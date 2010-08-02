Trending

Ytting Bak claims solo criterium win

Reihs, Lander keep Rasmussen off the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Columbia1:18:44
2Michael Reihs (Den) Designa Køkken – Blue Water0:00:04
3Sebastian Lander (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
4Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:00:11
5Philip Nicolas Nielsen (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland

