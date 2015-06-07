Image 1 of 29 Spain's Carlos Barbero Cuesta celebrates his win at the 2015 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 29 Drapac leads the chase (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 29 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop) (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 29 Danny Summerhill (UHC) (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 29 Adam De Vos and Robin Carpenter (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 29 The breakaway gets caught on the penultimate lap (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 29 Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) on the attack (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 29 Connor McCutcheon and Chris Horner head up the wall (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 9 of 29 Ty Magner (Hincapie) popped a wheelie on the final climb to the delight of the crowd (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 10 of 29 Michael Woods (Optum) opens up the sprint (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 11 of 29 Adam Myerson (Astellas) riding in his final Philly race (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 12 of 29 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 13 of 29 Kiel Reijnen (UHC) (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 14 of 29 Kiel Reijnen and Travis McCabe at the start (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 15 of 29 Robin Carpenter and Toms Skujins (Hincapie) at the start (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 16 of 29 Chris Horner and Jack Bobridge got a call up (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 17 of 29 Alex Rasmussen (Trefor-Blue Water) won in 2011 but was ill this year (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 18 of 29 The peloton on the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 19 of 29 The peloton on the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 20 of 29 Tanner Putt (UHC) off the front with Adam De Vos (H&R Block) (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 21 of 29 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) puts the hurt on (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 22 of 29 Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) struggled on the final climb (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 23 of 29 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas-Safeway) makes one more big push on the last lap (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 24 of 29 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team was caught out of the break- forcing them to drive the chase (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 25 of 29 Airgas-Safeway's Chris Horner drives the riders into the winning break (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 26 of 29 Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) makes a selection to split the field at the end of the wall (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 27 of 29 Team Jamis-Hagens Berman stretch out the field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 28 of 29 Mexican National Champion, Luis Lemus (Airgas-Safeway) makes the first big attack of the day with much more to come (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 29 of 29 The Men's field starts off on a perfect morning (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Spanish rider Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) sprinted from a small breakaway group to take the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic victory Sunday on top of the Manayunk Wall, ahead of Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie).

The Caja Rural team made a big splash in their US debut, putting three riders into the final split and helping Optum and Jamis-Hagens Berman drive the pace to keep the group away from the concerted chase led by defending champion Kiel Reijnen's UnitedHealthcare team.

Barbero, winner of a stage during this year's Vuelta Madrid, was quietly biding his time in the group, waiting for his perfect chance to pounce. The 24-year-old and his team were at a disadvantage because of their unfamiliarity with the North American peloton, but it turned into an advantage during the sprint to the line when Barbero was able to get the jump on riders who were unaware of his powerful turn of speed..

"We really wanted to do a good race because this is the home of Fuji and Oval Concepts, two of our sponsors," Barbero said. "It's really great to get the win for the team. It's our eighth win in the last two months, and my second. The team is doing very well, and of course it is our first win in the United States."

Airgas-Safeway's Chris Horner attacked on the penultimate climb, leading teammate Connor McCutcheon across, and the move split off a 15-rider group on the last lap. Caught behind the break was two-time winner Reijnen, but Caja Rural was well represented with three riders, including veteran Amets Txurruka, who helped to set up Barbero in the mad dash to the line.

"We were really pushing in the breakaway to make sure it stayed clear. Amets [Txurruka] controlled the breakaway, and then once we got to the final climb I was able to regulate my efforts and choose the perfect time to attack."

Optum's Guillaume Boivin was instrumental in keeping the breakaway clear on the final lap. His teammate, Woods, said "Boivin was phenomenal. He did the bulk of the work, and if it wasn't for him I don't think the group would have survived. He put me into position going into the climb, I was fourth - I hit out early but I just didn't have enough to get separation on the Caja Rural rider, and he had a great kick in the last 300m, and I just wasn't able to follow," he added.

"This race has been a big race for me over the past three years. I love this race. I haven't had much luck the last two years, and the third one was the charm. I had a good one and to be on the podium is really special."

A bleary-eyed peloton, playing second fiddle to the women this year and racing hours before their World Cup round, took to the course at 8 a.m. under sunny skies, with a light breeze and cool temperatures. It was a big change from every year in the men's race history, where they raced in sweltering heat and for well over 200km. Now just 173km, the race was full on for almost the entire day, with attacks going clear on every lap but none managing a sizeable gap.

