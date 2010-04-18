Trending

Greipel takes the final stage

Visconti seals overall Tour of Turkey win

Image 1 of 12

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes the final stage of Tour of Turkey.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes the final stage of Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 12

The Tour of Turkey podium

The Tour of Turkey podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 12

Luca Scinto, a happy ISD director, with winner Visconti

Luca Scinto, a happy ISD director, with winner Visconti
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 12

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the Tour of Turkey.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 12

Visconti on the podium for the last time.

Visconti on the podium for the last time.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 12

The stage eight podium: Angelo Furlan, Andrei Greipel and Kenny Van Hummel

The stage eight podium: Angelo Furlan, Andrei Greipel and Kenny Van Hummel
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 12

Giovanni Visconti receives the final turquoise jersey in the Tour of Turkey

Giovanni Visconti receives the final turquoise jersey in the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 8 of 12

Andre Greipel was top banana on the final stage.

Andre Greipel was top banana on the final stage.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 9 of 12

A few oranges are dangled at the riders

A few oranges are dangled at the riders
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 10 of 12

Visconti can have as many bananas as he likes.

Visconti can have as many bananas as he likes.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 11 of 12

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) took the whole fruit basket.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) took the whole fruit basket.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Andre Greipel got a unique prize for winning the stage.

Andre Greipel got a unique prize for winning the stage.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel sealed his fifth stage victory on the final day of the Tour of Turkey, besting Lampre's Angelo Furlan and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in yet another chaotic bunch sprint.

The German also confirmed the win in the points classification after Giovanni Visconti sat out the bunch sprint and rolled home to claim the overall victory for ISD-Neri. It was the first professional stage-race win for the Italian.

As with most of the stages, a futile breakaway took shape after 25 kilometres. This time the move included Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Kalle Kriit (Cofidis), David Deroo (Skil-Shimano) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat) who received the reinforcement of Moldovan national champion Oleg Berdos (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) at km28.

The ISD-Neri team of race leader Visconti made sure they kept the race under control, therefore the breakaway riders never got the opportunity to lead the race by more than 2.20. Eventually, HTC-Columbia took care of the chase with 35km to go in contrast to the previous stage when they let other teams – mainly Colnago-CSF – to do the job.

For the sake of the show, as the Tour of Turkey was broadcast two hours live worldwide, Capelli and Deroo insisted with 13km to go and tried to resist as much as they could to the return of the peloton. But within 10km to go, it was all together again, and all in place for another bunch sprint.

Fortunately, the drama that made the Tour of Turkey famous last year because of the accident involving Theo Bos and overall leader Daryl Impey didn't happen again.

Two of Impey's former Barloworld teammates were again escorting the race leader. "We've remained traumatised by that crash but our win with Visconti this year took all the fears away," said Diego Caccia while Paolo Longo Borghini added: "We didn't savour the win last year but this time around, it's a great one."

"Visconti himself asked me to bring him to the Tour of Turkey," ISD-Neri's directeur sportif Luca Scinto, who enjoyed the overall win which finally became a reality after four days of defending the Turquoise jersey.

The 27-year-old Sicilian based in Tuscany was full of praise for Turkey after receiving trophies, fresh oranges and bananas in Alanya. "When I'll go back to Italy, I'll tell my friends and family that I want to go back to Turkey, that says all," Visconti said with a large smile. "I've enjoyed the nice weather, the great landscapes and the warm welcome of the Turkish people, it's been a great week."

Scinto remarked nearby the final podium where Visconti stood together with runner up Tejay van Garderen and David Moncoutié: "Look at the teams we've beaten: HTC-Columbia and Cofidis, not bad for a team like ours, isn't it?," said the former domestique of Michele Bartoli who was known as "Il pitone" (the python) in his racing days. He keeps hoping for a last minute call for the ISD-Neri team at the Giro d'Italia.

Neo-pro Van Garderen coming of age was one of the revelations of the week. "It would have been ambitious if I had said that I was targeting the top 2 but I wanted to be high in this race," the rider from Montana admitted.

