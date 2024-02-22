E3 Saxo Bank Classic winners 1958-2023
Champions 1958-2023
|2023
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2022
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|2021
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2020
|No race due to pandemic
|2019
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2018
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) QuickStep Floors
|2017
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2015
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2013
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Leopard
|2012
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2011
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|2008
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
|2007
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2006
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2004
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
|2003
|Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
|2001
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2000
|Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
|1999
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
|1997
|Hendrik Van Dijck (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
|1996
|Carlo Bomans (Bel) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Bart Leysen (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Andrei Tchmil (Mda) Lotto
|1993
|Mario Cipollini (Ita) GB-MG Maglificio
|1992
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK
|1991
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic–Sportlife
|1990
|Soren Lilholt (Den) Histor-Sigma
|1989
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) ADR-Coors Light
|1988
|Guido Bontempi (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
|1987
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh
|1984
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic–Raleigh
|1983
|William Tackaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop
|1982
|Jan Bogaert (Bel) Europ Decor
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1980
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1979
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
|1977
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh
|1976
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
|1975
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Maes-Watney
|1974
|Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
|1973
|Willy In 't Ven (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel) Goldor-IJsboerke
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
|1970
|Daniel Van Ryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1969
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
|1968
|Jaak De Boever (Bel) Smiths
|1967
|Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck
|1966
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1965
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1964
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1963
|Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria
|1962
|André Messelis (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1961
|Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco
|1960
|Daniel Doom (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria
|1959
|Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
|1958
|Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent-Wevelgem Women past winnersChampions from from 2012-2023
-
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winnersRecap of winners for the Women's WorldTour one-day race 2018-2023
-
Pierre Latour fastest in uphill race against the clock at Tour du RwandaWilliam Junior Lecerf moves into the overall lead with second best time ITT
-
Who will stop the super teams at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad?Visma-Lease A Bike and SD Worx-Protime have proved dominant across the Classics, but there's strength in depth to disrupt the winning streak