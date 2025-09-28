Paris-Chauny: Arnaud De Lie keeps September winning streak going in style

Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) celebrated his third victory in September, and his seventh this year, at Paris-Chauny, outsprinting Max Kanter (XDS Astana) and Lukas Kubis (Unibet Tietema Rockets) in the 75th edition of the one-day 1.1 French men’s race.

As expected, the race came down to a sprint at the end of the 188km from Margny-lès-Compiègne to Chauny, a route marked by false flats and bumpy profile.

After a difficult start to the year, the Belgian 23-year-old rider has been on a tear at the end of the season, racking up six wins since late August. His run of 2025 late wins began with a stage victory and the overall at the Renewi Tour, before adding the Bretagne Classic, Grand Prix de Wallonie, SUPER 8 Classic and Paris-Chauny on Sunday to his tally.

