39
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|40
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|41
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|42
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|47
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|50
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|52
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|56
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|58
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|63
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|64
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|66
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|68
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Clement Chevrier (Fra)
|70
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|74
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|75
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|76
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|83
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|84
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|85
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|86
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|90
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|91
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|92
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|95
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|96
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Knudsgaard
|99
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den)
|100
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|102
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|103
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|107
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|110
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|111
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|113
|Andrew Fenn (Gbr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|114
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|116
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|119
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:05
|120
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:15
|121
|Nino Honigh (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:14:53
|122
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|123
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|124
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|126
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|128
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:15:26
|130
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Aus)
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Angelo Raffaele (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (Gbr) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Titte Van Laer (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy