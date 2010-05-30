Trending

Phinney wins Paris-Roubaix for second time

Under 23 riders race the cobbles

Image 1 of 32

Taylor Phinney celebrates on the podium after taking a second Paris-Roubaix espoirs.

Taylor Phinney celebrates on the podium after taking a second Paris-Roubaix espoirs.
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 2 of 32

Taylor Phinney (Trek - Livestrong) topped the podium at the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix

Taylor Phinney (Trek - Livestrong) topped the podium at the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 32

Eventual winner Taylor Phinney leads heading into the last lap in Roubaix.

Eventual winner Taylor Phinney leads heading into the last lap in Roubaix.
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 4 of 32

A team US rider leads others around a bend.

A team US rider leads others around a bend.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 5 of 32

Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) takes a pull

Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) takes a pull
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 6 of 32

A group of riders out on course

A group of riders out on course
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 7 of 32

The pair gets ready to sprint...

The pair gets ready to sprint...
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 8 of 32

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 9 of 32

Two men were left to duke it out for the win

Two men were left to duke it out for the win
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 10 of 32

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) sprints to win the U23 Paris-Roubaix

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) sprints to win the U23 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 11 of 32

The chase group

The chase group
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 12 of 32

A group prepares to sprint on the velodrome at the end of Paris-Roubaix

A group prepares to sprint on the velodrome at the end of Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 13 of 32

The peloton on the velodrome

The peloton on the velodrome
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 14 of 32

Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) crosses the line in second

Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) crosses the line in second
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 15 of 32

Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) is congratulated by Taylor Phinney

Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) is congratulated by Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 16 of 32

Runner-up Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) on the podium

Runner-up Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 17 of 32

The leaders' group

The leaders' group
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 18 of 32

Cobbles tested the Under 23 racers at Paris-Roubaix

Cobbles tested the Under 23 racers at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 19 of 32

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) atop the U23 Paris-Roubaix podium

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) atop the U23 Paris-Roubaix podium
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 20 of 32

Riders line up in the wheel tracks of this cobbled road

Riders line up in the wheel tracks of this cobbled road
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 21 of 32

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 22 of 32

Not as many fans were out watching the U23 race as watch the elite race at Paris-Roubaix.

Not as many fans were out watching the U23 race as watch the elite race at Paris-Roubaix.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 23 of 32

The grass alongside the road obscures the sightlines.

The grass alongside the road obscures the sightlines.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 24 of 32

The peloton on a narrow, cobbled road

The peloton on a narrow, cobbled road
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 25 of 32

Riders negotiate a cobbled turn during the U23 Paris-Roubaix.

Riders negotiate a cobbled turn during the U23 Paris-Roubaix.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 26 of 32

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 27 of 32

The peloton of the U23 Paris-Roubaix race

The peloton of the U23 Paris-Roubaix race
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 28 of 32

A bunch of racers on their way to Roubaix

A bunch of racers on their way to Roubaix
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 29 of 32

Riders in the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix

Riders in the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 30 of 32

The peloton near the start

The peloton near the start
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 31 of 32

Riders roll out

Riders roll out
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 32 of 32

The podium of the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix race

The podium of the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix race
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) won his second successive Under 23 Paris Roubaix title ahead of Jens Debusschere (PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team) and Fabien Taillefer (Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe) on Sunday.

The American came into the race as a clear favourite having won the event last year and claiming four stages and the overall at the Olympia’s Tour earlier in the month.

“I was going into the race as a pretty big favourite,” Phinney told Cyclingnews. “But I was confident in my own abilities and in my team’s abilities.”

Those abilities were put to the test early on with a dangerous break forming that included Taillefer. Trek-Livestrong countered by placing Benjamin King in the move and with around 50 kilometres to go and the gap beginning to come down from under three minutes Phinney decided to act.

“It was a crosswind on one of the sections and I just decided to make it harder for everyone and split the group up. There were still around 100 guys left,” he said.

“I ended up bridging across to the breakaway with Debusschere and it ended up being Fabien, Jens, Ben King and me.”

With a teammate in the break Phinney asked for King to work on the front, keeping the pace high enough to ward off attacks, while also making sure that the peloton didn’t come back.

“Ben King slaved on the front for me and did an incredible ride to keep the speed but. He was on the front 90 per cent of the time until we got to the big sections of cobbles. I told him that if he got me there I’d win the race for him. The peloton never came back.”

With 15 kilometres to go and King dropped, the trio had a gap of around a minute. They began to attack each other, knowing that Phinney had a strong sprint. However they remained together and despite forcing the American track specialist to lead out, Phinney was strong enough to seal the win.

“I just kept it under control and lead it out. I new that if it came down to a sprint I could win. I had to put pain aside and just win.”

