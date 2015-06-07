Barbero wins Philly Cycling Classic
Spanish rider beats Optum's Woods and HIncapie's Skujins in sprint up Manayunk
Spanish rider Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) sprinted from a small breakaway group to take the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic victory Sunday on top of the Manayunk Wall, ahead of Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie).
The Caja Rural team made a big splash in their US debut, putting three riders into the final split and helping Optum and Jamis-Hagens Berman drive the pace to keep the group away from the concerted chase led by defending champion Kiel Reijnen's UnitedHealthcare team.
Barbero, winner of a stage during this year's Vuelta Madrid, was quietly biding his time in the group, waiting for his perfect chance to pounce. The 24-year-old and his team were at a disadvantage because of their unfamiliarity with the North American peloton, but it turned into an advantage during the sprint to the line when Barbero was able to get the jump on riders who were unaware of his powerful turn of speed..
"We really wanted to do a good race because this is the home of Fuji and Oval Concepts, two of our sponsors," Barbero said. "It's really great to get the win for the team. It's our eighth win in the last two months, and my second. The team is doing very well, and of course it is our first win in the United States."
Airgas-Safeway's Chris Horner attacked on the penultimate climb, leading teammate Connor McCutcheon across, and the move split off a 15-rider group on the last lap. Caught behind the break was two-time winner Reijnen, but Caja Rural was well represented with three riders, including veteran Amets Txurruka, who helped to set up Barbero in the mad dash to the line.
"We were really pushing in the breakaway to make sure it stayed clear. Amets [Txurruka] controlled the breakaway, and then once we got to the final climb I was able to regulate my efforts and choose the perfect time to attack."
Optum's Guillaume Boivin was instrumental in keeping the breakaway clear on the final lap. His teammate, Woods, said "Boivin was phenomenal. He did the bulk of the work, and if it wasn't for him I don't think the group would have survived. He put me into position going into the climb, I was fourth - I hit out early but I just didn't have enough to get separation on the Caja Rural rider, and he had a great kick in the last 300m, and I just wasn't able to follow," he added.
"This race has been a big race for me over the past three years. I love this race. I haven't had much luck the last two years, and the third one was the charm. I had a good one and to be on the podium is really special."
A bleary-eyed peloton, playing second fiddle to the women this year and racing hours before their World Cup round, took to the course at 8 a.m. under sunny skies, with a light breeze and cool temperatures. It was a big change from every year in the men's race history, where they raced in sweltering heat and for well over 200km. Now just 173km, the race was full on for almost the entire day, with attacks going clear on every lap but none managing a sizeable gap.
Adam De Vos (H&R Block) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) were the first riders on the attack, going clear on the second lap, but their move was short lived. Putt was still clear at the end of lap three, but he was soon reeled in.
Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) attacked several times, racking up enough points to win the sprint jersey. He and teammate Ty Magner had a two-man break that was joined by several other riders, but it was never enough to stay away.
"The sprint jersey is usually a byproduct of being aggressive on the road," Carpenter said. The race historically was in the 250km range, and the longest race in the US. Now only 173km, Carpenter said the dynamic changed quite a bit. "I think the shorter race is great. With the finish on the wall, a race less than 180km, it really opens the door for what we were trying to do today - send riders off the front, keep the pressure on Unitedhealthcare. We didn't win, but it's the first time Kiel hasn't won, and the race hasn't come down to a sprint on the wall."
Carpenter said he wanted to get the mountains classification, in part because he grew up in Manayunk and had a huge number of supporters on the wall, but H&R Block's Adam De Vos had accumulated too many points by the time he began going after the climbs. "I'm pretty happy with the sprint jersey, the team was on the podium and got best young rider. We did very well today."
The peloton came into the penultimate lap largely intact, but an attack by Horner on the wall splintered the group. His efforts came to naught when he hit something and broke a spoke on the final lap, and was unable to contest the finish. His teammate Connor McCutcheon launched a solo move halfway through the lap that could have helped him in the finale..
"Connor set me up perfectly, but every time I stood up the wheel would go to the brake pads and stay there," Horner said "Connor was amazing. He rode really well at US Pro championships, and last week in Winston-Salem was in the break both days. We were planning to go with one to go and when I looked back he was on my wheel - it was beautiful. Airgas team did a great job today."
Reijnen rolled in 17th from the chasing group, disappointed to have missed the split and lose out on defending his title. "That last climb we started a little far back. I thought everyone was content bringing it to a field sprint, and my guys were riding the front with Drapac keeping it steady," Reijnen said. "It didn't look dangerous over the climb, so I didn't panic, then all of a sudden the field sat up. I had guys and it took them a while to get to the front, and by the time they got there it was too late. I'm super disappointed. I had the legs to win again, but I didn't get the shot. It's hard to dig that last 50m when you're not sprinting for first place."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:54:11
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:01
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:06
|5
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:07
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|8
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:28
|10
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:00:31
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:33
|12
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:35
|14
|Rdi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:36
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37
|16
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:00:38
|17
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|19
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:42
|21
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|22
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|23
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:46
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|25
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|0:00:50
|26
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|27
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|28
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|30
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|31
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|32
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:01:00
|33
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|35
|Alexander Braico (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:02
|36
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|37
|Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|38
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:01:05
|39
|Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|40
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|41
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel
|0:01:10
|42
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:11
|43
|Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:01:12
|44
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:01:13
|45
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:01:14
|46
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:15
|47
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:16
|48
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Veloselect
|0:01:18
|49
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|50
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|51
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|52
|Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|0:01:21
|53
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|54
|Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|55
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|56
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System - Stan's Notubes
|0:01:25
|57
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:28
|58
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle Cannondale
|0:01:31
|59
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:33
|60
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:36
|61
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:38
|62
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Veloselect
|0:01:39
|63
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:46
|64
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|66
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|0:01:56
|67
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:58
|68
|Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|69
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:00
|70
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:07
|71
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:10
|72
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|73
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:17
|74
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|75
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:02:18
|76
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|77
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|78
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:02:29
|79
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:33
|80
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|81
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:34
|82
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:39
|83
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|84
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:41
|85
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:02:47
|86
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|87
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:22
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|89
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:49
|90
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|91
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:12
|92
|Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:07:00
|93
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:04
|94
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|95
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:03
|96
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:08:08
|97
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|98
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|99
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:09
|100
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:10
|101
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|102
|Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:08:11
|103
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System - Stan's Notubes
|104
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:08:13
|105
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|106
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|107
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|108
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle Cannondale
|0:08:32
|109
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Incycle Cannondale
|110
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:08:33
|111
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|112
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:00
|113
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:24
|114
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:10:18
|115
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:13:31
|116
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:13:38
|117
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|118
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:13:39
|119
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:13:40
|120
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:14:56
KOM Overall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|50
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|38
Sprint Overall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|3
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|4
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|6
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Rdi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|3
|8
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|3
|9
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|14
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|15
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|16
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop
|1
|17
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
