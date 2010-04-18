Image 1 of 12 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes the final stage of Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 12 The Tour of Turkey podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 12 Luca Scinto, a happy ISD director, with winner Visconti (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 12 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 12 Visconti on the podium for the last time. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 12 The stage eight podium: Angelo Furlan, Andrei Greipel and Kenny Van Hummel (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 12 Giovanni Visconti receives the final turquoise jersey in the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 8 of 12 Andre Greipel was top banana on the final stage. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 9 of 12 A few oranges are dangled at the riders (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 10 of 12 Visconti can have as many bananas as he likes. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 11 of 12 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) took the whole fruit basket. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 12 Andre Greipel got a unique prize for winning the stage. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel sealed his fifth stage victory on the final day of the Tour of Turkey, besting Lampre's Angelo Furlan and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in yet another chaotic bunch sprint.

The German also confirmed the win in the points classification after Giovanni Visconti sat out the bunch sprint and rolled home to claim the overall victory for ISD-Neri. It was the first professional stage-race win for the Italian.

As with most of the stages, a futile breakaway took shape after 25 kilometres. This time the move included Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Kalle Kriit (Cofidis), David Deroo (Skil-Shimano) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat) who received the reinforcement of Moldovan national champion Oleg Berdos (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) at km28.

The ISD-Neri team of race leader Visconti made sure they kept the race under control, therefore the breakaway riders never got the opportunity to lead the race by more than 2.20. Eventually, HTC-Columbia took care of the chase with 35km to go in contrast to the previous stage when they let other teams – mainly Colnago-CSF – to do the job.

For the sake of the show, as the Tour of Turkey was broadcast two hours live worldwide, Capelli and Deroo insisted with 13km to go and tried to resist as much as they could to the return of the peloton. But within 10km to go, it was all together again, and all in place for another bunch sprint.

Fortunately, the drama that made the Tour of Turkey famous last year because of the accident involving Theo Bos and overall leader Daryl Impey didn't happen again.

Two of Impey's former Barloworld teammates were again escorting the race leader. "We've remained traumatised by that crash but our win with Visconti this year took all the fears away," said Diego Caccia while Paolo Longo Borghini added: "We didn't savour the win last year but this time around, it's a great one."

"Visconti himself asked me to bring him to the Tour of Turkey," ISD-Neri's directeur sportif Luca Scinto, who enjoyed the overall win which finally became a reality after four days of defending the Turquoise jersey.

The 27-year-old Sicilian based in Tuscany was full of praise for Turkey after receiving trophies, fresh oranges and bananas in Alanya. "When I'll go back to Italy, I'll tell my friends and family that I want to go back to Turkey, that says all," Visconti said with a large smile. "I've enjoyed the nice weather, the great landscapes and the warm welcome of the Turkish people, it's been a great week."

Scinto remarked nearby the final podium where Visconti stood together with runner up Tejay van Garderen and David Moncoutié: "Look at the teams we've beaten: HTC-Columbia and Cofidis, not bad for a team like ours, isn't it?," said the former domestique of Michele Bartoli who was known as "Il pitone" (the python) in his racing days. He keeps hoping for a last minute call for the ISD-Neri team at the Giro d'Italia.

Neo-pro Van Garderen coming of age was one of the revelations of the week. "It would have been ambitious if I had said that I was targeting the top 2 but I wanted to be high in this race," the rider from Montana admitted.

"It's a good stepping stone. It's been a good Tour for us with five stage wins, the points classification and second on GC. I've been getting closer and closer at stage races. I hope to get the top spot by the end of this year, maybe not at a Pro Tour race but in a 2.1."

Full Results

1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:41:40 2 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 11 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 13 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 17 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 18 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 19 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 20 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 21 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 22 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 24 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 26 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 27 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 28 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 29 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 30 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 31 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 33 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 34 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 35 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 38 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 39 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 41 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 42 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 43 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 47 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:06 48 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 49 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 50 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 51 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 52 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 53 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 54 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 55 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 58 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 59 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 60 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 61 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 64 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 65 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 66 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 67 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 68 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 70 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 71 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 72 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 74 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 75 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 76 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:19 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:21 78 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:37 80 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:08 81 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:48 82 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 83 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:16 84 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri DNF Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNS Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNS Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNS Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec

Turkish Beauties Prime (Aspendos) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3 3 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1

Turkish Beauties Prime (Manavgat Waterfall) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1

Alanya Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 5 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 11 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 7 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 9 8 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 8 9 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 10 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 6 11 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 12 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 4 13 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 15 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skil - Shimano 11:05:00 2 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 Team HTC - Columbia 4 Footon-Servetto 5 Vorarlberg - Corratec 6 Xacobeo Galicia 7 ISD - Neri 8 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:06 11 Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 13 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:12 14 CarmioOro NGC 0:01:08

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 32:42:28 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 3 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 4 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:54 5 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:48 6 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:52 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:48 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:16 9 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:05 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:13 11 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 12 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 13 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:05:17 14 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:21 15 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:05:26 16 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 17 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:05:29 18 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:05:33 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:34 20 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:46 21 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:05:48 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:13 23 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:27 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:06 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:17 26 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:42 27 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:07 28 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:21 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:15 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:29 31 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:09:55 32 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:09:56 33 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:00 34 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:10:15 35 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:48 36 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:49 37 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:19:20 38 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:22:55 39 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:26:12 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:35 41 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:26:38 42 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:26:41 43 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:27:14 44 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:16 45 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:27:36 46 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:57 47 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:45 48 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:31:51 49 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:32:08 50 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:33:09 51 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 52 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:34:35 53 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:35:34 54 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:54 55 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:37:15 56 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:51 57 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:33 58 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:40:44 59 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:42:02 60 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:42:49 61 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:42:50 62 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:43:57 63 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:48:31 64 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:26 65 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:51:28 66 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:51:34 67 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:51:51 68 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:03 69 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:56:19 70 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:57:13 71 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:59:29 72 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:59:56 73 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:01:06 74 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:01:12 75 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1:01:50 76 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 1:04:17 77 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:05:57 78 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:06:19 79 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:14:41 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:15:05 81 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:19:21 82 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:20:40 83 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 1:23:09 84 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:26:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 68 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 61 3 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 40 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 36 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 34 6 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 33 7 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 27 8 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 26 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 26 10 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 25 11 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 12 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 13 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 23 14 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 22 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 21 16 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 21 17 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 20 18 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 19 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 20 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 21 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 15 22 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 23 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 14 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 25 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 26 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 27 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 12 28 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 29 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 11 30 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 31 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 32 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 33 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 10 34 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 9 35 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 9 36 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 37 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 38 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 8 39 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 8 40 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 7 41 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 42 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 43 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 44 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 45 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 5 46 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 47 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 48 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 3 49 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 50 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 51 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 52 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1 54 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1 55 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 56 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 57 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 5 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 10 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 10 7 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 10 8 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 9 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 10 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 8 11 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 13 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 14 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 15 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 3 16 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 17 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 2 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 19 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 pts 2 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 4 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 3 6 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3 7 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 8 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3 9 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 10 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 1 11 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 12 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1 13 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey -5