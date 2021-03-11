Paris-Nice stage 5 – Live coverage

Refresh

We've got an intermediate sprint at Vion in about 40km from now. Fingers crossed we have a break before then. We should do but right now there's no major action to report. Here's how things stand on GC coming into today's stage. Stage Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 04:49:36 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:12 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:12 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 00:00:12 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 00:00:12 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 00:00:12 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:16 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 00:00:16 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:00:16 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 00:00:16 General Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 13:26:40 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:35 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:37 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 00:00:41 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 00:00:43 6 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 00:00:58 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 00:01:05 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 00:01:09 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 00:01:11 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:01:12

Zwift or Sufferfest, Playstation or Xbox, Monica or Rachel? Here's a story about indoor cycling apps that goes over my head but you might understand.

The pace dials back for a moment but there's still no consistent action from the front of the peloton and we're still waiting for an attack to stick.

192km to go 192km to go on the stage and so far there's very little to report.

Over in Italy, and Wout van Aert is up and running after his fourth placed finish in Strade Bianche with a win on stage 1 of Tirreno Adriatico. Here's the race report from yesterday. His big appointment with Milan-San Remo is just over a week away. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A fast start to proceedings with just under 10km raced already but no splits. Yet.

No Tao Geoghegan Hart on the start list this morning after he abandoned the race yesterday following a heavy fall. The Ineos team have been in the wars since stage 1 having lost two time winner Richie Porte on day on. Here's the latest news on Tao Geoghegan Hart .

The CN blimp is up and running, the empty crisp packets have been chucked out - responsibly so - and we're racing on stage 5 of Paris-Nice. Arm warmers for most of the riders this morning but it should brighten up later in the stage. Little wind to speak of but we'll have attacks soon enough and should be treated to a decent break now that the GC has settled and spread out.

C'est parti pour la 5e étape

The stage is predominately flat but we've got a third cat climb in the final 40km. Other than that, it's a perfect day for the sprinters but Paris-Nice has a habit of throwing up surprises from time to time. We're just heading through the neutralized zone right now.