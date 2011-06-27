Marczynski sprints to national title
Smolen takes silver, Paterski bronze
Elite Men Road Race: Zlotoryja -
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|5:12:21
|2
|Tomasz Smolen (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|4
|Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|6
|Mariusz Gil
|7
|Adam Pierzga
|8
|Sylwester Janiszewski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|9
|Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|10
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Miche - Guerciotti)
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Team Netapp)
|12
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Matrix Powertag)
|13
|Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank Sungard)
|14
|Michal Podlaski
|15
|Robert Radosz
|16
|Pawel Cieslik (Bank BGZ)
|0:00:17
|17
|Michal Olejnik
|18
|Dariusz Rudnicki
|19
|Wojciech Halejak
|20
|Pawel Charucki (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|21
|Kamil Zielinski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|22
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski
|0:00:25
|23
|Adrian Kuriek
|24
|Radoslaw Romanik (Bank BGZ)
|25
|Tomasz Olejnik
|26
|Dariusz Wozniak (Legia-Felt)
|27
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank Sungard)
|28
|Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|29
|Marcin Urbanowski (Bank BGZ)
|30
|Blazej Janiaczyk (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
|0:00:37
