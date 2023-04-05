Pays de la Loire Tour: Bryan Coquard takes overall lead with stage 1 win
Crash and protests muddle start of four-day stage race
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) won the opening stage of the Région Pays de la Loire Tour on Tuesday. EF Education-EasyPost’s Marijn van den Berg took second and Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH) finished third.
The sprint victory was Coquard’s second this year and marked the 50th career win for the Frenchman.
Pays de la Loire Tour is the successor of the Sarthe Pays de la Loire Cycling Circuit. The first of four days of racing had a rocky start from the start at Saint-Père-en-Retzas as protesters against pension reform in France lined a small section of the course 5km from the start and caused a short disruption in the proceedings.
A group of three riders built a slight advantage with just under 100km to go in the 162km contest - Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies), Maël Guégan (CIC U Nantes Atlantique) and Johan Meens (Bingoal WB). The trio stayed intact for 70km as they hit the five local laps, which included the KOM points at Côte Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, Guégan taking all eight points on the two passes.
The trio’s gap was down to under 30 seconds with 8km to ride, so Ferron accelerated to try alone at the front, which lasted for almost 5km. It was soon after the catch that 15 riders were involved in a crash, which left Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) out of contention for the sprint in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-vie.
Coquard will wear the first leader's jersey for stage 2, 169.4km from Clisson to Le Lion-d'Angers.
Results
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Pays de la Loire Tour: Uno-X goes one-two on stage 2 with Blikra and FredheimCoquard drops to second on GC behind Blikra after crash takes Frenchman out of sprint
-
Pays de la Loire Tour: Bryan Coquard takes overall lead with stage 1 winCrash and protests muddle start of four-day stage race
-
As it happened: Jonas Vingegaard blasts to stage 3 win and lead in Itzulia Basque CountryJumbo-Visma leader moved ahead for narrow win on brutal final climb
-
As it happened: Philipsen beats Welsford and Cavendish in Scheldeprijs sprintAll the action from the mid-week Classic