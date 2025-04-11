'I don't know who I am as not a cyclist' - First women's Paris-Roubaix winner Lizzie Deignan speaks openly about her path to retirement and beyond

'I have to be open-minded to what comes next and not put myself in a box now, because I just don't know. This has been my identity for the last 20 years'

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Elisabeth Deignan-Armitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek - Segafredo celebrates winning in the Roubaix Velodrome - VÃ©lodrome AndrÃ© PÃ©trieux during the 1st Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Women&#039;s Elite a 116,4km race from Denain to Roubaix / #ParisRoubaixFemmes / #ParisRoubaix / on October 02, 2021 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Deignan winning the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was tempted to be one and done; 100% record," Lizzie Deignan laughs as she contemplates competing at the women's Paris-Roubaix for the first time since she wrote her name into cycling's history books as the winner of the inaugural event five years ago – forever the first Queen of the Classics.

A lot has happened in those intervening years; in her family life, cycling career, and sport as a whole. The time that has passed has a way of simultaneously feeling like the blink of an eye and a distant memory.

