Trending

Stage 8: Nice - Nice - 124km

Map and profile

Image 1 of 2

Paris - Nice - Stage 8 Map

Paris - Nice - Stage 8 Map

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

Paris - Nice - Stage 8 Profile

Paris - Nice - Stage 8 Profile

(Image credit: ASO)

Map

Image ©: ASO

Profile

Image ©: ASO

Climbs
Km 33.0 - Côte de Duranus - 3.9 km climb at 4.3 % - Category 3
Km 55.0 - Col de Chateauneuf (626 m) - 5.4 km climb at 4.4 % - Category 2
Km 70.0 - Col de Calaïson (450 m) - 6.3 km climb at 4.4 % - Category 2
Km 94.0 - La Turbie - 7.8 km climb at 4.1 % - Category 1
Km 108.0 - Col d'Eze - 4.3 km climb at 6.7 % - Category 1

Latest on Cyclingnews