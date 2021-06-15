Paris-Camembert: Godon wins for second consecutive year
By Cyclingnews
Périchon in second and Bouchard takes third in field sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5:19:08
|2
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:55
|6
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
