Image 1 of 36 Andre Greipel checks out the damage from the high-speed crash. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 36 The breakaway of five: Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Xacobeo Galicia), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Malori leads the five-man break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 Overall leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) kept his overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 ISD-Neri leads the Tour of Turkey's penultimate stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 Elia Vivani (Italy) won stage seven over Visconti and Andrea Grendene (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 The sprint to the line was close (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Elia Viviani (Liquigas) won stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 Visconti was not pleased with the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 Giovanni Visconti overtook Greipel for the green jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 36 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 36 The peloton heads to out for stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 36 The attack of Malori pulled away the group of 5/ (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 36 Some words were exchanged after the sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 36 The ISD-Neri team controls the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 36 Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Adriano Malori (Lampre) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 19 of 36 The breakaway survived until a few kilometres to go. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 20 of 36 Giovanni Visconti enjoys some Turkish coffee at the start. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 21 of 36 The mountains and sea come together on the Turkish coast. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 22 of 36 Some Turkish beauty on stage 7. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 23 of 36 Visconti was not pleased with the sprint (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 24 of 36 Elia Viviani took his first win for Liquigas in his neo-pro year. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 25 of 36 Visconti felt Viviani did not sprint properly and had no problems expressing those thoughts at the line. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 26 of 36 Elia Viviani (Liquigas) was popular with fans after his stage win. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 27 of 36 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) wasn't cheered up by his overall leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 28 of 36 Elia Viviani (Liquigas Doimo) wins stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 29 of 36 Visconti was clearly not happy that Viviani beat him to the line. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 30 of 36 Visconti gave Viviani an earful for his aggressive sprinting style (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 31 of 36 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) screams at Elia Viviani in the sprint on stage 7. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 32 of 36 Andre Greipel lost his points jersey thanks to a crash on stage 7. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 33 of 36 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) was not impressed with the stage finish. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 34 of 36 The crash with one kilometre to go has caused some damage to José De Segovia (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 35 of 36 Visconti was still grumpy with Viviani on the podium, but Andréa Grendene (Lampre) was pleased with third. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 36 of 36 The sprint was close between Viviani and Visconti (Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas) topped off a week of promising results by finally netting a stage win on the penultimate day of the Tour of Turkey. The Italian just managed to hold of Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) to take home the victory after a massive pile-up disrupted the lead-out of HTC-Columbia in the finale.

It was the second win of the year for the first year professional, who also won a stage in the Vuelta a Cuba in February.

The fall was enough to deny Greipel the points classification jersey, as Visconti overtook the German with his second place on the day.

The short 114km stage from Finike to Antalya saw the day's breakaway escape at kilometre 10, with five riders going clear in a bid to foil the sprinters.

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Xacobeo Galicia), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano) worked well together but maintained a lead of little more than two minutes.

The group survived the day's biggest difficulty, a category 2 climb at Kumluca, won by Malori.

The Colnago-CSF Inox-led peloton managed to whittle the lead down to less than a minute at the second sprint bonus, but then decided the catch would come too soon and let up on the gas allowing the gap to go up to 1:20.

The five men worked in perfect cooperation against a slowly diminishing lead until the 20km to go mark when Ji attacked in a rather premature bid for solo victory.

The Skil-Shimano rider looked to spice up an otherwise predictable stage finish, but the other four men weren't about to let him get away.

As the gap fell to 40 seconds, Ji was reeled back in only to see Ermeti make a short-lived move.

The aggressions only served to further drive the nail into the breakaway's coffin as the follow cars were pulled out of the ever shrinking gap as the race hurlted along the coastal road toward the finish.

A small climb with 16km to go saw Rodriguez Iglesias and Ratti drop anchor and head back to the peloton while Ji, Ermetti and Malori pushed on in a seemingly futile effort. Yet the trio, even without the contributions of Ji, managed to pull the gap back out to a minute with 13km to go.

Now with help from ISD-Neri, the Colnago CSF-Inox boys kept whittling at the gap, bringing it down to 40 seconds as the kilometres clicked down into the single digits.

With a long, straight, dead-flat road along the coast there was never really any hope for the trio to hold off the inevitable, but Ji wasn't quite ready to say die.

With 6km to go the Chinese rider, who had been a passenger in the breakaway for 10km, launched another attack much to the irritation of his two companions.

Ermeti and Malori brought him back with ease, and immediately Malori countered and Ermeti hesitated, then waited for Ji to throw in the towel before jumping up to the Lampre rider.

