White finishes off UHC domination

Allar takes back to back wins

Image 1 of 3

Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp) wins the St. Charles Criterium

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 3

Women's podium (L-R): Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Erica Allar and Christy Keely

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 3

Men's podium (L-R): Ricardo Escuela, Brad White and Luke Keough

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bradley White (United Healthcare)
2Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
3Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
4Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
5Alexander Ray
6Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
7Chad Hartley
8Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
9Thomas Brown
10Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
11Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
12Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
13Graham Dewart (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
14Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
15Brian Ellison
16Robert White
17Jeanmichel Lachance
18Hogan Sills (Sammy's Bike)
19Joshua Johnson
20John Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
21David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
22Ryan Aitcheson
23Tim Savre (Freewheel Bike)
24David Reyes
25Gevan Samuel
26Dan Teaters (RACC pb GG)
27Adam York
28Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
29Nicholas Ramirez
30Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
31Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
32Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
33Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
34Steven Perezluha (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
35Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
36Alexander Meyer
37Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
38Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
39Weston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling)
40Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
41Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
42Calixto Bello (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
43Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland Sprocket.com)
44Chad Burdzilauskas (Frisia)
45Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
46Robert Kelley
DNSMarco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
DNSRoss White (Team Wisconsin)
DNSBryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
DNSEvgeny Kovalev
DNSIvan Kovalev
DNFAnthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
DNFBrent Emery (LifeCyclists)
DNFAlex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFSean Metz
DNFKevin Depasse (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
3Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
4Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
5Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
6Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
7Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
8Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
9Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
10Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
11Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
12Sarah Rice
13Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
14Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)

