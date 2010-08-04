Schleck legs it to victory
Locals round out the podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andy Schleck (Ned) Saxo Bank
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Milram
|8
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|9
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Milram
|11
|Johan Vansummeren Team Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|13
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Peter Jan Polling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|15
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|16
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|17
|Arjan Stroetinga (Ned)
|18
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|19
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|20
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|21
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|22
|Laurent Didier (Ned) Saxo Bank
|23
|Jan-hendrik Westra (Ned) WV Otto Ebbens
|24
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank ProTeam
|26
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|27
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|28
|Andries Weening (Ned) WV Woonexpo Kapenga
|29
|Sierk-jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|30
|Ruud Aerts (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|31
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|32
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|33
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|34
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|35
|Ralf Zwitser (Ned)
|36
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|37
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|38
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua E Sapone
