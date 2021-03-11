Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 – Live coverage
Uphill finish in Chiusdino sets up another Van Aert - van der Poel sprint finish
We have a group of six and the peloton seems happy to let them go.
The six are: Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli), Marcus Burghard (Bora-Hansgrohe), Vincenzo Albanese and John Archibald (Eolo Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Intermarchè Wanty Gobert).
The attacks have started early as riders try to form the break of the day.
The stage route cuts south across the Pisa plain via Ponsacco and Lajatico and then reaches Volterra to start the rolling terrain.
Once in the Siena area, the route includes more climbs through Rosia, Casciano di Murlo and Monticiano (including a categorised climb in Poggio alla Croce).
After the the San Galgano Abbey the route heads up towards the finish in Chiusdino with a gradual climb and then a 5.4% final kilometre.
The riders face a 202km stage deep into the Tuscan hills today.
After a 5km neutralised sector the flag has dropped and they stage is underway!
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height the riders have just rolled out of Camaiore.
March 11, 2021
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
