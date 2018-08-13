Trending

Vos wins Postnord Vargarda West Sweden Road Race

Dutch rider attacks last corner to win over Wild, Lepistö

Image 1 of 22

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins with a late attack

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins with a late attack
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 22

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

Anna van der Breggen on the gravel section

Anna van der Breggen on the gravel section
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

The women on the gravel section

The women on the gravel section
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

Anna van der Breggen kept the WorldTour lead

Anna van der Breggen kept the WorldTour lead
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

Anouska Koster (Waowdeals)

Anouska Koster (Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) was second

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) was second
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

Marianne Vos celebrates her win

Marianne Vos celebrates her win
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 22

Kirsten Wild, Marianne Vos and Lotta Lepisto on the podium

Kirsten Wild, Marianne Vos and Lotta Lepisto on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Kirsten Wild, Marianne Vos and Lotta Lepisto on the podium

Kirsten Wild, Marianne Vos and Lotta Lepisto on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) leads

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) leads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High 5)

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High 5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on a lengthy solo attack

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on a lengthy solo attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

The Postnord Vargarda West Sweden

The Postnord Vargarda West Sweden
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

The Postnord Vargarda West Sweden

The Postnord Vargarda West Sweden
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

The Postnord Vargarda West Sweden

The Postnord Vargarda West Sweden
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

The Postnord Vargarda West Sweden

The Postnord Vargarda West Sweden
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

The Boels Dolmans team

The Boels Dolmans team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) used her power, guile and timing to perfection, jumping around the Team Sunweb lead-out in the final corner to take the victory in the PostNord Vårgårda WestSweden Road Race. Vos' well-timed effort meant that she had time to celebrate on the line as Wiggle High5's Kirsten Wild beat defending champion Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) in the sprint for second.

After four laps of an eleven-kilometre circuit in and around Vårgårda with the one-kilometre ascent of Hägrungabakken, the peloton went out on a big loop of 53 kilometres that included four gravel sections of between 2.6 and 3.6 kilometres each as well as a number of hills. The final consisted of another four laps of the 11 km circuit before finishing in the centre of Vårgårda.

Nobody had been able to get away on the first four laps. Margarita Victorita Garcia (Movistar Team) attacked solo with 84 km to go and built a gap of up to 45 seconds, but was caught by an elite trio of Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo-Bigla), and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) on the climb into the second gravel section nine kilometres later. The peloton quickly reeled in this dangerous group.

There were several short-lived attacks on the next 20 kilometres as well as a crash for Elena Pirrone (Astana Women's Team) and Vos who went off the berm and into the ferns but were soon back in the peloton. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Vos, Uttrup Ludwig, Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM), and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked on the final gravel section with 47 km to go but were caught when the race entered the last four laps of the finishing circuit.

After a quiet first lap, van der Breggen made her move through a corner with 31km to go and was joined by Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM), Alexandra Manly (Mitchelton-Scott), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini), and eventually Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops). Brand went solo from this group, but they were all caught on the hill.

Numerous counter-attacks over the top and into the descent did not get away but kept the pace high into the penultimate lap. Van der Breggen went on the offensive again, this time with Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb), and they were joined by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), and Worrack. Van der Breggen attacked one more time with Mackaij on her wheel before dropping the Sunweb rider on Hägrungabakken.

Blaak and Danielle Rowe reeled in the rest of the group, but van der Breggen increased her advantage on the fast descent and went into the final lap with a 15-second gap. Team Sunweb led the chase, Moolman-Pasio did a big turn on the hill, and Rowe closed the gap to van der Breggen in the descent with five kilometres to go.

On the run-in to Vårgårda, everybody was getting ready for the sprint, and Team Sunweb were at the front with 1000 metres to go, leading out Coryn Rivera. From third position, Vos accelerated into the final corner, took the perfect line through the turn and had a small gap on the rest with 300 metres to go. Lotta Lepistö had taken the inside line, but couldn't follow the Dutchwoman who took her third win in the Swedish race. Kirsten Wild just pipped the Finnish champion on the line to take second place.

Anna van der Breggen keeps the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ahead of the next round, the Ladies Tour of Norway TTT on 16 August followed by the namesake stage race on 17-19 August.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:27:55
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:02
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo-Bigla
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
9Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
10Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
11Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
12Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
13Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
16Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
17Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
19Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
20Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
21Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
22Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
23Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
24Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
25Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
27Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
28Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope00:00:11
29Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
30Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo-Bigla
31Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
32Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
33Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
34Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
35Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo-Bigla
37Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam00:00:14
38Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women00:00:17
39Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
40Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
41Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women00:00:21
42Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
43Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam00:00:28
44Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
45Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops00:00:54
46Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing00:00:58
48Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
49Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
50Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM00:01:02
51Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
52Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
53Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women00:02:52
54Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
55Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
56Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo-Bigla
57Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
58Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
59Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
60Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
61Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix00:04:52
62Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team00:00:57
63Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM00:06:49
64Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo-Bigla
65Stine Borgli (Nor) Cervelo-Bigla
66Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
67Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
68Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
69Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
70Daiva Ragazinskiene (Ltu) Ale Cipollini00:11:13
71Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
72Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
73Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
74Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
75Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
76Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
77Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
78Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFEmma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFLisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
DNFAmy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
DNFAnnette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFChrista Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFJulie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFIngrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
DNFJenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFLucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFElena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFKarina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
DNFGulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
DNFElizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
DNFAntri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFNicolle Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFChristina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFTrine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFSara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
DNFClara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
DNFMatilda Frantzich (Swe) Sweden
DNFEmelie Persson (Swe) Sweden
DNFFrida Knutsson (Nor) Norway
DNFBirgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norwar
DNFIngvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway
DNFMartine Fon (Nor) Norway
DNFMarie Flataas (Nor) Norway

