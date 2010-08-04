Trending

Schleck legs it to victory

Locals round out the podium

Image 1 of 22

Men's winner, Andy Schleck.

Men's winner, Andy Schleck.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 22

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 22

Tour de France runner up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

Tour de France runner up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 22

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 22

Eyelien Bekkering (Dolmans Landscaping).

Eyelien Bekkering (Dolmans Landscaping).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 22

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo).

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 22

Ivan Basso before the start.

Ivan Basso before the start.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 22

Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo).

Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 22

Ivan Basso in the peloton.

Ivan Basso in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 22

Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) wins.

Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) wins.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 22

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions).

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 22

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank).

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 22

Teammates Koos Moerenhout and Robert Gesink.

Teammates Koos Moerenhout and Robert Gesink.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 22

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank).

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 22

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 22

Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions).

Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 22

The men's podium (l-r): Lieuwe Westra, Andy Schleck and Robert Gesink.

The men's podium (l-r): Lieuwe Westra, Andy Schleck and Robert Gesink.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 22

The women's podium (l-r): Irene Van Den Broek Janneke Ensing and Vera Koedooder.

The women's podium (l-r): Irene Van Den Broek Janneke Ensing and Vera Koedooder.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 22

Robert Gesink after the race.

Robert Gesink after the race.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 22

Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

Robert Gesink (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 22

Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank) rides in the peloton.

Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank) rides in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 22

Vera Koedooder.

Vera Koedooder.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andy Schleck (Ned) Saxo Bank
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin - Transitions
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Milram
8Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
9Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Servais Knaven (Ned) Milram
11Johan Vansummeren Team Garmin - Transitions
12Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
13Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Peter Jan Polling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
15Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
16Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
17Arjan Stroetinga (Ned)
18Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
19Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
20Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
21Ji Cheng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
22Laurent Didier (Ned) Saxo Bank
23Jan-hendrik Westra (Ned) WV Otto Ebbens
24Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
25Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank ProTeam
26Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
27Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
28Andries Weening (Ned) WV Woonexpo Kapenga
29Sierk-jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
30Ruud Aerts (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
31Jin Long (Chn) Skil-Shimano
32Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
33Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
34Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
35Ralf Zwitser (Ned)
36Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
37Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
38Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua E Sapone

Latest on Cyclingnews