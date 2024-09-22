Arnaud Démare wins Paris-Chauny
Frenchman beats Paul Penhoét and Jason Tesson to take second win of 2024
Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) celebrated his second win of the 2024 season at Paris-Chauny as he outsprinted fellow Frenchmen Paul Penhoét (Groupama-FDJ) and Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies) at the end of the 197.2km race.
The victory, his team's ninth of the year, sees 33-year-old Démare edge ever closer to the career 100-win mark. He's now on 97 wins, having last triumphed on a stage of the Tour Poitou-Charentes back in August.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
