Marczynski bests Bodnar for Polish title
Ziólkowski rounds out podium
Elite Men Time Trial: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
|0:56:41
|2
|Lukasz Bodnar (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
|0:00:21
|3
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (BDC TEAM)
|0:00:23
|4
|Robert Radosz (BDC TEAM)
|0:00:41
|5
|Marcin Sapa (BDC TEAM)
|0:00:42
|6
|Blazej Janiaczyk (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
|0:01:07
|7
|Adrian Kurek (ALKS STAL-OCETIX-IGLOTEX Grudziadz)
|0:01:20
|8
|Tomasz Kiendys (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
|9
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (BANK - BGZ)
|0:01:24
|10
|Bartosz Huzarski (NET APP)
|0:01:25
|11
|Mateusz Taciak (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
|0:01:33
|12
|Piotr Wajnberg (Lublin (niestowarzyszony))
|0:01:58
|13
|Artur Korc (TK MASTERS Gizycko)
|0:02:03
|14
|Jaroslaw Marycz (TEAM SAXO BANK SUNGARD)
|0:02:05
|15
|Tomasz Lisowicz (BANK - BGZ)
|0:02:18
|16
|Dariusz Batek (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
|0:02:21
|17
|Tomasz Kuras (BSK MIÓD KOZACKI Bilgoraj)
|0:02:42
|18
|Pawel Charucki (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
|0:03:13
|19
|Dariusz Wozniak (LEGIA FELT)
|0:03:21
|20
|Wojciech Szlachta (PASTA MONTEGRAPPA-ZHEROQUADRO UK)
|0:05:59
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (TEAM RADIOSHACK)
|0:08:06
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC POLSAT Polkowice)
