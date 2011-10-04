Trending

Paris-Bourges past winners

Champions from 1913-2010

Past winners
2010Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
2009Andre Greipel (Ger) Columbia-HTC
2008Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Columbia
2007Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2006Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2005Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team CSC
2004Jerome Pineau (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
2003Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
2002Allan Johansen (Den) EDS-fakta
2001Florent Brard (Fra) Festina
2000Laurent Brochard (Fra)
1999Daniele Nardello (Ita)
1998Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel)
1997Laurent Roux (Fra)
1996Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
1995Daniele Nardello (Ita)
1994Lars Michaelsen (Den)
1993Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
1991Andrej Tchmil (Rus)
1990Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1988Patrice Esnault (Fra)
1987Kim Andersen (Den)
1986Domenique Lecrocq (Fra)
1985Niki Rüttimann (Swi)
1983Stephen Roche (Ire)
1982Didier Vanoverschelde (Fra)
1981Francis Castaing (Fra)
1980Yves Hézard (Fra)
1979Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra)
1978Regis Ovion (Fra)
1977Regis Delepine (Fra)
1976Jean-Paul Molineris (Fra)
1975Jean-Paul Danguilaume (Fra)
1974Barry Hoban (GB)
1973A. Berland (Fra)
1972Cyril Guimard (Fra)
1971Walter Ricci (Fra)
1957Raymond Guegan (Fra)
1956Joseph Morvan (Fra)
1955Jean-Marie Cieleska (Fra)
1954Jean Stablinski (Fra)
1953Robert Varnajo (Fra)
1952Stanislas Bober (Fra)
1951Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
1950Armand Audaire (Fra)
1949Marcel Dussault (Fra)
1948Marcel Dussault (Fra)
1947Albert Bourlon (Fra)
1925Deschamps (Fra)
1924Marcel Bidot (Fra)
1923Jean Brunier (Fra)
1922Marcel Godart (Fra)
1917Charles Juseret (Bel)
1913Marceau Narcy (Fra)

