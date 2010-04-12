Image 1 of 2 Lawson Craddock shows off his trophy after sprinting to third place in the junior version of the famed Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 2 Junior men's Paris-Roubaix podium (l-r): Daniel Mclay, Jasper Stuyven and Lawson Craddock. (Image credit: Etienne Garnier)

The first Nations Cup race lived up to its name, with a Belgian, Russian, American and British rider sharing a sprint for the Paris-Roubaix junior title. It was Belgian rider Jasper Stuyven who proved fastest in the final showdown, with Great Britain’s Daniel Mclay holding off USA rider Lawson Craddock for second place.

The race proved a successful one for the Anglophone riders, with Great Britain landing three of its riders inside the top 10. Sam Harrison was awarded the ‘best rider on the cobbles’ award after riding to seventh overall for the nation.

USA Cycling’s junior programs manager Benjamin Sharp said the team’s podium was thanks to the hard work by all of his riders. “This is a great result for the entire team and is definitely a reflection of the entire group coming together to learn to work as a unit,” said Sharp. “Everyone was involved with this podium and I’m very pleased with the result. The level of our juniors goes up every year and I’m very excited to see what comes next.”

Results