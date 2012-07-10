Konwa earns Polish cross country title
Gorycka wins women's championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|1:39:45
|2
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|0:01:04
|3
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|0:02:51
|4
|Dariusz Batek (Pol)
|0:04:10
|5
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:05:14
|6
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol)
|0:05:19
|7
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:06:36
|8
|Wojciech Halejak (Pol)
|0:06:48
|9
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:07:38
|10
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:07:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|1:27:50
|2
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:01:00
|3
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|0:02:22
|4
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|0:05:17
|5
|Monika Zur (Pol)
|0:11:43
|6
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|0:19:04
|7
|Magdalena Halajczak (Pol)
|8
|Monika Brzezna (Pol)
|9
|Marta Turobos (Pol)
|10
|Marta Sulek (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piotr Konwa (Pol)
|1:07:54
|2
|Sylwester Seweryn (Pol)
|0:02:24
|3
|Benjamin Demkowski (Pol)
|0:03:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
|1:03:16
|2
|Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol)
|0:03:38
|3
|Elzbieta Figura (Pol)
|0:04:47
