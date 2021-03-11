Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 5 – Live coverage
A day for the sprinters as Bennett, Demare, Pedersen, and Ackermann are set to clash
We've got an intermediate sprint at Vion in about 40km from now. Fingers crossed we have a break before then. We should do but right now there's no major action to report. Here's how things stand on GC coming into today's stage.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|04:49:36
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:12
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:12
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|00:00:12
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:12
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|00:00:12
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:00:16
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:00:16
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:00:16
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:16
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|13:26:40
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:35
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:37
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:41
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:43
|6
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|00:00:58
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|00:01:05
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|00:01:09
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:11
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:01:12
Zwift or Sufferfest, Playstation or Xbox, Monica or Rachel? Here's a story about indoor cycling apps that goes over my head but you might understand.
The pace dials back for a moment but there's still no consistent action from the front of the peloton and we're still waiting for an attack to stick.
192km to go
192km to go on the stage and so far there's very little to report.
Over in Italy, and Wout van Aert is up and running after his fourth placed finish in Strade Bianche with a win on stage 1 of Tirreno Adriatico. Here's the race report from yesterday. His big appointment with Milan-San Remo is just over a week away.
A fast start to proceedings with just under 10km raced already but no splits. Yet.
No Tao Geoghegan Hart on the start list this morning after he abandoned the race yesterday following a heavy fall. The Ineos team have been in the wars since stage 1 having lost two time winner Richie Porte on day on. Here's the latest news on Tao Geoghegan Hart .
The CN blimp is up and running, the empty crisp packets have been chucked out - responsibly so - and we're racing on stage 5 of Paris-Nice. Arm warmers for most of the riders this morning but it should brighten up later in the stage. Little wind to speak of but we'll have attacks soon enough and should be treated to a decent break now that the GC has settled and spread out.
Cheers, @rogla !C'est parti pour la 5e étape 😋#ParisNice #MaillotJauneLCL pic.twitter.com/MqSvDFDADUMarch 11, 2021
The stage is predominately flat but we've got a third cat climb in the final 40km. Other than that, it's a perfect day for the sprinters but Paris-Nice has a habit of throwing up surprises from time to time. We're just heading through the neutralized zone right now.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from stage 5 of Paris-Nice. After yesterday's uphill finish today we turn our attention to the sprinters and 203km between Vienne and Bollène. We'll have live text coverage throughout the stage, with the riders already on the start line and ready to roll out.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 – Live coverageUphill finish in Chiusdino sets up another Van Aert - van der Poel sprint finish
-
Paris-Nice stage 5 – Live coverageA day for the sprinters as Bennett, Demare, Pedersen, and Ackermann are set to clash
-
Prudhomme: 'Van der Poel is an immense boost for cycling'Multi-disciplined stars will attract youngsters to bike racing says Tour de France boss
-
Brent Copeland: Men's WorldTour teams should invest in women’s cycling'Starting a new organisation scares a lot of them but that shouldn’t be an excuse,' says general manager at Team BikeExchange
-
Hindley: I want to cement my place among top climbersTeam DSM’s Giro runner-up is keeping his racing plans for 2021 close to his chest
-
George Bennett: I've never seen Roglic looking so goodJumbo-Visma reveal how they changed their tactics to catch out Paris-Nice rivals
-
Analysis: Paris-Nice win all but decided after Roglic's stage 4 attackSlovenian is 35 seconds up but podium battle is set to rage behind him
-
Suspected flat battery stalls Cavagna attack at Paris-NiceFrenchman stuck in the wrong gear on final climb
-
Wout van Aert flexes his muscles with Tirreno-Adriatico sprint winJumbo-Visma leader betters Matthieu van der Poel's power data to take race lead
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.