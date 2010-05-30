Image 1 of 32 Taylor Phinney celebrates on the podium after taking a second Paris-Roubaix espoirs. (Image credit: Etienne Garnier) Image 2 of 32 Taylor Phinney (Trek - Livestrong) topped the podium at the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 32 Eventual winner Taylor Phinney leads heading into the last lap in Roubaix. (Image credit: Etienne Garnier) Image 4 of 32 A team US rider leads others around a bend. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 32 Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) takes a pull (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 32 A group of riders out on course (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 32 The pair gets ready to sprint... (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 32 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 32 Two men were left to duke it out for the win (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 32 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) sprints to win the U23 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 32 The chase group (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 32 A group prepares to sprint on the velodrome at the end of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 32 The peloton on the velodrome (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 32 Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) crosses the line in second (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 32 Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) is congratulated by Taylor Phinney (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 32 Runner-up Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 32 The leaders' group (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 32 Cobbles tested the Under 23 racers at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 32 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) atop the U23 Paris-Roubaix podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 32 Riders line up in the wheel tracks of this cobbled road (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 32 The peloton (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 32 Not as many fans were out watching the U23 race as watch the elite race at Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 32 The grass alongside the road obscures the sightlines. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 32 The peloton on a narrow, cobbled road (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 32 Riders negotiate a cobbled turn during the U23 Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 32 The peloton (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 32 The peloton of the U23 Paris-Roubaix race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 32 A bunch of racers on their way to Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 32 Riders in the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 30 of 32 The peloton near the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 31 of 32 Riders roll out (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 32 The podium of the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix race (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) won his second successive Under 23 Paris Roubaix title ahead of Jens Debusschere (PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team) and Fabien Taillefer (Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe) on Sunday.

The American came into the race as a clear favourite having won the event last year and claiming four stages and the overall at the Olympia’s Tour earlier in the month.

“I was going into the race as a pretty big favourite,” Phinney told Cyclingnews. “But I was confident in my own abilities and in my team’s abilities.”

Those abilities were put to the test early on with a dangerous break forming that included Taillefer. Trek-Livestrong countered by placing Benjamin King in the move and with around 50 kilometres to go and the gap beginning to come down from under three minutes Phinney decided to act.

“It was a crosswind on one of the sections and I just decided to make it harder for everyone and split the group up. There were still around 100 guys left,” he said.

“I ended up bridging across to the breakaway with Debusschere and it ended up being Fabien, Jens, Ben King and me.”

With a teammate in the break Phinney asked for King to work on the front, keeping the pace high enough to ward off attacks, while also making sure that the peloton didn’t come back.

“Ben King slaved on the front for me and did an incredible ride to keep the speed but. He was on the front 90 per cent of the time until we got to the big sections of cobbles. I told him that if he got me there I’d win the race for him. The peloton never came back.”

With 15 kilometres to go and King dropped, the trio had a gap of around a minute. They began to attack each other, knowing that Phinney had a strong sprint. However they remained together and despite forcing the American track specialist to lead out, Phinney was strong enough to seal the win.

“I just kept it under control and lead it out. I new that if it came down to a sprint I could win. I had to put pain aside and just win.”