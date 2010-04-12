Trending

Stuyven wins four-way sprint

Great Britain, USA record podium finish

Image 1 of 2

Lawson Craddock shows off his trophy after sprinting to third place in the junior version of the famed Paris-Roubaix.

Lawson Craddock shows off his trophy after sprinting to third place in the junior version of the famed Paris-Roubaix.
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 2 of 2

Junior men's Paris-Roubaix podium (l-r): Daniel Mclay, Jasper Stuyven and Lawson Craddock.

Junior men's Paris-Roubaix podium (l-r): Daniel Mclay, Jasper Stuyven and Lawson Craddock.
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)

The first Nations Cup race lived up to its name, with a Belgian, Russian, American and British rider sharing a sprint for the Paris-Roubaix junior title. It was Belgian rider Jasper Stuyven who proved fastest in the final showdown, with Great Britain’s Daniel Mclay holding off USA rider Lawson Craddock for second place.

The race proved a successful one for the Anglophone riders, with Great Britain landing three of its riders inside the top 10. Sam Harrison was awarded the ‘best rider on the cobbles’ award after riding to seventh overall for the nation.

USA Cycling’s junior programs manager Benjamin Sharp said the team’s podium was thanks to the hard work by all of his riders. “This is a great result for the entire team and is definitely a reflection of the entire group coming together to learn to work as a unit,” said Sharp. “Everyone was involved with this podium and I’m very pleased with the result. The level of our juniors goes up every year and I’m very excited to see what comes next.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium National Team3:21:55
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
3Lawson Craddock (USA) United States Of America National Team
4Kiril Yatsevich (Rus) Russian Federation National Team
5Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:33
6Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
7Sam Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
8Rick Ottema (Ned) Netherlands National Team
9Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Portugal National Team
10Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belgium National Team
11Florian Sénéchal (Fra) France National Team
12Romain Guyot (Fra) France National Team0:00:36
13Ryan Eastman (USA) United States Of America National Team0:01:05
14Fabio Nappa (Ger) Germany National Team
15Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Russian Federation National Team
16Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) France National Team
17Peter Taylor (USA) United States Of America National Team
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Slovenia National Team
19Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Austria National Team0:01:10
20Juan Carmona (USA) United States Of America National Team0:01:12
21Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland National Team0:01:14
22Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russian Federation National Team0:01:55
23Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation National Team0:01:59
24Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Portugal National Team
25Michal Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
26Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France National Team0:02:30
27Emil Olsen (Den) Denmark National Team0:03:11
28Florian Delagneau (Fra) France National Team
29Martin Kunz (Aut) Austria National Team0:03:15
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:03:26
31Emilien Viennet (Fra) France National Team
32Joël Peter (Swi) Switzerland National Team0:03:41
33Eric Ravaioli (Ita) Italy National Team0:03:43
34Bryan Coquard (Fra) France National Team0:03:45
35Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
36Ignazio Moser (Ita) Italy National Team
37Aurélien Lapalus (Fra) France National Team
38Jaran Nilsen (Nor) Norway National Team0:03:47
39Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norway National Team
40Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway National Team
41Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Norway National Team0:03:54
42Frederik Frison (Bel) Belgium National Team0:03:56
43Leonel Sousa Coutinho (Por) Portugal National Team0:05:12
44Søren Sølvsten (Den) Denmark National Team0:05:14
45Didier Caspers (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:06:05
46Josh Papworth (GBr) Great Britain National Team
47Robin Wennekers (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:06:23
48Paul Moerland (Ned) Netherlands National Team
49Samuel Magalhães (Por) Portugal National Team
50Timmo Jeret (Est) Estonia National Team
51Paolo Simion (Ita) Italy National Team0:06:35
52Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:06:38
53Loïc Chetout (Fra) France National Team
54David Kessler (USA) United States Of America National Team0:07:17
55Clément Chevrier (Fra) France National Team0:07:25
56Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
57Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
58Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) France National Team
59Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Austria National Team0:08:25
60Mathew Lipscomb (USA) United States Of America National Team0:08:34
61Blaz Bogataj (Slo) Slovenia National Team0:09:24
62Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany National Team
63Martin Reinert (Ger) Germany National Team
64Mihkel Raïm (Est) Estonia National Team
65Wojciech Franczak (Pol) Poland National Team
66Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:09:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews