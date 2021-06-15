Trending

Paris-Camembert: Godon wins for second consecutive year

Périchon in second and Bouchard takes third in field sprint

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Dorian Godon of France and Team AG2R Citren Team during the 55th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Mens Elite a 2167km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Dorian Godon of Team AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5:19:08
2Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:46
4Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
5Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:55
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
9Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis

