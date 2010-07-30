Lohne wins Sandefjord Grand Prix
Hushovd finishes 10th
|1
|Mats Lohne (Nesset CK)
|2
|Johan Fredrik Ziesler (Team Spareb.Vest/Ridley)
|3
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Drammen CK Elite)
|4
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Grenland SK)
|5
|Christer Jensen (Team Ringeriks-Kraft)
|6
|Ingar Stokstad (Joker Bianchi)
|7
|Frans-Leonard Mustaparta Markaskard (Raumerytter SK)
|9
|Roy Hegreberg (Team Spareb.Vest/Ridley)
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)
|11
|Krister Hagen (Nesset CK)
|12
|Sondre Moen Husum (Kristiansands CK)
|13
|Sebastian Kvålsvoll (CK NOR)
|14
|Joakim Prestmo (Trondhjems VK)
|15
|Martin Gustavsen (Team Østfold KF)
|16
|Gabriel Rasch (Cervelo TestTeam)
|17
|Daniel Gomnes (Team Ringeriks-Kraft)
|18
|Ole Kristian Ringnes (Bærum OC)
|19
|Michael Stevenson (Team Spareb.Vest/Ridley)
|20
|Ole Aleksander Benjaminsen (CK NOR)
|21
|Daniel Egeland Jarslstoe (Spareb.Vest/Ridley)
|22
|Vegard Nyhus (Drammen CK)
|23
|Joern Fjeldavlie (Grenland SK)
|24
|Kristian Loeberg (CK NOR)
|25
|Eirik Kaasa (Team Ringeriks-Kraft)
|26
|Jonas Guddal (Team New Ultimate)
|27
|Kristopher Haugland (Grenland SK)
|28
|Morten Mørland (Plussbank Cervelo)
|29
|Ola Haug (Tønsberg CK)
|30
|Jon Roberto Slagvold (Grenland SK)
|31
|Sverre Eckhoff (Berum OCK)