With Ji jettisoned, the duo got back to working together to hold their slim 15 second lead. However, the sprinters teams had timed this one to perfection and with three kilometres to go the determined duo had to admit defeat.

As the catch was made, HTC-Columbia hit the front for points leader Andre Greipel, blowing past Ermeti and Malori like a freight train. All seemed to be going in favour of the speedy German until the last turn when greasy roads in the sweeping right hand bend caused a massive pile up that took out the entire HTC-Columbia train as well as most of the Colnago CSF-Inox riders and a number of spectators, allowing a small group to power to the finish.

The crash benefitted Giovanni Visconti, who solidified his overall lead by getting past the wreck, but the Italian just missed his third stage win, getting pipped by Liquigas' Elia Viviani on a bike throw at the line.

Everyone survived the crash without major injury, and as it happened inside the final kilometre the general classification remained largely unchanged as all riders were given the same time as the winner.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:52:24 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 8 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 10 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 11 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 12 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 15 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 16 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 20 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 21 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 22 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 23 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 29 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 30 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 31 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 34 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 35 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 36 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 37 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 38 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 39 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 40 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 41 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 42 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 43 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 45 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 46 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 47 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 48 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 51 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 52 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 55 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 56 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 57 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 60 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 61 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 62 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 63 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 64 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 65 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 66 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 67 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 68 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 69 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 71 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 72 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 73 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 74 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 75 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 76 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 77 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 79 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 81 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 82 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 83 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 86 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 87 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 88 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNS Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNS Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec

Sprint Prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 pts 2 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 3 3 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Sprint Prime (Göynük) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 pts 2 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 3 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 1

Antalya Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 3 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 4 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 12 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 11 6 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 10 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 9 8 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 8 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 7 10 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 6 11 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 5 12 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 14 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 2 15 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1

King of the mountain (Kumluca) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 pts 2 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 4 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skil - Shimano 8:37:12 2 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 Liquigas-Doimo 4 Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 Footon-Servetto 7 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 Vorarlberg - Corratec 9 Xacobeo Galicia 10 ISD - Neri 11 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 12 CarmioOro NGC 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Team HTC - Columbia

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 29:00:48 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 3 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 4 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:54 5 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:48 6 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:52 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:48 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:26 9 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:05 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:13 11 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 12 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 13 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:05:17 14 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:21 15 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:05:26 16 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 17 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:05:27 18 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:05:29 19 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 20 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:34 21 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:40 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:07 23 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:21 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:06 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:11 26 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:36 27 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:01 28 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:21 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:09 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:29 31 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:09:38 32 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:09:49 33 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:54 34 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:09:56 35 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:12:12 36 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:42 37 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:43 38 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:19:14 39 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:20:07 40 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:23:22 41 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:24:20 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:51 43 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:29 44 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:26:35 45 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:27:14 46 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:22 47 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:51 48 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:31:45 49 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 50 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:32:08 51 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:53 52 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:33:09 53 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:34:29 54 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:35:28 55 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:35:30 56 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:54 57 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:37:15 58 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:45 59 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:33 60 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:40:44 61 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:41:56 62 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:42:29 63 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:42:44 64 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:42:49 65 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:43:57 66 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:48:31 67 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:26 68 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:51:28 69 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:51:34 70 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:51:45 71 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:57 72 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:55:11 73 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:57:13 74 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:59:29 75 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:59:56 76 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:01:06 77 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:01:12 78 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 1:01:29 79 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1:01:44 80 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:05:57 81 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:06:13 82 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1:09:06 83 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:14:41 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:14:59 85 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:19:15 86 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:20:44 87 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 1:23:03 88 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:26:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 61 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 53 3 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 36 4 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 33 5 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 6 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 25 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 8 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 9 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 21 11 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 21 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 20 13 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 20 14 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 19 15 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 18 16 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 18 17 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 18 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 16 19 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 15 20 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 21 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 14 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 24 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 25 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 26 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 12 27 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 28 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 29 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 10 30 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 9 31 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 9 32 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 33 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 34 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 35 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 8 36 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 37 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 38 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 39 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 40 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 41 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 5 42 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 43 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 4 44 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 3 45 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 46 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 47 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 48 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 49 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 50 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1 52 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 53 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1 54 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 5 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 10 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 10 7 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 10 8 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 9 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 10 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 8 11 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 13 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 14 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 15 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 16 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 3 17 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 18 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 2 19 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 20 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 3 4 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3 5 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 6 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 7 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 1 8 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 9 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey -5