Tour of Denmark: Toft Madsen wins stage 2

Würtz takes race lead in time trial

Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm0:19:03
2Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:11
3Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
4Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
5Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:12
6Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:00:20
9Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:24
10Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:27

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin4:14:34
2Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
3Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:03
4Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:04
5Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm0:00:10
6Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:00:12
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:16

