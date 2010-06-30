Trending

Ellis wins wheel race in the west

Meares claims women's title

Image 1 of 12

Carlo Barendilla (Glen Parker Cycles) was second in the wheel race.

Carlo Barendilla (Glen Parker Cycles) was second in the wheel race.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 2 of 12

Seonha Yu (Korea) beat her countrywomen in the elimination race.

Seonha Yu (Korea) beat her countrywomen in the elimination race.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 3 of 12

Jayco rider Scott Sunderland was very strong in the sprint events.

Jayco rider Scott Sunderland was very strong in the sprint events.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 4 of 12

Sarah Kent (WAIS) claims victory in the women's sprint.

Sarah Kent (WAIS) claims victory in the women's sprint.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 5 of 12

World Junior Track Champion Michaela Anderson.

World Junior Track Champion Michaela Anderson.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 6 of 12

Liu Heng from China.

Liu Heng from China.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 7 of 12

Kaarle McCulloch and Anna Meares relax between events.

Kaarle McCulloch and Anna Meares relax between events.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 8 of 12

Jack Ward battles with Matthew Glaetzer.

Jack Ward battles with Matthew Glaetzer.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 9 of 12

Spectators had a former world champion keeping them informed on the night.

Spectators had a former world champion keeping them informed on the night.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 10 of 12

Darren Harry watching the opposition.

Darren Harry watching the opposition.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 11 of 12

Commonwealth Games medallist Murry Hall watched on with his wife Tracey.

Commonwealth Games medallist Murry Hall watched on with his wife Tracey.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)
Image 12 of 12

Tanah Robinson from South Africa was in Perth for the race.

Tanah Robinson from South Africa was in Perth for the race.
(Image credit: Richard Smith)

Results

Highbury Homes Westral Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Ellis (JAYCO AIS)
2Carlo Barendilla (Glen Parker Cycles)
3Theo Yates (Peel District Cycle Club)

Women’s Cyclo Sportif Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (JAYCO AIS)
2Bella King (WAIS)
3Holly Williams (WAIS)

Flying 200 metres
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (JAYCO AIS)
2Emily Rosemond (JAYCO AIS)
3Kaarle McCulloch (JAYCO AIS)

Final 200 metres
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (JAYCO AIS)
2Emily Rosemond (JAYCO AIS)
3Kaarle McCulloch (JAYCO AIS)

20 Lap Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Kent (WAIS)
2Bella King (WAIS)
3Seonha Yu (Korea)

Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Kent (WAIS)
2Seonha Yu (Korea)
3Suhyeon Kim (Korea)

25 Lap Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Kent (WAIS)
2Suhyeon Kim (Korea)
3Bella King (WAIS)

6 Lap Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (JAYCO AIS)
2Kaarle McCulloch (JAYCO AIS)
3Holly Williams (WAIS)

Flying 200 metres
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (SASI)
2Micheal Corrigan (QIS)
3Matthew Hammond (VIS)

Final 200 metres
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zac Dellar (QIS)
2Matthew Hammond (VIS)
3Matthew Glaetzer (SASI)

Senior Flying 200 metres
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Ellis (JAYCO AIS)
2Scott Sunderland (JAYCO AIS)
3Duane Johansen (Cyclemania)

Final 200 metres
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Ellis (JAYCO AIS)
2Scott Sunderland (JAYCO AIS)
3Duane Johansen (Cyclemania)

25 Lap Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Suong Hoon Park (Korea)
2Steven Hall (Arbitrage)
3Glen Harris (Arbitrage)

Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Glen Harris (Arbitrage)
2Carlo Barendilla (Glen Parker)
3Darren Harry

U/19 6 Lap Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Hammond (VIS)
2Matthew Glaetzer (SASI)
3Michael Corrigan (QIS)

Invitational Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Sunderland (JAYCO AIS)
2Daniel Ellis (JAYCO AIS)
3James Glasspool (SASI)

30 Lap Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Suong Hoon Park (Korea)
2Carlo Barendilla (Glen Parker)
3Matthew Glaetzer (SASI)

