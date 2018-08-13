Vos wins Postnord Vargarda West Sweden Road Race
Dutch rider attacks last corner to win over Wild, Lepistö
Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) used her power, guile and timing to perfection, jumping around the Team Sunweb lead-out in the final corner to take the victory in the PostNord Vårgårda WestSweden Road Race. Vos' well-timed effort meant that she had time to celebrate on the line as Wiggle High5's Kirsten Wild beat defending champion Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) in the sprint for second.
After four laps of an eleven-kilometre circuit in and around Vårgårda with the one-kilometre ascent of Hägrungabakken, the peloton went out on a big loop of 53 kilometres that included four gravel sections of between 2.6 and 3.6 kilometres each as well as a number of hills. The final consisted of another four laps of the 11 km circuit before finishing in the centre of Vårgårda.
Nobody had been able to get away on the first four laps. Margarita Victorita Garcia (Movistar Team) attacked solo with 84 km to go and built a gap of up to 45 seconds, but was caught by an elite trio of Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo-Bigla), and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) on the climb into the second gravel section nine kilometres later. The peloton quickly reeled in this dangerous group.
There were several short-lived attacks on the next 20 kilometres as well as a crash for Elena Pirrone (Astana Women's Team) and Vos who went off the berm and into the ferns but were soon back in the peloton. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Vos, Uttrup Ludwig, Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM), and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked on the final gravel section with 47 km to go but were caught when the race entered the last four laps of the finishing circuit.
After a quiet first lap, van der Breggen made her move through a corner with 31km to go and was joined by Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM), Alexandra Manly (Mitchelton-Scott), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini), and eventually Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops). Brand went solo from this group, but they were all caught on the hill.
Numerous counter-attacks over the top and into the descent did not get away but kept the pace high into the penultimate lap. Van der Breggen went on the offensive again, this time with Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb), and they were joined by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), and Worrack. Van der Breggen attacked one more time with Mackaij on her wheel before dropping the Sunweb rider on Hägrungabakken.
Blaak and Danielle Rowe reeled in the rest of the group, but van der Breggen increased her advantage on the fast descent and went into the final lap with a 15-second gap. Team Sunweb led the chase, Moolman-Pasio did a big turn on the hill, and Rowe closed the gap to van der Breggen in the descent with five kilometres to go.
On the run-in to Vårgårda, everybody was getting ready for the sprint, and Team Sunweb were at the front with 1000 metres to go, leading out Coryn Rivera. From third position, Vos accelerated into the final corner, took the perfect line through the turn and had a small gap on the rest with 300 metres to go. Lotta Lepistö had taken the inside line, but couldn't follow the Dutchwoman who took her third win in the Swedish race. Kirsten Wild just pipped the Finnish champion on the line to take second place.
Anna van der Breggen keeps the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ahead of the next round, the Ladies Tour of Norway TTT on 16 August followed by the namesake stage race on 17-19 August.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:27:55
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:02
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo-Bigla
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|12
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|14
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|16
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|17
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|19
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|20
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|21
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|23
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|25
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|00:00:11
|29
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|30
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo-Bigla
|31
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|33
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|35
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo-Bigla
|37
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|00:00:14
|38
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|00:00:17
|39
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|40
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|00:00:21
|42
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|43
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|00:00:28
|44
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|00:00:54
|46
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|00:00:58
|48
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|49
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|50
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|00:01:02
|51
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|52
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|53
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|00:02:52
|54
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|55
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|56
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo-Bigla
|57
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|58
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|59
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|60
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|61
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|00:04:52
|62
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|00:00:57
|63
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|00:06:49
|64
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo-Bigla
|65
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Cervelo-Bigla
|66
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|67
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|68
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|69
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|70
|Daiva Ragazinskiene (Ltu) Ale Cipollini
|00:11:13
|71
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|72
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|73
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|74
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|75
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|76
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|77
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|78
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
|DNF
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|DNF
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|DNF
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Matilda Frantzich (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Emelie Persson (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Frida Knutsson (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norwar
|DNF
|Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Martine Fon (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Norway
