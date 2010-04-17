Trending

Viviani gets a big win in Antalya

Visconti second as massive pile-up ruins Greipel's chances

Image 1 of 36

Andre Greipel checks out the damage from the high-speed crash.

Andre Greipel checks out the damage from the high-speed crash.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 36

The breakaway of five: Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Xacobeo Galicia), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano)

The breakaway of five: Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Xacobeo Galicia), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

Malori leads the five-man break

Malori leads the five-man break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

Overall leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri)

Overall leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) kept his overall lead.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) kept his overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

ISD-Neri leads the Tour of Turkey's penultimate stage

ISD-Neri leads the Tour of Turkey's penultimate stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

Elia Vivani (Italy) won stage seven over Visconti and Andrea Grendene

Elia Vivani (Italy) won stage seven over Visconti and Andrea Grendene
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

The sprint to the line was close

The sprint to the line was close
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

Elia Viviani (Liquigas) won stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas) won stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

Visconti was not pleased with the sprint

Visconti was not pleased with the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Giovanni Visconti overtook Greipel for the green jersey.

Giovanni Visconti overtook Greipel for the green jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 36

The peloton heads to out for stage 7

The peloton heads to out for stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 36

The attack of Malori pulled away the group of 5/

The attack of Malori pulled away the group of 5/
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 36

Some words were exchanged after the sprint.

Some words were exchanged after the sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 36

The ISD-Neri team controls the break.

The ISD-Neri team controls the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 36

Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Adriano Malori (Lampre) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano)

Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Adriano Malori (Lampre) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 19 of 36

The breakaway survived until a few kilometres to go.

The breakaway survived until a few kilometres to go.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 20 of 36

Giovanni Visconti enjoys some Turkish coffee at the start.

Giovanni Visconti enjoys some Turkish coffee at the start.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 21 of 36

The mountains and sea come together on the Turkish coast.

The mountains and sea come together on the Turkish coast.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 22 of 36

Some Turkish beauty on stage 7.

Some Turkish beauty on stage 7.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 23 of 36

Visconti was not pleased with the sprint

Visconti was not pleased with the sprint
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 24 of 36

Elia Viviani took his first win for Liquigas in his neo-pro year.

Elia Viviani took his first win for Liquigas in his neo-pro year.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 25 of 36

Visconti felt Viviani did not sprint properly and had no problems expressing those thoughts at the line.

Visconti felt Viviani did not sprint properly and had no problems expressing those thoughts at the line.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 26 of 36

Elia Viviani (Liquigas) was popular with fans after his stage win.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas) was popular with fans after his stage win.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 27 of 36

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) wasn't cheered up by his overall leader's jersey.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) wasn't cheered up by his overall leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 28 of 36

Elia Viviani (Liquigas Doimo) wins stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas Doimo) wins stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 29 of 36

Visconti was clearly not happy that Viviani beat him to the line.

Visconti was clearly not happy that Viviani beat him to the line.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 30 of 36

Visconti gave Viviani an earful for his aggressive sprinting style

Visconti gave Viviani an earful for his aggressive sprinting style
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 31 of 36

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) screams at Elia Viviani in the sprint on stage 7.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) screams at Elia Viviani in the sprint on stage 7.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 32 of 36

Andre Greipel lost his points jersey thanks to a crash on stage 7.

Andre Greipel lost his points jersey thanks to a crash on stage 7.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) was not impressed with the stage finish.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) was not impressed with the stage finish.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 34 of 36

The crash with one kilometre to go has caused some damage to José De Segovia

The crash with one kilometre to go has caused some damage to José De Segovia
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 35 of 36

Visconti was still grumpy with Viviani on the podium, but Andréa Grendene (Lampre) was pleased with third.

Visconti was still grumpy with Viviani on the podium, but Andréa Grendene (Lampre) was pleased with third.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 36 of 36

The sprint was close between Viviani and Visconti

The sprint was close between Viviani and Visconti
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas) topped off a week of promising results by finally netting a stage win on the penultimate day of the Tour of Turkey. The Italian just managed to hold of Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) to take home the victory after a massive pile-up disrupted the lead-out of HTC-Columbia in the finale.

It was the second win of the year for the first year professional, who also won a stage in the Vuelta a Cuba in February.

The fall was enough to deny Greipel the points classification jersey, as Visconti overtook the German with his second place on the day.

The short 114km stage from Finike to Antalya saw the day's breakaway escape at kilometre 10, with five riders going clear in a bid to foil the sprinters.

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Xacobeo Galicia), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano) worked well together but maintained a lead of little more than two minutes.

The group survived the day's biggest difficulty, a category 2 climb at Kumluca, won by Malori.

The Colnago-CSF Inox-led peloton managed to whittle the lead down to less than a minute at the second sprint bonus, but then decided the catch would come too soon and let up on the gas allowing the gap to go up to 1:20.

The five men worked in perfect cooperation against a slowly diminishing lead until the 20km to go mark when Ji attacked in a rather premature bid for solo victory.

The Skil-Shimano rider looked to spice up an otherwise predictable stage finish, but the other four men weren't about to let him get away.

As the gap fell to 40 seconds, Ji was reeled back in only to see Ermeti make a short-lived move.

The aggressions only served to further drive the nail into the breakaway's coffin as the follow cars were pulled out of the ever shrinking gap as the race hurlted along the coastal road toward the finish.

