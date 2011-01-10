Trending

Gil adds another title

Repeat in Polish championship for 27-year-old

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariusz Gil1:01:50
2Marek Cichosz0:00:11
3Andrzej Kaiser0:04:16
4Marek Galinski0:09:48
5Slawomir Pituch
6Mateusz Tylek
7Piotr Tylek
8Wojciech Szczotka
9Wieslaw Rowicki
10Wojciech Kaczmarski

Latest on Cyclingnews