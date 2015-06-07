Trending

Barbero wins Philly Cycling Classic

Spanish rider beats Optum's Woods and HIncapie's Skujins in sprint up Manayunk

Spanish rider Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) sprinted from a small breakaway group to take the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic victory Sunday on top of the Manayunk Wall, ahead of Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie).

The Caja Rural team made a big splash in their US debut, putting three riders into the final split and helping Optum and Jamis-Hagens Berman drive the pace to keep the group away from the concerted chase led by defending champion Kiel Reijnen's UnitedHealthcare team.

Barbero, winner of a stage during this year's Vuelta Madrid, was quietly biding his time in the group, waiting for his perfect chance to pounce. The 24-year-old and his team were at a disadvantage because of their unfamiliarity with the North American peloton, but it turned into an advantage during the sprint to the line when Barbero was able to get the jump on riders who were unaware of his powerful turn of speed..

"We really wanted to do a good race because this is the home of Fuji and Oval Concepts, two of our sponsors," Barbero said. "It's really great to get the win for the team. It's our eighth win in the last two months, and my second. The team is doing very well, and of course it is our first win in the United States."

Airgas-Safeway's Chris Horner attacked on the penultimate climb, leading teammate Connor McCutcheon across, and the move split off a 15-rider group on the last lap. Caught behind the break was two-time winner Reijnen, but Caja Rural was well represented with three riders, including veteran Amets Txurruka, who helped to set up Barbero in the mad dash to the line.

"We were really pushing in the breakaway to make sure it stayed clear. Amets [Txurruka] controlled the breakaway, and then once we got to the final climb I was able to regulate my efforts and choose the perfect time to attack."

Optum's Guillaume Boivin was instrumental in keeping the breakaway clear on the final lap. His teammate, Woods, said "Boivin was phenomenal. He did the bulk of the work, and if it wasn't for him I don't think the group would have survived. He put me into position going into the climb, I was fourth - I hit out early but I just didn't have enough to get separation on the Caja Rural rider, and he had a great kick in the last 300m, and I just wasn't able to follow," he added.

"This race has been a big race for me over the past three years. I love this race. I haven't had much luck the last two years, and the third one was the charm. I had a good one and to be on the podium is really special."

A bleary-eyed peloton, playing second fiddle to the women this year and racing hours before their World Cup round, took to the course at 8 a.m. under sunny skies, with a light breeze and cool temperatures. It was a big change from every year in the men's race history, where they raced in sweltering heat and for well over 200km. Now just 173km, the race was full on for almost the entire day, with attacks going clear on every lap but none managing a sizeable gap.

Adam De Vos (H&R Block) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) were the first riders on the attack, going clear on the second lap, but their move was short lived. Putt was still clear at the end of lap three, but he was soon reeled in.

Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) attacked several times, racking up enough points to win the sprint jersey. He and teammate Ty Magner had a two-man break that was joined by several other riders, but it was never enough to stay away.

"The sprint jersey is usually a byproduct of being aggressive on the road," Carpenter said. The race historically was in the 250km range, and the longest race in the US. Now only 173km, Carpenter said the dynamic changed quite a bit. "I think the shorter race is great. With the finish on the wall, a race less than 180km, it really opens the door for what we were trying to do today - send riders off the front, keep the pressure on Unitedhealthcare. We didn't win, but it's the first time Kiel hasn't won, and the race hasn't come down to a sprint on the wall."

Carpenter said he wanted to get the mountains classification, in part because he grew up in Manayunk and had a huge number of supporters on the wall, but H&R Block's Adam De Vos had accumulated too many points by the time he began going after the climbs. "I'm pretty happy with the sprint jersey, the team was on the podium and got best young rider. We did very well today."

The peloton came into the penultimate lap largely intact, but an attack by Horner on the wall splintered the group. His efforts came to naught when he hit something and broke a spoke on the final lap, and was unable to contest the finish. His teammate Connor McCutcheon launched a solo move halfway through the lap that could have helped him in the finale..

"Connor set me up perfectly, but every time I stood up the wheel would go to the brake pads and stay there," Horner said "Connor was amazing. He rode really well at US Pro championships, and last week in Winston-Salem was in the break both days. We were planning to go with one to go and when I looked back he was on my wheel - it was beautiful. Airgas team did a great job today."

Reijnen rolled in 17th from the chasing group, disappointed to have missed the split and lose out on defending his title. "That last climb we started a little far back. I thought everyone was content bringing it to a field sprint, and my guys were riding the front with Drapac keeping it steady," Reijnen said. "It didn't look dangerous over the climb, so I didn't panic, then all of a sudden the field sat up. I had guys and it took them a while to get to the front, and by the time they got there it was too late. I'm super disappointed. I had the legs to win again, but I didn't get the shot. It's hard to dig that last 50m when you're not sprinting for first place."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:54:11
2Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:01
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:04
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:06
5Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:07
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:08
7Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
8Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:28
10Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:00:31
11Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:33
12Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:35
14Rdi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:36
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:37
16Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop0:00:38
17Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:39
19Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:42
21Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:44
22Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
23Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:46
24Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:49
25Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop0:00:50
26Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:52
27Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
28Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
29Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:53
30Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
31Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
32Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:01:00
33Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
35Alexander Braico (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:02
36Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
37Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:04
38Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:01:05
39Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:07
40Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:09
41Christopher Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel0:01:10
42Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:11
43Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:12
44Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:13
45Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:14
46Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:15
47James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:16
48Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Veloselect0:01:18
49Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
50Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:19
51Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:20
52Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:01:21
53Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
54Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:22
55Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:24
56Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System - Stan's Notubes0:01:25
57Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:28
58Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle Cannondale0:01:31
59Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:33
60Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:36
61Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:38
62Etienne Moreau (Can) Veloselect0:01:39
63Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:46
64Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:55
66Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:01:56
67Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:58
68Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
69Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:00
70Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:07
71Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:10
72Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
73Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:17
74Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
75Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:02:18
76Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:25
77Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:26
78Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:02:29
79David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:33
80Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
81Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:34
82Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:39
83Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
84Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:41
85Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:02:47
86John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:11
87Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:22
88Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:42
89Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:49
90Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:51
91Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:12
92Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:07:00
93Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:04
94Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:07:05
95Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:08:03
96Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:08:08
97Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
98Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
99Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:09
100Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:10
101Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
102Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:08:11
103Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System - Stan's Notubes
104Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop0:08:13
105Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
106Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
107Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:08:15
108Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle Cannondale0:08:32
109Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Incycle Cannondale
110Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:08:33
111Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
112Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:00
113Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:24
114David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:10:18
115Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop0:13:31
116Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:13:38
117Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
118Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:13:39
119Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:13:40
120Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:14:56

KOM Overall

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling50pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team38

Sprint Overall

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team30pts
2Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team13
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
4Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling4
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
6Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
7Rdi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP3
8Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop3
9Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team3
10Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
11Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
12Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
14Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
15Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1
16Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop1
17Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling1

 

