Viviani gets a big win in Antalya
Visconti second as massive pile-up ruins Greipel's chances
Elia Viviani (Liquigas) topped off a week of promising results by finally netting a stage win on the penultimate day of the Tour of Turkey. The Italian just managed to hold of Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) to take home the victory after a massive pile-up disrupted the lead-out of HTC-Columbia in the finale.
It was the second win of the year for the first year professional, who also won a stage in the Vuelta a Cuba in February.
The fall was enough to deny Greipel the points classification jersey, as Visconti overtook the German with his second place on the day.
The short 114km stage from Finike to Antalya saw the day's breakaway escape at kilometre 10, with five riders going clear in a bid to foil the sprinters.
Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Xacobeo Galicia), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano) worked well together but maintained a lead of little more than two minutes.
The group survived the day's biggest difficulty, a category 2 climb at Kumluca, won by Malori.
The Colnago-CSF Inox-led peloton managed to whittle the lead down to less than a minute at the second sprint bonus, but then decided the catch would come too soon and let up on the gas allowing the gap to go up to 1:20.
The five men worked in perfect cooperation against a slowly diminishing lead until the 20km to go mark when Ji attacked in a rather premature bid for solo victory.
The Skil-Shimano rider looked to spice up an otherwise predictable stage finish, but the other four men weren't about to let him get away.
As the gap fell to 40 seconds, Ji was reeled back in only to see Ermeti make a short-lived move.
The aggressions only served to further drive the nail into the breakaway's coffin as the follow cars were pulled out of the ever shrinking gap as the race hurlted along the coastal road toward the finish.
A small climb with 16km to go saw Rodriguez Iglesias and Ratti drop anchor and head back to the peloton while Ji, Ermetti and Malori pushed on in a seemingly futile effort. Yet the trio, even without the contributions of Ji, managed to pull the gap back out to a minute with 13km to go.
Now with help from ISD-Neri, the Colnago CSF-Inox boys kept whittling at the gap, bringing it down to 40 seconds as the kilometres clicked down into the single digits.
With a long, straight, dead-flat road along the coast there was never really any hope for the trio to hold off the inevitable, but Ji wasn't quite ready to say die.
With 6km to go the Chinese rider, who had been a passenger in the breakaway for 10km, launched another attack much to the irritation of his two companions.
Ermeti and Malori brought him back with ease, and immediately Malori countered and Ermeti hesitated, then waited for Ji to throw in the towel before jumping up to the Lampre rider.
With Ji jettisoned, the duo got back to working together to hold their slim 15 second lead. However, the sprinters teams had timed this one to perfection and with three kilometres to go the determined duo had to admit defeat.
As the catch was made, HTC-Columbia hit the front for points leader Andre Greipel, blowing past Ermeti and Malori like a freight train. All seemed to be going in favour of the speedy German until the last turn when greasy roads in the sweeping right hand bend caused a massive pile up that took out the entire HTC-Columbia train as well as most of the Colnago CSF-Inox riders and a number of spectators, allowing a small group to power to the finish.
The crash benefitted Giovanni Visconti, who solidified his overall lead by getting past the wreck, but the Italian just missed his third stage win, getting pipped by Liquigas' Elia Viviani on a bike throw at the line.
Everyone survived the crash without major injury, and as it happened inside the final kilometre the general classification remained largely unchanged as all riders were given the same time as the winner.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:52:24
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|11
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|12
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|15
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|16
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|20
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|21
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|22
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|23
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|29
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|30
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|31
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|35
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|36
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|37
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|38
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|39
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|40
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|41
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|43
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|45
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|46
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|47
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|51
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|52
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|56
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|60
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|61
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|62
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|63
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|64
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|65
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|66
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|67
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|68
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|69
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|70
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|71
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|72
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|74
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|75
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|76
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|77
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|81
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|82
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|86
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|87
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|88
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNS
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNS
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|pts
|2
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|3
|3
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|pts
|2
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|3
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|3
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|4
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|12
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|6
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|9
|8
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|10
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|11
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|5
|12
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|14
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|2
|15
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|pts
|2
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|4
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|8:37:12
|2
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Footon-Servetto
|7
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|ISD - Neri
|11
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|12
|CarmioOro NGC
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|29:00:48
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|3
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:33
|4
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:54
|5
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:48
|6
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:52
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:48
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:26
|9
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:05
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:13
|11
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|12
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:05:17
|14
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:21
|15
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:26
|16
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|17
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:27
|18
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:29
|19
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:34
|21
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:40
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:07
|23
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:21
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:06
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:11
|26
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:36
|27
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:01
|28
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:21
|29
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:09
|30
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:29
|31
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:09:38
|32
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:09:49
|33
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:54
|34
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:09:56
|35
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:12:12
|36
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:42
|37
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:43
|38
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:19:14
|39
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:20:07
|40
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:23:22
|41
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:24:20
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:51
|43
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:29
|44
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:26:35
|45
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:27:14
|46
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:22
|47
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:51
|48
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:31:45
|49
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:32:08
|51
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:53
|52
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:33:09
|53
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:34:29
|54
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:35:28
|55
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:35:30
|56
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:54
|57
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:37:15
|58
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:39:45
|59
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:33
|60
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:40:44
|61
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:41:56
|62
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:42:29
|63
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:42:44
|64
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:42:49
|65
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:43:57
|66
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:48:31
|67
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:51:26
|68
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:28
|69
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:51:34
|70
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:45
|71
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:51:57
|72
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:55:11
|73
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:57:13
|74
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:59:29
|75
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:59:56
|76
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:01:06
|77
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:01:12
|78
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|1:01:29
|79
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1:01:44
|80
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:05:57
|81
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:06:13
|82
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1:09:06
|83
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:14:41
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:14:59
|85
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:19:15
|86
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:20:44
|87
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|1:23:03
|88
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:26:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|61
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|36
|4
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|5
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|6
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|25
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|8
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|9
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|11
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|21
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|13
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|20
|14
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|19
|15
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|18
|16
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|18
|17
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|18
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|19
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|15
|20
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|21
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|14
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|24
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|25
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|26
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|12
|27
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|28
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|29
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|30
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|9
|31
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|9
|32
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|33
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|34
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|35
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|36
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|37
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|38
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|39
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|40
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|41
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|5
|42
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|43
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|4
|44
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|3
|45
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|46
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|47
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|48
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|49
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|50
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|52
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|53
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|54
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|5
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|7
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|10
|8
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|9
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|10
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|11
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|13
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|14
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|15
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|16
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|3
|17
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|18
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|19
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|20
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|4
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|5
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|6
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|7
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|1
|8
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|9
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD - Neri
|87:11:45
|2
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:58
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:55
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|0:04:01
|5
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:06:42
|6
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:49
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:37
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:21
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|0:23:46
|10
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:25:22
|11
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:21
|12
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:02:41
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:11:47
|14
|CarmioOro NGC
|1:25:59
