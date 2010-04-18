Greipel takes the final stage
Visconti seals overall Tour of Turkey win
HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel sealed his fifth stage victory on the final day of the Tour of Turkey, besting Lampre's Angelo Furlan and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in yet another chaotic bunch sprint.
The German also confirmed the win in the points classification after Giovanni Visconti sat out the bunch sprint and rolled home to claim the overall victory for ISD-Neri. It was the first professional stage-race win for the Italian.
As with most of the stages, a futile breakaway took shape after 25 kilometres. This time the move included Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Kalle Kriit (Cofidis), David Deroo (Skil-Shimano) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat) who received the reinforcement of Moldovan national champion Oleg Berdos (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) at km28.
The ISD-Neri team of race leader Visconti made sure they kept the race under control, therefore the breakaway riders never got the opportunity to lead the race by more than 2.20. Eventually, HTC-Columbia took care of the chase with 35km to go in contrast to the previous stage when they let other teams – mainly Colnago-CSF – to do the job.
For the sake of the show, as the Tour of Turkey was broadcast two hours live worldwide, Capelli and Deroo insisted with 13km to go and tried to resist as much as they could to the return of the peloton. But within 10km to go, it was all together again, and all in place for another bunch sprint.
Fortunately, the drama that made the Tour of Turkey famous last year because of the accident involving Theo Bos and overall leader Daryl Impey didn't happen again.
Two of Impey's former Barloworld teammates were again escorting the race leader. "We've remained traumatised by that crash but our win with Visconti this year took all the fears away," said Diego Caccia while Paolo Longo Borghini added: "We didn't savour the win last year but this time around, it's a great one."
"Visconti himself asked me to bring him to the Tour of Turkey," ISD-Neri's directeur sportif Luca Scinto, who enjoyed the overall win which finally became a reality after four days of defending the Turquoise jersey.
The 27-year-old Sicilian based in Tuscany was full of praise for Turkey after receiving trophies, fresh oranges and bananas in Alanya. "When I'll go back to Italy, I'll tell my friends and family that I want to go back to Turkey, that says all," Visconti said with a large smile. "I've enjoyed the nice weather, the great landscapes and the warm welcome of the Turkish people, it's been a great week."
Scinto remarked nearby the final podium where Visconti stood together with runner up Tejay van Garderen and David Moncoutié: "Look at the teams we've beaten: HTC-Columbia and Cofidis, not bad for a team like ours, isn't it?," said the former domestique of Michele Bartoli who was known as "Il pitone" (the python) in his racing days. He keeps hoping for a last minute call for the ISD-Neri team at the Giro d'Italia.
Neo-pro Van Garderen coming of age was one of the revelations of the week. "It would have been ambitious if I had said that I was targeting the top 2 but I wanted to be high in this race," the rider from Montana admitted.
"It's a good stepping stone. It's been a good Tour for us with five stage wins, the points classification and second on GC. I've been getting closer and closer at stage races. I hope to get the top spot by the end of this year, maybe not at a Pro Tour race but in a 2.1."
Full Results
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:41:40
|2
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|11
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|13
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|18
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|19
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|20
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|21
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|24
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|26
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|27
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|28
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|29
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|31
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|33
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|35
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|38
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|39
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|41
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|42
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|47
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:06
|48
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|49
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|50
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|51
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|53
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|54
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|55
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|59
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|62
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|63
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|64
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|65
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|66
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|68
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|70
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|71
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|72
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|74
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|75
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|76
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:19
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:21
|78
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:37
|80
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:08
|81
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:48
|82
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|83
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:16
|84
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNS
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNS
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|5
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|11
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|7
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|9
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|9
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|10
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|11
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|12
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|4
|13
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|15
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|11:05:00
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Footon-Servetto
|5
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|6
|Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|ISD - Neri
|8
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:06
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|13
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:12
|14
|CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|32:42:28
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|3
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:33
|4
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:54
|5
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:48
|6
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:52
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:48
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:16
|9
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:05
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:13
|11
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|12
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:05:17
|14
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:21
|15
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:26
|16
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|17
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:05:29
|18
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:33
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:34
|20
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:46
|21
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:48
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:13
|23
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:27
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:06
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:17
|26
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:42
|27
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:07
|28
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:21
|29
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:15
|30
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:29
|31
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:09:55
|32
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:09:56
|33
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:00
|34
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:10:15
|35
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:48
|36
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:49
|37
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:19:20
|38
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:22:55
|39
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:26:12
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:35
|41
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:26:38
|42
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:26:41
|43
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:27:14
|44
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:16
|45
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:27:36
|46
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:57
|47
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:45
|48
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:31:51
|49
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:32:08
|50
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:33:09
|51
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|52
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:34:35
|53
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:35:34
|54
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:54
|55
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:37:15
|56
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:39:51
|57
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:33
|58
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:40:44
|59
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:42:02
|60
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:42:49
|61
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:42:50
|62
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:43:57
|63
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:48:31
|64
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:51:26
|65
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:28
|66
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:51:34
|67
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:51
|68
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:03
|69
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:56:19
|70
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:57:13
|71
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:59:29
|72
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:59:56
|73
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:01:06
|74
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:01:12
|75
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1:01:50
|76
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|1:04:17
|77
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:05:57
|78
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:06:19
|79
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:14:41
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:15:05
|81
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:19:21
|82
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:20:40
|83
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|1:23:09
|84
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:26:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|61
|3
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|40
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|36
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|6
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|7
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|27
|8
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|26
|9
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|26
|10
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|25
|11
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|12
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|13
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|23
|14
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|22
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|16
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|21
|17
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|18
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|19
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|20
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|21
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|15
|22
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|23
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|14
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|25
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|26
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|27
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|12
|28
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|29
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|11
|30
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|31
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|32
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|33
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|34
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|9
|35
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|9
|36
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|37
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|38
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|39
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|40
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|7
|41
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|42
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|43
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|44
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|45
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|5
|46
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|47
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|48
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|3
|49
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|50
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|51
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|52
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|54
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|55
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|56
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|57
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|5
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|7
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|10
|8
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|9
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|10
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|11
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|13
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|14
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|15
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|3
|16
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|17
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|19
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|pts
|2
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|4
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|6
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|7
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|8
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3
|9
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|10
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|1
|11
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|12
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|13
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD - Neri
|98:16:45
|2
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:58
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:55
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|0:04:01
|5
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:06:42
|6
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:49
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:43
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:27
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|0:23:46
|10
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:25:22
|11
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:33
|12
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:02:47
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:11:47
|14
|CarmioOro NGC
|1:27:07
