Russian Serebryakov wins Piccolo Giro di Lombardia
Italians round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus)
|4:04:02
|2
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita)
|3
|Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)
|4
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita)
|5
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb)
|6
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|7
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Mauro Vicini (Ita)
|9
|Luciano Barindelli (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|11
|Luca Benedetti (Ita)
|12
|Paolo Colorma (Ita)
|13
|Marco Prodigioso (Ita)
|14
|Romain Beney (Swi)
|15
|Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
|16
|Luca Santimaria (Ita)
|17
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|18
|Thomas Welter (Fra)
|19
|Tommaso Salvetti (Ita)
|20
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita)
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|22
|Sven Schelling (Swi)
|23
|Daniele Angelini (Ita)
|24
|Yoann Barbas (Fra)
|25
|Manuel Capillo (Ita)
|26
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
|27
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita)
|28
|Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
|29
|Dario Gozio (Ita)
|30
|Alberto Nardin (Ita)
|31
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor)
|32
|Matteo Grava (Ita)
|33
|Antonio Doneddu (Ita)
|34
|Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
|35
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|36
|Federico Costantino (Ita)
|37
|Omar Lombardi (Ita)
|38
|Leandro Cotesta (Ita)
|39
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|40
|Roger Devittori (Swi)
|41
|Francesco Figini (Ita)
|42
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr)
|43
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita)
|44
|Andrea Barbetta (Ita)
|45
|Andrea Gallo (Ita)
|46
|Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
|47
|Marco Di Leo (Ita)
|48
|Andrea Iannello (Ita)
|49
|Mantas Bliakevicius (Ltu)
|50
|Oleg Usanin (Rus)
|51
|Simone Boifava (Ita)
|52
|Rustam Gainutdinov (Rus)
|53
|Lorenzo Pavan (Ita)
|54
|Norman Falco (Ita)
|55
|Alexandre Mercier (Swi)
|56
|Manuel Cazzaro (Ita)
|57
|Kristian Forbord (Nor)
|58
|Daniele Canziani (Ita)
|59
|Paolo Castelnovo (Ita)
|60
|Christian Schneeberger (Swi)
|61
|Gaetano Califano (Ita)
|62
|Andrea Crema (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy