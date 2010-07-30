Trending

Van Den Broeck claims Herentals crit

Cancellara takes second, Charteau third

Image 1 of 10

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) signs on in his Tour de France polka dot jersey.

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) signs on in his Tour de France polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 10

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) signs on for the race.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) signs on for the race.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 10

Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) signs on.

Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) signs on.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 10

All the riders are popular at the post-Tour criteriums.

All the riders are popular at the post-Tour criteriums.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 10

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) wore his pink jersey as the Giro d'Italia winner.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) wore his pink jersey as the Giro d'Italia winner.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 10

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) greets the next generation of riders.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) greets the next generation of riders.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 10

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Phama-Loto) claimed the race win.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Phama-Loto) claimed the race win.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 10

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Phama-Loto) pose for a photo.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Phama-Loto) pose for a photo.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 10

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Phama-Loto) wait for the start.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Phama-Loto) wait for the start.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 10

Riders round the first corner.

Riders round the first corner.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Phama-Loto
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Saxo Bank
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
4Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

