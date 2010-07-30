Trending

Lohne wins Sandefjord Grand Prix

Hushovd finishes 10th

Full Results
1Mats Lohne (Nesset CK)
2Johan Fredrik Ziesler (Team Spareb.Vest/Ridley)
3Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Drammen CK Elite)
4Jon Einar Bergsland (Grenland SK)
5Christer Jensen (Team Ringeriks-Kraft)
6Ingar Stokstad (Joker Bianchi)
7Frans-Leonard Mustaparta Markaskard (Raumerytter SK)
9Roy Hegreberg (Team Spareb.Vest/Ridley)
10Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)
11Krister Hagen (Nesset CK)
12Sondre Moen Husum (Kristiansands CK)
13Sebastian Kvålsvoll (CK NOR)
14Joakim Prestmo (Trondhjems VK)
15Martin Gustavsen (Team Østfold KF)
16Gabriel Rasch (Cervelo TestTeam)
17Daniel Gomnes (Team Ringeriks-Kraft)
18Ole Kristian Ringnes (Bærum OC)
19Michael Stevenson (Team Spareb.Vest/Ridley)
20Ole Aleksander Benjaminsen (CK NOR)
21Daniel Egeland Jarslstoe (Spareb.Vest/Ridley)
22Vegard Nyhus (Drammen CK)
23Joern Fjeldavlie (Grenland SK)
24Kristian Loeberg (CK NOR)
25Eirik Kaasa (Team Ringeriks-Kraft)
26Jonas Guddal (Team New Ultimate)
27Kristopher Haugland (Grenland SK)
28Morten Mørland (Plussbank Cervelo)
29Ola Haug (Tønsberg CK)
30Jon Roberto Slagvold (Grenland SK)
31Sverre Eckhoff (Berum OCK)

