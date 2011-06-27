Trending

Marczynski sprints to national title

Smolen takes silver, Paterski bronze

Full Results
1Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)5:12:21
2Tomasz Smolen (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
3Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale)
4Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
5Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
6Mariusz Gil
7Adam Pierzga
8Sylwester Janiszewski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
9Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
10Krzysztof Szczawinski (Miche - Guerciotti)
11Bartosz Huzarski (Team Netapp)
12Mariusz Wiesiak (Matrix Powertag)
13Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank Sungard)
14Michal Podlaski
15Robert Radosz
16Pawel Cieslik (Bank BGZ)0:00:17
17Michal Olejnik
18Dariusz Rudnicki
19Wojciech Halejak
20Pawel Charucki (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
21Kamil Zielinski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
22Jaroslaw Dabrowski0:00:25
23Adrian Kuriek
24Radoslaw Romanik (Bank BGZ)
25Tomasz Olejnik
26Dariusz Wozniak (Legia-Felt)
27Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank Sungard)
28Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
29Marcin Urbanowski (Bank BGZ)
30Blazej Janiaczyk (CCC Polsat Polkowice)0:00:37

Latest on Cyclingnews