A small climb with 16km to go saw Rodriguez Iglesias and Ratti drop anchor and head back to the peloton while Ji, Ermetti and Malori pushed on in a seemingly futile effort. Yet the trio, even without the contributions of Ji, managed to pull the gap back out to a minute with 13km to go.

Now with help from ISD-Neri, the Colnago CSF-Inox boys kept whittling at the gap, bringing it down to 40 seconds as the kilometres clicked down into the single digits.

With a long, straight, dead-flat road along the coast there was never really any hope for the trio to hold off the inevitable, but Ji wasn't quite ready to say die.

With 6km to go the Chinese rider, who had been a passenger in the breakaway for 10km, launched another attack much to the irritation of his two companions.

Ermeti and Malori brought him back with ease, and immediately Malori countered and Ermeti hesitated, then waited for Ji to throw in the towel before jumping up to the Lampre rider.

With Ji jettisoned, the duo got back to working together to hold their slim 15 second lead. However, the sprinters teams had timed this one to perfection and with three kilometres to go the determined duo had to admit defeat.

As the catch was made, HTC-Columbia hit the front for points leader Andre Greipel, blowing past Ermeti and Malori like a freight train. All seemed to be going in favour of the speedy German until the last turn when greasy roads in the sweeping right hand bend caused a massive pile up that took out the entire HTC-Columbia train as well as most of the Colnago CSF-Inox riders and a number of spectators, allowing a small group to power to the finish.

The crash benefitted Giovanni Visconti, who solidified his overall lead by getting past the wreck, but the Italian just missed his third stage win, getting pipped by Liquigas' Elia Viviani on a bike throw at the line.

Everyone survived the crash without major injury, and as it happened inside the final kilometre the general classification remained largely unchanged as all riders were given the same time as the winner.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:52:24
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
3Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
6Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
8Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
10Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
11Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
12Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
15David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
16David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
20David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
21Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
22Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
23Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
25Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
29Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
30Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
31Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
34Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
35Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
36Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
37Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
38Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
39Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
40Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
41Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
42Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
43Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
45Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
46Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
47Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
48Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
51Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
52Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
55Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
59Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
60Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
61Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
62Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
63Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
64Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
65Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
66Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
67Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
68René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
69Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
71Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
72Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
73Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
74Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
75Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
76Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
77Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
79André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
80Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
81Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
82Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
83Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
85Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
86Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
87Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
88Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNSPhilipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNSChristoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec

Sprint Prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5pts
2Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC3
3Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Sprint Prime (Göynük)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5pts
2Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
3Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC1

Antalya Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri14
3Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini13
4Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec12
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo11
6Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano10
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano9
8Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC8
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia7
10Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic6
11Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey5
12Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
14Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec2
15David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

King of the mountain (Kumluca)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5pts
2Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano3
3Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
4Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skil - Shimano8:37:12
2Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
3Liquigas-Doimo
4Lampre-Farnese Vini
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Footon-Servetto
7De Rosa - Stac Plastic
8Vorarlberg - Corratec
9Xacobeo Galicia
10ISD - Neri
11Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
12CarmioOro NGC
13Colnago - CSF Inox
14Team HTC - Columbia

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri29:00:48
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:33
4Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:54
5Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:48
6Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:52
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:48
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:26
9Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:05
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:13
11Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
12Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
13Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:05:17
14Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:21
15Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:26
16Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
17Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:05:27
18Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:05:29
19Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:34
21Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:40
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:07
23Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:21
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:06
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:11
26Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:36
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:01
28Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:21
29Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:09
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:29
31Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:09:38
32Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:09:49
33Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:54
34Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:09:56
35Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:12:12
36Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:42
37Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:43
38Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:19:14
39Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:20:07
40Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:23:22
41Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:24:20
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:51
43Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:29
44Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:26:35
45René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:27:14
46Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:22
47Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:51
48Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:31:45
49Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
50Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:32:08
51Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:53
52Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:33:09
53Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:34:29
54Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:35:28
55Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:35:30
56Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:54
57Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:37:15
58Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:45
59Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:33
60Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:40:44
61Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:41:56
62Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:42:29
63Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:42:44
64David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:42:49
65Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:43:57
66Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:48:31
67Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:26
68Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:51:28
69Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:51:34
70David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:51:45
71Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:57
72Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:55:11
73Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:57:13
74Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:59:29
75Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:59:56
76Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:01:06
77Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:01:12
78Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC1:01:29
79Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1:01:44
80Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:05:57
81Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:06:13
82Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec1:09:06
83Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:14:41
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:14:59
85Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1:19:15
86Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:20:44
87Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey1:23:03
88Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1:26:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri61pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia53
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri36
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox33
5Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
6Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic25
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo24
8David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
9Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia21
11Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano21
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo20
13Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic20
14Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC19
15René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec18
16Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto18
17Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto16
18Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic16
19Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia15
20Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
21Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic14
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
24Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini13
25Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
26Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec12
27Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
28Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
29Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano10
30Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC9
31Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto9
32Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
33Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
34Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
35Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC8
36Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
37Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
38Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri6
39Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
40Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
41Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey5
42Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
43Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto4
44Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano3
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
46Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri3
47Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
48Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
49David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano3
50Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1
52Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
53Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1
54Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne21pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
3Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri14
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
5Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano10
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia10
7Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano10
8Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
9Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
10Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia8
11Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
13Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
14Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5
15Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
16Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano3
17Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
18Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC2
19Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1
20Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri6
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia3
4Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3
5Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
6David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
7Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano1
8Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1
9Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey-5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD - Neri87:11:45
2Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:58
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:55
4Skil - Shimano0:04:01
5Vorarlberg - Corratec0:06:42
6Xacobeo Galicia0:06:49
7Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:37
8Liquigas-Doimo0:11:21
9Footon-Servetto0:23:46
10De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:25:22
11Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:21
12Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1:02:41
13CCC Polsat Polkowice1:11:47
14CarmioOro NGC1:25:59

Latest on Cyclingnews