Gil wins men's championship
Wasiuk victorious in women's title race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariusz Gil
|0:53:00
|2
|Pawel Szczepaniak
|0:00:13
|3
|Marek Cichosz
|0:00:35
|4
|Robert Banach
|0:03:54
|5
|Slawomir Frejowski
|0:04:16
|6
|Lukasz Modzelewski
|7
|Robert Pietrzak
|8
|Radoslaw Lonka
|9
|Andrzej Michniak
|10
|Krzysztof Florczuk
|11
|Marcin Motyka
|12
|Piotr Tylek
|13
|Tomasz Sikora
|14
|Rafal Alchimowiz
|15
|Wojciech Szczotka
|16
|Waldemar Banasinski
|17
|Piotr Kacperski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marzena Wasiuk
|0:40:00
|2
|Dorota Warczyk
|0:01:50
|3
|Kinga Mudyn
|0:01:58
|4
|Barbara Stanislawiak
|0:02:21
|5
|Agnieszka Rek
|0:03:51
|6
|Olga Niewiarowska
|0:05:16
|7
|Natalia Mitkowska
|0:05:58
|8
|Karolina Garczynska
|0:07:30
|9
|Katarzyna Janicka
