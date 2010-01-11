Trending

Gil wins men's championship

Wasiuk victorious in women's title race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariusz Gil0:53:00
2Pawel Szczepaniak0:00:13
3Marek Cichosz0:00:35
4Robert Banach0:03:54
5Slawomir Frejowski0:04:16
6Lukasz Modzelewski
7Robert Pietrzak
8Radoslaw Lonka
9Andrzej Michniak
10Krzysztof Florczuk
11Marcin Motyka
12Piotr Tylek
13Tomasz Sikora
14Rafal Alchimowiz
15Wojciech Szczotka
16Waldemar Banasinski
17Piotr Kacperski

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marzena Wasiuk0:40:00
2Dorota Warczyk0:01:50
3Kinga Mudyn0:01:58
4Barbara Stanislawiak0:02:21
5Agnieszka Rek0:03:51
6Olga Niewiarowska0:05:16
7Natalia Mitkowska0:05:58
8Karolina Garczynska0:07:30
9Katarzyna Janicka

