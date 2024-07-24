'Finally feel like a cyclist again' - Thomas Gloag to race for the first time in 362 days after being hit by a car in training

By
published

Talented young Brit makes return at four-day Czech Tour with Visma-Lease a Bike

Thomas Gloag hasn't raced since July 2023
Thomas Gloag hasn't raced since July 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Gloag (Visma-Lease a Bike) will make his long-awaited return to racing at the Czech Tour, almost one year after being hit by a driver of a car last August and breaking his kneecap. 

It will be 362 days since the talented young Brit has raced when he takes the start on Thursday, with his last appearance being the Clasica San Sebastian at the end of July in 2023. Surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period kept him out of competition for much of his second full year with Visma.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.