Russian Serebryakov wins Piccolo Giro di Lombardia

Italians round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Serebryakov (Rus)4:04:02
2Maurizio Gorato (Ita)
3Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)
4Stiven Fanelli (Ita)
5Ruslan Karimov (Uzb)
6Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
7Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Mauro Vicini (Ita)
9Luciano Barindelli (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
10Romain Bardet (Fra)
11Luca Benedetti (Ita)
12Paolo Colorma (Ita)
13Marco Prodigioso (Ita)
14Romain Beney (Swi)
15Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
16Luca Santimaria (Ita)
17Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
18Thomas Welter (Fra)
19Tommaso Salvetti (Ita)
20Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita)
21Axel Domont (Fra)
22Sven Schelling (Swi)
23Daniele Angelini (Ita)
24Yoann Barbas (Fra)
25Manuel Capillo (Ita)
26Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
27Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita)
28Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
29Dario Gozio (Ita)
30Alberto Nardin (Ita)
31Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor)
32Matteo Grava (Ita)
33Antonio Doneddu (Ita)
34Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
35Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
36Federico Costantino (Ita)
37Omar Lombardi (Ita)
38Leandro Cotesta (Ita)
39Fabio Aru (Ita)
40Roger Devittori (Swi)
41Francesco Figini (Ita)
42Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr)
43Stefano Zanichelli (Ita)
44Andrea Barbetta (Ita)
45Andrea Gallo (Ita)
46Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
47Marco Di Leo (Ita)
48Andrea Iannello (Ita)
49Mantas Bliakevicius (Ltu)
50Oleg Usanin (Rus)
51Simone Boifava (Ita)
52Rustam Gainutdinov (Rus)
53Lorenzo Pavan (Ita)
54Norman Falco (Ita)
55Alexandre Mercier (Swi)
56Manuel Cazzaro (Ita)
57Kristian Forbord (Nor)
58Daniele Canziani (Ita)
59Paolo Castelnovo (Ita)
60Christian Schneeberger (Swi)
61Gaetano Califano (Ita)
62Andrea Crema (Ita)

