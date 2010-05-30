Phinney wins Paris-Roubaix for second time
Under 23 riders race the cobbles
Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) won his second successive Under 23 Paris Roubaix title ahead of Jens Debusschere (PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team) and Fabien Taillefer (Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe) on Sunday.
The American came into the race as a clear favourite having won the event last year and claiming four stages and the overall at the Olympia’s Tour earlier in the month.
“I was going into the race as a pretty big favourite,” Phinney told Cyclingnews. “But I was confident in my own abilities and in my team’s abilities.”
Those abilities were put to the test early on with a dangerous break forming that included Taillefer. Trek-Livestrong countered by placing Benjamin King in the move and with around 50 kilometres to go and the gap beginning to come down from under three minutes Phinney decided to act.
“It was a crosswind on one of the sections and I just decided to make it harder for everyone and split the group up. There were still around 100 guys left,” he said.
“I ended up bridging across to the breakaway with Debusschere and it ended up being Fabien, Jens, Ben King and me.”
With a teammate in the break Phinney asked for King to work on the front, keeping the pace high enough to ward off attacks, while also making sure that the peloton didn’t come back.
“Ben King slaved on the front for me and did an incredible ride to keep the speed but. He was on the front 90 per cent of the time until we got to the big sections of cobbles. I told him that if he got me there I’d win the race for him. The peloton never came back.”
With 15 kilometres to go and King dropped, the trio had a gap of around a minute. They began to attack each other, knowing that Phinney had a strong sprint. However they remained together and despite forcing the American track specialist to lead out, Phinney was strong enough to seal the win.
“I just kept it under control and lead it out. I new that if it came down to a sprint I could win. I had to put pain aside and just win.”
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|4:31:07
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
|3
|Fabien Taillefer (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
|4
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Alponse Vermote (Bel) Beveren 2000
|6
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:44
|7
|Tim Declercq (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas
|0:01:07
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) V.C. La Pomme-Marseille
|9
|Loic Desriac (Fra) C.C. Etupes
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
|0:01:14
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:16
|12
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
|13
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek-Livestrong
|14
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Thomas Chamon (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|16
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) C.C. Etupes
|17
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
|18
|David Boutville (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|22
|Sven Nooytens (Bel) Beveren 2000
|23
|Sean De Bie (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
|24
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Beveren 2000
|25
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
|0:01:20
|26
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Beveren 2000
|0:01:32
|27
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|28
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendee U
|29
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|30
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
|31
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
|32
|Michael Baer (Swi) Team Atlas Personal
|0:01:38
|33
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
|34
|Cole House (USA) US National Team
|0:01:48
|35
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas
|0:01:55
|36
|Jean Simon Carre (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:03:08
|37
|Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme-Marseille
|0:04:00
|38
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
|0:04:07
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Beveren 2000
|0:04:29
|40
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:05:13
|41
|David Rosch (GBr) Team Atlas Personal
|0:05:14
|42
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
|44
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas
|0:06:59
|45
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U
|46
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|47
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|48
|Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
|0:07:01
|49
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Switzerland National Team
|50
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|51
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
|52
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Team Atlas Personal
|53
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
|0:07:04
|54
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas
|55
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Switzerland National Team
|0:07:53
|56
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
|0:07:55
|57
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
|0:08:57
|58
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|59
|Peter Jan Polling (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|60
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
|61
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|62
|Andrew Griffiths (GBr) New Heebra-Lombarden
|63
|Geoffrey Rouat (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
|64
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas
|0:09:00
|65
|Niels Godderis (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|0:10:51
|66
|Simon Pierre De Groote (Fra) Eseg Douai
|0:10:53
|67
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendee U
|68
|Lukas Rohner (Swi) Team Atlas Personal
|69
|Christopher Whorrall (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|70
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:12:19
|71
|Tim Vanspeybrock (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
|72
|Massimo Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
|0:12:34
|73
|Connor O'Leary (USA) US National Team
|0:12:37
|74
|Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|75
|Nino Oeschger (Swi) Switzerland National Team
|0:13:06
|76
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Team Atlas Personal
|HD
|Victor Fobert (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
|HD
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Eseg Douai
|HD
|Tony Barrais (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
|HD
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|HD
|Wilfred Daumont (Fra) Eseg Douai
|HD
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
|HD
|Thibault Huche (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|HD
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
|HD
|Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) C.C. Etupes
|HD
|Camille Thominet (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
|HD
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|HD
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland National Team
|HD
|Maxime Chombart (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|HD
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U
|HD
|Ruben De Marez (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas
|HD
|Nickolas Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
|HD
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Switzerland National Team
|HD
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|HD
|Anthony Avril (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
|HD
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
|HD
|Jens Vandenbussche (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|HD
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
|HD
|Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|HD
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Beveren 2000
|DNF
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) C.C. Etupes
|DNF
|Boris Zimine (Fra) C.C. Etupes
|DNF
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
|DNF
|Fabien Lebeau (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
|DNF
|Antoine Fouldrin (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
|DNF
|Nicolas Garbet (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
|DNF
|Pierre Garson (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|DNF
|Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|DNF
|Florent Gougeard (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|DNF
|Steeve Touboul (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|DNF
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|DNF
|Kevin Clemme (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|DNF
|Anthony Louis (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
|DNF
|Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
|DNF
|Fabien Fournier (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
|DNF
|Vincent Monvoisin (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
|DNF
|Mathieu Selwa (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
|DNF
|Fabian Behague (Fra) Eseg Douai
|DNF
|Laurent Carton (Bel) Eseg Douai
|DNF
|Cyril Crepel (Fra) Eseg Douai
|DNF
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Alexander King (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
|DNF
|Mathias Vanmarcke (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|DNF
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
|DNF
|Korantin Peron (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
|DNF
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|DNF
|Anthony Penloup (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
|DNF
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
|DNF
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong
|DNF
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Trek-Livestrong
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
|DNF
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Travis Burant (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Christian Parrett (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Evaldas Sikevicius (Ltu) V.C. La Pomme-Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) V.C. La Pomme-Marseille
|DNF
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U
|DNF
|Etienne Pieret (Fra) Vendee U
