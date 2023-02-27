How to watch Paris-Nice – live streaming

The European stage racing season is well underway as we enter March and with it a return to the Race to the Sun, Paris-Nice.

The 81st edition of the week-long stage race runs from March 5-12, starting in La Verrière and taking in eight stages on the way to the hilly finale in Nice. With Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar facing off for the first time this season, it's definitely one for the diary.

As well as the clash of the titans Vingegaard and Pogačar, top riders including Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) will all be competing at Paris-Nice.

They'll tackle a pair of sprint-friendly stages to start the race ahead of a team time trial, and, later on, summit finishes at La Loge des Gardes and the Col de la Couillole as well as the traditional selection of tricky hilly stages.

Check below for the Paris-Nice route and start lists, and scroll down for all your Paris-Nice live streaming needs.

Schedule