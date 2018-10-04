Trending

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ)

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) claim a dramatic victory at Paris-Bourges as he just about held off a fast-closing peloton to seal the first victory of his professional career. Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) took second ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), but it initially looked as though he might have done enough to overhaul Madouas at the death.

Following a quick consultation of the photo finish image, however, the commissaires awarded the victory to Madouas, who had already seemed convinced of his victory, raising in arm in triumph immediately after crossing the line.

Madouas was part of a group of attackers who bridged across to the day’s early break on the Cote du Graveron, and he remained in the front group as it was whittled down to just six riders in the final hour or so of racing.

The neo-professional proceeded to go on the offensive alone just as the peloton was closing in on the escapees with a little over a kilometre and a half remaining. The bunch looked set to sweep him up as he entered the finishing straight, but Madouas had the strength to maintain his speed and claim a fine victory.

The race was animated by an early break featuring David Rivière (Direct Energie), Joseph Areruya (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Pierre Idjouadiene (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Lennert Teugels (Cibel-Cebon), Jarno Mobach (Development Team Sunweb) and Tom Vermeer (Team Differdange-Losch). The group established a maximum lead of 5 minutes before Cofidis set about narrowing the gap.

Groupama-FDJ later joined the pursuit and helped to shatter the bunch into three distinct groups. By the foot of the Cote du Graveron, the front end of the peloton was less than a minute behind the chasers, and on the climb, Madouas was among a group of riders who bridged across to the earlier escapees.

With 60 kilometres to go, some 16 riders were at the head of the race with a lead of 40 seconds over the peloton, but the ferocity of the pace saw the group shed riders in quick succession on the run-in. Inside the final 40 kilometres, only eight riders remained in front: Benoît Cosnefroy, Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept), Marc Hirschi (Development Team Sunweb) and Lennert Teugels (Cibel-Cebon).

The escapees combined well in the final hour of racing as their lead flitted between 40 seconds and a minute, but when it dropped to 15 seconds inside the final 10km, it looked as though their race was run.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert took up the reins of pursuit in the closing kilometres, but although they brought the bunch to within sight of the leaders, they were unable to make the juncture. With 1600 metres remaining, Madouas opted to play his hand, attacking alone just as the peloton was on the cusp of catching the break.

The 22-year-old son of former professional Laurent Madouas has had a number of near misses in French races this season. He placed 2nd at Paris-Camembert, 4th at the Tour du Haut Var and 8th at the Bretagne Classic, but he timed his effort perfectly here to score his first win in the paid ranks and Groupama-FDJ’s 31st victory of 2018.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj4:20:27
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Bram Welten (Ned) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
5Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
9Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
10Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
11Justin Jules (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
12Lukas Rüegg (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
14Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
21Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
22Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
23Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange Losch
25Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
28Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
29Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
30Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
31Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
32Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
33Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
34Marc Hirschi (Swi) Development Team Sunweb
35Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
36Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:08
38Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:00:12
39Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:19
40Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:22
42Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:29
43Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
44Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
45Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
46Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
47Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
48Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
50Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:20
52Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
53Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:01:45
54Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
55Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:01:55
56Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:05
57Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
58Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
59Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:06:47
60Rudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:01
61Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
62Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
63Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
64Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
65Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
66Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
67Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
68Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
70Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
71Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
72Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
73Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
74Manuel Bosch (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
75Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
76Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
78Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
79Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service
80Larry Valvasori (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
81Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
82Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
83Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Team Vorarlberg Santic
84Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
86Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
87Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
88Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
91Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:41
93Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:14:49
94Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
95Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
96August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
97Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
98Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
99Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Cycling Club
100David Riviere (Fra) Direct Energie
101Leon Heinschke (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
102Niklas Märkl (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
103Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
104Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
105Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAlessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 1896
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFGotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFOmer Goldsteiin (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNFAlo Jakin (Est) St Michel - Auber 93
DNFAnthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNFToni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Losch
DNFBalázs Rózsa (Hun) Team Differdange Losch

 

