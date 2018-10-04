Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) claim a dramatic victory at Paris-Bourges as he just about held off a fast-closing peloton to seal the first victory of his professional career. Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) took second ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), but it initially looked as though he might have done enough to overhaul Madouas at the death.

Following a quick consultation of the photo finish image, however, the commissaires awarded the victory to Madouas, who had already seemed convinced of his victory, raising in arm in triumph immediately after crossing the line.

Madouas was part of a group of attackers who bridged across to the day’s early break on the Cote du Graveron, and he remained in the front group as it was whittled down to just six riders in the final hour or so of racing.

The neo-professional proceeded to go on the offensive alone just as the peloton was closing in on the escapees with a little over a kilometre and a half remaining. The bunch looked set to sweep him up as he entered the finishing straight, but Madouas had the strength to maintain his speed and claim a fine victory.

The race was animated by an early break featuring David Rivière (Direct Energie), Joseph Areruya (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Pierre Idjouadiene (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Lennert Teugels (Cibel-Cebon), Jarno Mobach (Development Team Sunweb) and Tom Vermeer (Team Differdange-Losch). The group established a maximum lead of 5 minutes before Cofidis set about narrowing the gap.

Groupama-FDJ later joined the pursuit and helped to shatter the bunch into three distinct groups. By the foot of the Cote du Graveron, the front end of the peloton was less than a minute behind the chasers, and on the climb, Madouas was among a group of riders who bridged across to the earlier escapees.

With 60 kilometres to go, some 16 riders were at the head of the race with a lead of 40 seconds over the peloton, but the ferocity of the pace saw the group shed riders in quick succession on the run-in. Inside the final 40 kilometres, only eight riders remained in front: Benoît Cosnefroy, Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept), Marc Hirschi (Development Team Sunweb) and Lennert Teugels (Cibel-Cebon).

The escapees combined well in the final hour of racing as their lead flitted between 40 seconds and a minute, but when it dropped to 15 seconds inside the final 10km, it looked as though their race was run.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert took up the reins of pursuit in the closing kilometres, but although they brought the bunch to within sight of the leaders, they were unable to make the juncture. With 1600 metres remaining, Madouas opted to play his hand, attacking alone just as the peloton was on the cusp of catching the break.

The 22-year-old son of former professional Laurent Madouas has had a number of near misses in French races this season. He placed 2nd at Paris-Camembert, 4th at the Tour du Haut Var and 8th at the Bretagne Classic, but he timed his effort perfectly here to score his first win in the paid ranks and Groupama-FDJ’s 31st victory of 2018.

Results