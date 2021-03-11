Paris-Nice stage 5 – Live coverage

Trending

A day for the sprinters as Bennett, Demare, Pedersen, and Ackermann are set to clash

We've got an intermediate sprint at Vion in about 40km from now. Fingers crossed we have a break before then. We should do but right now there's no major action to report. Here's how things stand on GC coming into today's stage. 

Stage
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma04:49:36
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:12
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:12
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM00:00:12
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:12
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange00:00:12
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:00:16
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:00:16
9Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:00:16
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:16

General Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma13:26:40
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:35
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates00:00:37
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:41
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:43
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team00:00:58
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM00:01:05
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange00:01:09
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech00:01:11
10Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:01:12

Zwift or Sufferfest, Playstation or Xbox, Monica or Rachel? Here's a story about indoor cycling apps that goes over my head but you might understand. 

The pace dials back for a moment but there's still no consistent action from the front of the peloton and we're still waiting for an attack to stick. 

192km to go

192km to go on the stage and so far there's very little to report. 

Over in Italy, and Wout van Aert is up and running after his fourth placed finish in Strade Bianche with a win on stage 1 of Tirreno Adriatico. Here's the race report from yesterday. His big appointment with Milan-San Remo is just over a week away. 

LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 10 Arrival Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 1 a 156km stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2021 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A fast start to proceedings with just under 10km raced already but no splits. Yet.

No Tao Geoghegan Hart on the start list this morning after he abandoned the race yesterday following a heavy fall. The Ineos team have been in the wars since stage 1 having lost two time winner Richie Porte on day on. Here's the latest news on Tao Geoghegan Hart .

The CN blimp is up and running, the empty crisp packets have been chucked out - responsibly so - and we're racing on stage 5 of Paris-Nice. Arm warmers for most of the riders this morning but it should brighten up later in the stage. Little wind to speak of but we'll have attacks soon enough and should be treated to a decent break now that the GC has settled and spread out.

The stage is predominately flat but we've got a third cat climb in the final 40km. Other than that, it's a perfect day for the sprinters but Paris-Nice has a habit of throwing up surprises from time to time. We're just heading through the neutralized zone right now. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from stage 5 of Paris-Nice. After yesterday's uphill finish today we turn our attention to the sprinters and 203km between Vienne and  Bollène. We'll have live text coverage throughout the stage, with the riders already on the start line and ready to roll out.

