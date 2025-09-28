Paris-Chauny: Arnaud De Lie keeps September winning streak going in style
Belgian sprinter claims seventh victory of 2025 and third in September
Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) celebrated his third victory in September, and his seventh this year, at Paris-Chauny, outsprinting Max Kanter (XDS Astana) and Lukas Kubis (Unibet Tietema Rockets) in the 75th edition of the one-day 1.1 French men’s race.
As expected, the race came down to a sprint at the end of the 188km from Margny-lès-Compiègne to Chauny, a route marked by false flats and bumpy profile.
After a difficult start to the year, the Belgian 23-year-old rider has been on a tear at the end of the season, racking up six wins since late August. His run of 2025 late wins began with a stage victory and the overall at the Renewi Tour, before adding the Bretagne Classic, Grand Prix de Wallonie, SUPER 8 Classic and Paris-Chauny on Sunday to his tally.
