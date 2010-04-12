Stuyven wins four-way sprint
Great Britain, USA record podium finish
The first Nations Cup race lived up to its name, with a Belgian, Russian, American and British rider sharing a sprint for the Paris-Roubaix junior title. It was Belgian rider Jasper Stuyven who proved fastest in the final showdown, with Great Britain’s Daniel Mclay holding off USA rider Lawson Craddock for second place.
The race proved a successful one for the Anglophone riders, with Great Britain landing three of its riders inside the top 10. Sam Harrison was awarded the ‘best rider on the cobbles’ award after riding to seventh overall for the nation.
USA Cycling’s junior programs manager Benjamin Sharp said the team’s podium was thanks to the hard work by all of his riders. “This is a great result for the entire team and is definitely a reflection of the entire group coming together to learn to work as a unit,” said Sharp. “Everyone was involved with this podium and I’m very pleased with the result. The level of our juniors goes up every year and I’m very excited to see what comes next.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium National Team
|3:21:55
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) United States Of America National Team
|4
|Kiril Yatsevich (Rus) Russian Federation National Team
|5
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|7
|Sam Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|8
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|9
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Portugal National Team
|10
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belgium National Team
|11
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) France National Team
|12
|Romain Guyot (Fra) France National Team
|0:00:36
|13
|Ryan Eastman (USA) United States Of America National Team
|0:01:05
|14
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Germany National Team
|15
|Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Russian Federation National Team
|16
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) France National Team
|17
|Peter Taylor (USA) United States Of America National Team
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Slovenia National Team
|19
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Austria National Team
|0:01:10
|20
|Juan Carmona (USA) United States Of America National Team
|0:01:12
|21
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland National Team
|0:01:14
|22
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russian Federation National Team
|0:01:55
|23
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation National Team
|0:01:59
|24
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Portugal National Team
|25
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|26
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France National Team
|0:02:30
|27
|Emil Olsen (Den) Denmark National Team
|0:03:11
|28
|Florian Delagneau (Fra) France National Team
|29
|Martin Kunz (Aut) Austria National Team
|0:03:15
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|0:03:26
|31
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France National Team
|32
|Joël Peter (Swi) Switzerland National Team
|0:03:41
|33
|Eric Ravaioli (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:03:43
|34
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France National Team
|0:03:45
|35
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|36
|Ignazio Moser (Ita) Italy National Team
|37
|Aurélien Lapalus (Fra) France National Team
|38
|Jaran Nilsen (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:03:47
|39
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norway National Team
|40
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway National Team
|41
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:03:54
|42
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:03:56
|43
|Leonel Sousa Coutinho (Por) Portugal National Team
|0:05:12
|44
|Søren Sølvsten (Den) Denmark National Team
|0:05:14
|45
|Didier Caspers (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:06:05
|46
|Josh Papworth (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|47
|Robin Wennekers (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:06:23
|48
|Paul Moerland (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|49
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Portugal National Team
|50
|Timmo Jeret (Est) Estonia National Team
|51
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:06:35
|52
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:06:38
|53
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) France National Team
|54
|David Kessler (USA) United States Of America National Team
|0:07:17
|55
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) France National Team
|0:07:25
|56
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|57
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|58
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) France National Team
|59
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Austria National Team
|0:08:25
|60
|Mathew Lipscomb (USA) United States Of America National Team
|0:08:34
|61
|Blaz Bogataj (Slo) Slovenia National Team
|0:09:24
|62
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany National Team
|63
|Martin Reinert (Ger) Germany National Team
|64
|Mihkel Raïm (Est) Estonia National Team
|65
|Wojciech Franczak (Pol) Poland National Team
|66
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:09:40
