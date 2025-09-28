Paris-Chauny: Arnaud De Lie keeps September winning streak going in style

By published

Belgian sprinter claims seventh victory of 2025 and third in September

Arnaud De Lie
Arnaud De Lie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) celebrated his third victory in September, and his seventh this year, at Paris-Chauny, outsprinting Max Kanter (XDS Astana) and Lukas Kubis (Unibet Tietema Rockets) in the 75th edition of the one-day 1.1 French men’s race.

As expected, the race came down to a sprint at the end of the 188km from Margny-lès-Compiègne to Chauny, a route marked by false flats and bumpy profile.

Race results

