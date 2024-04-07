‘Sector 20 is the new gateway' – Another early Paris-Roubaix crunch point emerges

By Stephen Farrand
published

Pressure was on at Haveluy à Wallers before Arenberg forest last year and scenario could be repeated in men's race in 2024

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 09 A general view of Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck John Degenkolb of Germany and Team DSM Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma Christophe Laporte of France and Team JumboVisma and Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ compete in the breakaway passing through the Troue dArenberg cobblestones sector during the 120th ParisRoubaix 2023 Mens Elite a 2566km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix on UCIWT April 09 2023 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The field had already been split before the Trouée d'Arenberg in the 2023 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Forest of Arenberg and the new chicane entrance considered a point of danger, at this year’s Paris-Roubaix the preceding sector 20 at Haveluy à Wallers is expected to spark major attacks and the first selection.

Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) attacked during the 2,500 metre long cobbled sector last year and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) could decide to make a similar move on Sunday.  

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European