Full Results
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-Livestrong4:31:07
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
3Fabien Taillefer (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
4Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:40
5Alponse Vermote (Bel) Beveren 2000
6Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-Livestrong0:00:44
7Tim Declercq (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas0:01:07
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) V.C. La Pomme-Marseille
9Loic Desriac (Fra) C.C. Etupes
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin0:01:14
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:16
12Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
13Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek-Livestrong
14Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Thomas Chamon (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
16Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) C.C. Etupes
17Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
18David Boutville (Fra) Comite de Normandie
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned) Netherlands National Team
22Sven Nooytens (Bel) Beveren 2000
23Sean De Bie (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
24Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Beveren 2000
25Massimo Graziato (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli0:01:20
26Jarl Salomein (Bel) Beveren 20000:01:32
27Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
28Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendee U
29Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
30Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
31Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
32Michael Baer (Swi) Team Atlas Personal0:01:38
33Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
34Cole House (USA) US National Team0:01:48
35Jeroen Lepla (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas0:01:55
36Jean Simon Carre (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:03:08
37Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme-Marseille0:04:00
38Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.0:04:07
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Beveren 20000:04:29
40Remco Te Brake (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:05:13
41David Rosch (GBr) Team Atlas Personal0:05:14
42Bas Krauwel (Ned) Netherlands National Team
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
44Yves Lampaert (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas0:06:59
45Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U
46Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
47Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Netherlands National Team
48Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise0:07:01
49Loic Aubert (Swi) Switzerland National Team
50Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
51Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
52Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Team Atlas Personal
53Daniel Summerhill (USA) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin0:07:04
54Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas
55Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Switzerland National Team0:07:53
56Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 720:07:55
57Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli0:08:57
58Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
59Peter Jan Polling (Ned) Netherlands National Team
60Timothy Stevens (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
61Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
62Andrew Griffiths (GBr) New Heebra-Lombarden
63Geoffrey Rouat (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
64Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas0:09:00
65Niels Godderis (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden0:10:51
66Simon Pierre De Groote (Fra) Eseg Douai0:10:53
67Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendee U
68Lukas Rohner (Swi) Team Atlas Personal
69Christopher Whorrall (GBr) Great Britain National Team
70Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team0:12:19
71Tim Vanspeybrock (Bel) PWS-Eijssen Cycling Team
72Massimo Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli0:12:34
73Connor O'Leary (USA) US National Team0:12:37
74Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
75Nino Oeschger (Swi) Switzerland National Team0:13:06
76Peter Erdin (Swi) Team Atlas Personal
HDVictor Fobert (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
HDRomain Pillon (Fra) Eseg Douai
HDTony Barrais (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
HDSven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
HDWilfred Daumont (Fra) Eseg Douai
HDFabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
HDThibault Huche (Fra) Comite de Normandie
HDMaxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
HDEvan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) C.C. Etupes
HDCamille Thominet (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
HDBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
HDSilvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland National Team
HDMaxime Chombart (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
HDJulien Morice (Fra) Vendee U
HDRuben De Marez (Bel) WC Soenens-Jartazi-Construct Glas
HDNickolas Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
HDLukas Jaun (Swi) Switzerland National Team
HDMark Christian (GBr) Great Britain National Team
HDAnthony Avril (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
HDWalker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
HDJens Vandenbussche (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
HDErwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
HDSander Verhaeghe (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
HDStef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Beveren 2000
DNFAnthony Buhler (Fra) C.C. Etupes
DNFBoris Zimine (Fra) C.C. Etupes
DNFAlexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) C.C. Nogent-Sur-Oise
DNFFabien Lebeau (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
DNFAntoine Fouldrin (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
DNFNicolas Garbet (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
DNFPierre Garson (Fra) C.C. Villeneuve Saint-Germain-Soissons
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Comite de Normandie
DNFChristopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie
DNFFlorent Gougeard (Fra) Comite de Normandie
DNFSteeve Touboul (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
DNFThomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
DNFKevin Clemme (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
DNFAnthony Louis (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
DNFTanguy Lefebvre (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
DNFFabien Fournier (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
DNFVincent Monvoisin (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
DNFMathieu Selwa (Fra) EC Raismes-Petite Forêt-Portes du Hainaut
DNFFabian Behague (Fra) Eseg Douai
DNFLaurent Carton (Bel) Eseg Douai
DNFCyril Crepel (Fra) Eseg Douai
DNFGeorge Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFAlexander King (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners-Felt-Garmin
DNFMathias Vanmarcke (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
DNFBaptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
DNFKorantin Peron (Fra) Sojasun Espoir A.C.
DNFAngelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
DNFAnthony Penloup (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
DNFJohann Rigoulay (Fra) Team Veranda Rideau 72
DNFCody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong
DNFTimothy Roe (Aus) Trek-Livestrong
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
DNFTravis Burant (USA) US National Team
DNFChristian Parrett (USA) US National Team
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
DNFEvaldas Sikevicius (Ltu) V.C. La Pomme-Marseille
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) V.C. La Pomme-Marseille
DNFJérome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U
DNFEtienne Pieret (Fra) Vendee U