Adam De Vos (H&R Block) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) were the first riders on the attack, going clear on the second lap, but their move was short lived. Putt was still clear at the end of lap three, but he was soon reeled in.

Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) attacked several times, racking up enough points to win the sprint jersey. He and teammate Ty Magner had a two-man break that was joined by several other riders, but it was never enough to stay away.

"The sprint jersey is usually a byproduct of being aggressive on the road," Carpenter said. The race historically was in the 250km range, and the longest race in the US. Now only 173km, Carpenter said the dynamic changed quite a bit. "I think the shorter race is great. With the finish on the wall, a race less than 180km, it really opens the door for what we were trying to do today - send riders off the front, keep the pressure on Unitedhealthcare. We didn't win, but it's the first time Kiel hasn't won, and the race hasn't come down to a sprint on the wall."

Carpenter said he wanted to get the mountains classification, in part because he grew up in Manayunk and had a huge number of supporters on the wall, but H&R Block's Adam De Vos had accumulated too many points by the time he began going after the climbs. "I'm pretty happy with the sprint jersey, the team was on the podium and got best young rider. We did very well today."

The peloton came into the penultimate lap largely intact, but an attack by Horner on the wall splintered the group. His efforts came to naught when he hit something and broke a spoke on the final lap, and was unable to contest the finish. His teammate Connor McCutcheon launched a solo move halfway through the lap that could have helped him in the finale..

"Connor set me up perfectly, but every time I stood up the wheel would go to the brake pads and stay there," Horner said "Connor was amazing. He rode really well at US Pro championships, and last week in Winston-Salem was in the break both days. We were planning to go with one to go and when I looked back he was on my wheel - it was beautiful. Airgas team did a great job today."

Reijnen rolled in 17th from the chasing group, disappointed to have missed the split and lose out on defending his title. "That last climb we started a little far back. I thought everyone was content bringing it to a field sprint, and my guys were riding the front with Drapac keeping it steady," Reijnen said. "It didn't look dangerous over the climb, so I didn't panic, then all of a sudden the field sat up. I had guys and it took them a while to get to the front, and by the time they got there it was too late. I'm super disappointed. I had the legs to win again, but I didn't get the shot. It's hard to dig that last 50m when you're not sprinting for first place."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:54:11 2 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:01 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:04 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:06 5 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:07 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:08 7 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 8 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:28 10 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:00:31 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:33 12 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 13 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:35 14 Rdi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:36 15 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:37 16 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop 0:00:38 17 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:39 19 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:42 21 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:44 22 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 23 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:46 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:49 25 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 0:00:50 26 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:52 27 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 28 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:53 30 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 31 Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor 32 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:01:00 33 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 35 Alexander Braico (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:02 36 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 37 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:04 38 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:01:05 39 Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:07 40 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:09 41 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel 0:01:10 42 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:11 43 Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:12 44 Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:13 45 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:14 46 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:15 47 James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:16 48 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Veloselect 0:01:18 49 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 50 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:19 51 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:20 52 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:01:21 53 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 54 Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:22 55 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:24 56 Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System - Stan's Notubes 0:01:25 57 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:28 58 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle Cannondale 0:01:31 59 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:33 60 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:36 61 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:38 62 Etienne Moreau (Can) Veloselect 0:01:39 63 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:46 64 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:55 66 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:01:56 67 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:58 68 Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 69 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:00 70 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:07 71 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:10 72 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 73 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:17 74 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 75 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:02:18 76 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:25 77 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:26 78 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:02:29 79 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:33 80 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 81 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:34 82 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:39 83 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 84 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:41 85 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:02:47 86 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:11 87 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:22 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:42 89 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:49 90 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:51 91 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:12 92 Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:07:00 93 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:04 94 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:07:05 95 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:03 96 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:08:08 97 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 98 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 99 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:09 100 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:10 101 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 102 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:08:11 103 Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System - Stan's Notubes 104 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop 0:08:13 105 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 106 Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 107 Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:08:15 108 Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle Cannondale 0:08:32 109 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Incycle Cannondale 110 Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:08:33 111 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 112 Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:00 113 Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:09:24 114 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:10:18 115 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 0:13:31 116 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:13:38 117 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 118 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:13:39 119 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:13:40 120 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:14:56

KOM Overall

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 50 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 38

Sprint Overall