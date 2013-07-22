White finishes off UHC domination
Allar takes back to back wins
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bradley White (United Healthcare)
|2
|Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
|3
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|5
|Alexander Ray
|6
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Chad Hartley
|8
|Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|9
|Thomas Brown
|10
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|11
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|13
|Graham Dewart (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|14
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|15
|Brian Ellison
|16
|Robert White
|17
|Jeanmichel Lachance
|18
|Hogan Sills (Sammy's Bike)
|19
|Joshua Johnson
|20
|John Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|21
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|22
|Ryan Aitcheson
|23
|Tim Savre (Freewheel Bike)
|24
|David Reyes
|25
|Gevan Samuel
|26
|Dan Teaters (RACC pb GG)
|27
|Adam York
|28
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|29
|Nicholas Ramirez
|30
|Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|31
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|32
|Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|33
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|34
|Steven Perezluha (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|35
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|36
|Alexander Meyer
|37
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|38
|Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|39
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling)
|40
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|41
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|42
|Calixto Bello (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|43
|Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland Sprocket.com)
|44
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Frisia)
|45
|Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
|46
|Robert Kelley
|DNS
|Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|DNS
|Ross White (Team Wisconsin)
|DNS
|Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|DNS
|Evgeny Kovalev
|DNS
|Ivan Kovalev
|DNF
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|DNF
|Brent Emery (LifeCyclists)
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Sean Metz
|DNF
|Kevin Depasse (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|3
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|4
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|5
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|6
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|7
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|8
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|9
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|10
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|11
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|12
|Sarah Rice
|13
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|14
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
