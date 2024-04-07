‘Paris-Roubaix is flowing through my veins' – John Degenkolb revels in mixed day on the cobbles

At Paris-Roubaix, more than almost any other race, a puncture even at 100km from the finish can be a race ruiner.

Few know that more than race veteran, former winner, and Hell of the North lover John Degenkolb. The 35-year-old German has taken on Paris-Roubaix 12 times during his lengthy career, triumphing back in 2015, and on Sunday continued his streak of always making it to the velodrome.

An 11th place at Paris-Roubaix is nothing to sniff at, especially after suffering a puncture on the Arenberg and then losing contact with the front of the race 50km out on Mons-en-Pévèle.

However, when Degenkolb talks about Paris-Roubaix, one gets the sense that the dsm-firmenich-PostNL rider could finish Hors Délai in 130th place and still gush about his day on the bike at the end of it all.

"Paris-Roubaix is flowing through my veins," Degenkolb told the press on the velodrome infield after taking some time for an emotional reunion with his family.

"It was like it always is. I mean it's just the most brutal and roughest race you can imagine. Nothing compares to this one.

"I don't know why or why not, but it seems that this race is just made for me – or I am made for this race and. It means everything to me to be here. Every year that I can give it my all again here is simply everything for me.

"It's worth everything I sacrifice for this sport, everything my family has to put in. It's just great to be here and be a part of this piece of cycling tradition."

There's little doubting Degenkolb's commitment to the Queen of the Classics. After all, the sector at Hornaing à Wandignies (83km from the finish this year) bears his name following his fundraising efforts to save Paris-Roubaix Juniors four years ago.

This year he was once again up at the front of the race over that sector, having made it back following his unfortunate puncture. That was even if he'd later drop from the chase behind Mathieu van der Poel some 10km after the World Champion took off to reclaim his title.

"It really is such a mix of all the emotions that I think you can have," Degenkolb said of the race. "I was just lying in my mum's arms and actually asked her whether I should be happy or disappointed. I think I'm happy. My mum told me to be happy and I am.

"I don't think I had the best form. Then there was that stupid crash in training on Friday. Then I had a puncture in the Arenberg – I rode the whole of Arenberg on a flat front tyre. Fortunately, the material is now so good that we have a tyre insert [Vittoria Air-Liner Road – Ed.] that you can still ride on to some extent, even if there's no more air in the tyre.

Fighting back

"Then I somehow fought my way back," he added. "I benefited enormously from Lidl-Trek and Mads Petersen. They rode an amazing race because he also had a puncture and they got him back to the front, so I got back to the front as well. Then there's nothing more to say than after Mons-en-Pévèle, I just didn't have the legs to ride at the front."

So, a mixed day out at Paris-Roubaix then, and another story to tell, one among many similar tales told in the peloton across the weekend.

Perhaps the only man in the race on Sunday who doesn't have some yarn of misfortune to weave into his Paris-Roubaix story is the winner, Mathieu van der Poel, who hoisted that famous cobblestone trophy aloft in Roubaix as Degenkolb did nine years ago.

"Phenomenal. Just different league," was Degenkolb's judgement on the two-time champion. "Of all the racers I've seen in my career, it's the most impressive thing I've ever seen.

"And it's not just today. I think that everything he's put his hand to in the last year or two has turned into gold."

