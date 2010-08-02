Trending

Petacchi takes two in two days

Green jersey dominates local field

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini30pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Columbia24
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini22
4Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion-Sparkasse13
5Claudio De Benedictis (Ger) Espoirs Robert Lange8
6Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion-Sparkasse5
7Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat3
8Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Seven Stones3
9Ondzej Vobora (Cze) Team Fanflash-Nutrixxion2
10Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion-Sparkasse2
11Moritz Schütz (Ger) RV 1904/27 Gießen-Kleinlinden e.V.2
12Matthias Motka (Ger) OSG Dortmund2
13Christopher Roth (Ger) Team Seven Stones1
14Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat1
15André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool-Author1
16Jakob Thiemeier (Ger) Team Hansen Werbetechnik1
17Matthias Hofacker (Ger) Team Microsoft IT Academy1

