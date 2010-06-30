Ellis wins wheel race in the west
Meares claims women's title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Ellis (JAYCO AIS)
|2
|Carlo Barendilla (Glen Parker Cycles)
|3
|Theo Yates (Peel District Cycle Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (JAYCO AIS)
|2
|Bella King (WAIS)
|3
|Holly Williams (WAIS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (JAYCO AIS)
|2
|Emily Rosemond (JAYCO AIS)
|3
|Kaarle McCulloch (JAYCO AIS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (JAYCO AIS)
|2
|Emily Rosemond (JAYCO AIS)
|3
|Kaarle McCulloch (JAYCO AIS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Kent (WAIS)
|2
|Bella King (WAIS)
|3
|Seonha Yu (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Kent (WAIS)
|2
|Seonha Yu (Korea)
|3
|Suhyeon Kim (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Kent (WAIS)
|2
|Suhyeon Kim (Korea)
|3
|Bella King (WAIS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (JAYCO AIS)
|2
|Kaarle McCulloch (JAYCO AIS)
|3
|Holly Williams (WAIS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (SASI)
|2
|Micheal Corrigan (QIS)
|3
|Matthew Hammond (VIS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Zac Dellar (QIS)
|2
|Matthew Hammond (VIS)
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (SASI)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Ellis (JAYCO AIS)
|2
|Scott Sunderland (JAYCO AIS)
|3
|Duane Johansen (Cyclemania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Ellis (JAYCO AIS)
|2
|Scott Sunderland (JAYCO AIS)
|3
|Duane Johansen (Cyclemania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Suong Hoon Park (Korea)
|2
|Steven Hall (Arbitrage)
|3
|Glen Harris (Arbitrage)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Glen Harris (Arbitrage)
|2
|Carlo Barendilla (Glen Parker)
|3
|Darren Harry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Hammond (VIS)
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (SASI)
|3
|Michael Corrigan (QIS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Scott Sunderland (JAYCO AIS)
|2
|Daniel Ellis (JAYCO AIS)
|3
|James Glasspool (SASI)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Suong Hoon Park (Korea)
|2
|Carlo Barendilla (Glen Parker)
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (SASI)
