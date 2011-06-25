Trending

Marczynski bests Bodnar for Polish title

Ziólkowski rounds out podium

Full Results

Poland Men TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)0:56:41
2Lukasz Bodnar (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)0:00:21
3Wojciech Ziólkowski (BDC TEAM)0:00:23
4Robert Radosz (BDC TEAM)0:00:41
5Marcin Sapa (BDC TEAM)0:00:42
6Blazej Janiaczyk (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)0:01:07
7Adrian Kurek (ALKS STAL-OCETIX-IGLOTEX Grudziadz)0:01:20
8Tomasz Kiendys (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
9Jaroslaw Rebiewski (BANK - BGZ)0:01:24
10Bartosz Huzarski (NET APP)0:01:25
11Mateusz Taciak (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)0:01:33
12Piotr Wajnberg (Lublin (niestowarzyszony))0:01:58
13Artur Korc (TK MASTERS Gizycko)0:02:03
14Jaroslaw Marycz (TEAM SAXO BANK SUNGARD)0:02:05
15Tomasz Lisowicz (BANK - BGZ)0:02:18
16Dariusz Batek (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)0:02:21
17Tomasz Kuras (BSK MIÓD KOZACKI Bilgoraj)0:02:42
18Pawel Charucki (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)0:03:13
19Dariusz Wozniak (LEGIA FELT)0:03:21
20Wojciech Szlachta (PASTA MONTEGRAPPA-ZHEROQUADRO UK)0:05:59
21Michal Kwiatkowski (TEAM RADIOSHACK)0:08:06
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)