"It's a good stepping stone. It's been a good Tour for us with five stage wins, the points classification and second on GC. I've been getting closer and closer at stage races. I hope to get the top spot by the end of this year, maybe not at a Pro Tour race but in a 2.1."

Full Results

1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:41:40
2Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
8Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
9Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
10Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
11Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
13Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
16Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
17Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
18Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
19Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
20Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
21Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
22Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
24Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
26Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
27Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
28Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
29Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
30Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
31Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
33David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
34Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
35Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
38Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
39David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
41Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
42Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
47Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
48Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
49Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
50Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
51David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
52Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
53Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
54Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
55Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
58Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
59Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
60Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
63Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
64Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
65Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
66Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
67Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
68Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
70Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
71Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
72Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
74Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
75Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
76Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:19
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:21
78Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:37
80Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:08
81Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:02:48
82Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
83Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:16
84Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFAlberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNSMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNSVidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNSSébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec

Turkish Beauties Prime (Aspendos)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto3
3David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

Turkish Beauties Prime (Manavgat Waterfall)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1

Alanya Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
5Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos11
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
7Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto9
8Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia8
9Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic7
10Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic6
11Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
12René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec4
13Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
15Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skil - Shimano11:05:00
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic
3Team HTC - Columbia
4Footon-Servetto
5Vorarlberg - Corratec
6Xacobeo Galicia
7ISD - Neri
8Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
9CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Liquigas-Doimo0:00:06
11Colnago - CSF Inox
12Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
13Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:12
14CarmioOro NGC0:01:08

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri32:42:28
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:33
4Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:54
5Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:48
6Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:52
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:48
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:16
9Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:05
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:13
11Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
12Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
13Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:05:17
14Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:21
15Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:26
16Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
17Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:05:29
18Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:05:33
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:34
20Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:46
21Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:05:48
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:13
23Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:27
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:06
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:17
26Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:42
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:07
28Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:21
29Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:15
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:29
31Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:09:55
32Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:09:56
33Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:00
34Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:10:15
35Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:48
36Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:49
37Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:19:20
38Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:22:55
39Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:26:12
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:35
41Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:26:38
42Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:26:41
43René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:27:14
44Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:16
45Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:27:36
46Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:57
47Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:45
48Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:31:51
49Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:32:08
50Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:33:09
51Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
52Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:34:35
53Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:35:34
54Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:54
55Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:37:15
56Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:51
57Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:33
58Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:40:44
59Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:42:02
60David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:42:49
61Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:42:50
62Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:43:57
63Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:48:31
64Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:26
65Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:51:28
66Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:51:34
67David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:51:51
68Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:03
69Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:56:19
70Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:57:13
71Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:59:29
72Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:59:56
73Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:01:06
74Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:01:12
75Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1:01:50
76Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC1:04:17
77Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:05:57
78Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:06:19
79Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:14:41
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:15:05
81Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1:19:21
82Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:20:40
83Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey1:23:09
84Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1:26:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia68pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri61
3Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini40
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri36
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo34
6Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox33
7Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto27
8Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic26
9Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano26
10Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic25
11David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
12Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
13Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic23
14René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec22
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia21
16Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano21
17Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo20
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC19
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
20Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto16
21Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia15
22Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
23Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic14
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
25Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
26Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini13
27Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec12
28Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
29Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos11
30Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
31Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
32Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
33Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano10
34Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC9
35Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto9
36Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
37Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
38Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia8
39Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC8
40Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto7
41Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri6
42Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
43Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
44Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
45Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey5
46Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
47Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
48Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano3
49Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri3
50David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano3
51Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
52Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1
54Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1
55Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
56Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
57Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne21pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
3Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri14
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
5Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano10
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia10
7Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano10
8Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
9Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
10Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia8
11Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
13Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5
14Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
15Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano3
16Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
17Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC2
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1
19Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8pts
2Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri6
4David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia3
6Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3
7Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
8Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto3
9David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
10Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano1
11Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1
12Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1
13Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey-5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD - Neri98:16:45
2Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:58
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:55
4Skil - Shimano0:04:01
5Vorarlberg - Corratec0:06:42
6Xacobeo Galicia0:06:49
7Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:43
8Liquigas-Doimo0:11:27
9Footon-Servetto0:23:46
10De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:25:22
11Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:33
12Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1:02:47
13CCC Polsat Polkowice1:11:47
14CarmioOro NGC1:27:07

 

