Tour of Denmark: Benoot wins opening stage

De Buyst and Capiot round out podium as late attack succeeds

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:54:48
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
6Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
7Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Denmark
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:04
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
10Herman Dahl (Now) Joker Fuel of Norway

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:54:48
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:06
4Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick0:00:10
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
6Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
7Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Denmark
8Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:11
9Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:12
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:14

