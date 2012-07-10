Trending

Konwa earns Polish cross country title

Gorycka wins women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Konwa (Pol)1:39:45
2Marek Galinski (Pol)0:01:04
3Piotr Brzozka (Pol)0:02:51
4Dariusz Batek (Pol)0:04:10
5Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:05:14
6Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:05:19
7Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:06:36
8Wojciech Halejak (Pol)0:06:48
9Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:07:38
10Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:07:57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paula Gorycka (Pol)1:27:50
2Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:01:00
3Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:02:22
4Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:05:17
5Monika Zur (Pol)0:11:43
6Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)0:19:04
7Magdalena Halajczak (Pol)
8Monika Brzezna (Pol)
9Marta Turobos (Pol)
10Marta Sulek (Pol)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piotr Konwa (Pol)1:07:54
2Sylwester Seweryn (Pol)0:02:24
3Benjamin Demkowski (Pol)0:03:16

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)1:03:16
2Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol)0:03:38
3Elzbieta Figura (Pol)0:04:47

