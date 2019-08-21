Tour of Denmark: Benoot wins opening stage
De Buyst and Capiot round out podium as late attack succeeds
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:54:48
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|5
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Denmark
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:04
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|10
|Herman Dahl (Now) Joker Fuel of Norway
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:54:48
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:06
|4
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:00:10
|5
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Denmark
|8
|Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:11
|9
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:12
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:14
