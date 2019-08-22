Tour of Denmark: Toft Madsen wins stage 2
Würtz takes race lead in time trial
Brief Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm
|0:19:03
|2
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|5
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:12
|6
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:20
|9
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:24
|10
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:27
|1
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:14:34
|2
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|3
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:04
|5
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm
|0:00:10
|6
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:12
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:16
